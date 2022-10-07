Lionel Messi prepares to play his last World Cup and reveals future plans for his career

Rumors of Lionel Messi’s career path and his retirement have been going around for some time now. The famous athlete is preparing for his participation in Qatar 2022, and as the World Cup gets closer, Messi is sharing his excitement and has opened up about the next step in his life.

“I’m counting the days for the World Cup. I have a bit of anxiety and nervousness at the same time. Anxiety of wanting it to happen now, and nerves of saying ‘we’re here,’ so let’s see what’s about to happen,” Messi declared during a recent interview with Sebastian Vignolo.

The interviewer went on to ask the fan-favorite sportsman if this would be his last World Cup, as he is now at the age of 35 and he would be 39 for the 2026 World Cup.

“Yes, most likely yes,” Messi answered. He had previously said in a different interview that he had been contemplating his decision. “Last time I said that following the World Cup I would be rethinking many things, and truth is I think about this one and then we will see.”

He continued, “A lot of things can happen, and soccer keeps changing. And honestly It’s difficult but nothing is clear right now.”

Messi is one of the favorite stars for Qatar 2022, winning the hearts and minds of many people, playing for Paris Saint-Germain. Now he will be representing Argentina and fans are thrilled to watch his performance this time.

And about his future, Messi says that he doesn’t “really intend to be a coach, but [former Real Madrid manager Zinedine] Zidane said exactly that and, after that, he became a coach and won Champions League 3 times.”

“I like sporting director, team building, and accompanying coaches, but I’m not entirely sure, either,” he declared, as he still contemplates more alternatives for his caree