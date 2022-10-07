Arts, crafts, food and culture at Omaha-area events this weekend

With the fall season well underway, why not use this weekend to stock up on some vegetables from the farmer's market or some trinkets from local sellers?

Here's a list of events that would be right up your alley.

Omaha Oddities and Art Expo

Oct. 8: 10am-7pm

DoubleTree by Hilton

1616 Dodge Street

Omaha, NE 68102

Ticket prices for adults: $15, children 12 and under are free

$5 from each admission goes directly to Angels Among Us

Featuring vendors and performances.

More Information: voodoosoddshop.com

Omaha Farmer's Market

Oct. 8: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Old Market

11th and Jackson Streets

Oct. 9: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aksarben Village

67th and Mercy Road

More information: omahafarmersmarket.com

Fall Arts & Craft Show

Oct. 8: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 9: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mid-America Center

1 Arena Way

Council Bluffs, IA 51501

Tickets are $6; children 10 and younger are free

Featuring unique, handmade products.

More Information: facebook.com

AfroCon 2022

Oct. 7 VIP Event: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

MCC Center for Advanced and Emerging Technology (CAET)

Bldg. #24 32nd & Sorensen Parkway

Omaha, NE 68111

Tickets range from $10 to $75

Featuring Award Ceremony for Nancy Williams & screening of "Woman in Motion," chronicling the life and work of award-winning actress, Nichelle Nichols.

More information: afroconomaha.com

Oct. 8 Main Event: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

MCC Center for Advanced and Emerging Technology (CAET)

Bldg. #24 32nd & Sorensen Parkway

Omaha, NE 68111

Tickets range from $10 to $75

Featuring games, cosplay contests, informational panels, and vendors.

More Information: afroconomaha.com

Farnam Festival

Oct. 8: 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Blackstone District at 40th and Farnam Street

Featuring an amateur dog show, a drag show, DJs, an adult spelling bee, fine arts and craft vendors.

More information: farnamfest.com

Japanese Ambience Festival

Oct. 8:10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Oct 9: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lauritzen Gardens

100 Bancroft Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68108

Most activities are free with garden admission or membership

Featuring Japanese calligraphy, koinobori, origami , chopsticks, traditional Japanese games, food tastings and more.

More Information: lauritzengardens.org

Ghouls and Glow at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo

Oct. 7-9, Oct. 14-16, Oct. 21-30

Tickets: $13.50 - $23.50

Halloween festivities throughout the zoo.

More information: Ghouls and Glow returns 'bigger and better' to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo; offers fun for kids and adults

