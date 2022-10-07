ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Arts, crafts, food and culture at Omaha-area events this weekend

By Zoey Muessel and Maria Consbruck (KMTV)
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
With the fall season well underway, why not use this weekend to stock up on some vegetables from the farmer's market or some trinkets from local sellers?

Here's a list of events that would be right up your alley.

Omaha Oddities and Art Expo
Oct. 8: 10am-7pm
DoubleTree by Hilton
1616 Dodge Street
Omaha, NE 68102
Ticket prices for adults: $15, children 12 and under are free
$5 from each admission goes directly to Angels Among Us
Featuring vendors and performances.
More Information: voodoosoddshop.com

Omaha Farmer's Market
Oct. 8: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Old Market
11th and Jackson Streets

Oct. 9: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Aksarben Village
67th and Mercy Road
More information: omahafarmersmarket.com

Fall Arts & Craft Show
Oct. 8: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 9: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mid-America Center
1 Arena Way
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Tickets are $6; children 10 and younger are free
Featuring unique, handmade products.
More Information: facebook.com

AfroCon 2022
Oct. 7 VIP Event: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
MCC Center for Advanced and Emerging Technology (CAET)
Bldg. #24 32nd & Sorensen Parkway
Omaha, NE 68111
Tickets range from $10 to $75
Featuring Award Ceremony for Nancy Williams & screening of "Woman in Motion," chronicling the life and work of award-winning actress, Nichelle Nichols.
More information: afroconomaha.com

Oct. 8 Main Event: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
MCC Center for Advanced and Emerging Technology (CAET)
Bldg. #24 32nd & Sorensen Parkway
Omaha, NE 68111
Tickets range from $10 to $75
Featuring games, cosplay contests, informational panels, and vendors.
More Information: afroconomaha.com

Farnam Festival
Oct. 8: 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Blackstone District at 40th and Farnam Street
Featuring an amateur dog show, a drag show, DJs, an adult spelling bee, fine arts and craft vendors.
More information: farnamfest.com

Japanese Ambience Festival
Oct. 8:10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Oct 9: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lauritzen Gardens
100 Bancroft Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68108
Most activities are free with garden admission or membership
Featuring Japanese calligraphy, koinobori, origami , chopsticks, traditional Japanese games, food tastings and more.
More Information: lauritzengardens.org

Ghouls and Glow at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo
Oct. 7-9, Oct. 14-16, Oct. 21-30
Tickets: $13.50 - $23.50
Halloween festivities throughout the zoo.
More information: Ghouls and Glow returns 'bigger and better' to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo; offers fun for kids and adults

