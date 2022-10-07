Arts, crafts, food and culture at Omaha-area events this weekend
With the fall season well underway, why not use this weekend to stock up on some vegetables from the farmer's market or some trinkets from local sellers?
Here's a list of events that would be right up your alley.
Omaha Oddities and Art Expo
Oct. 8: 10am-7pm
DoubleTree by Hilton
1616 Dodge Street
Omaha, NE 68102
Ticket prices for adults: $15, children 12 and under are free
$5 from each admission goes directly to Angels Among Us
Featuring vendors and performances.
More Information: voodoosoddshop.com
Omaha Farmer's Market
Oct. 8: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Old Market
11th and Jackson Streets
Oct. 9: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Aksarben Village
67th and Mercy Road
More information: omahafarmersmarket.com
Fall Arts & Craft Show
Oct. 8: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 9: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mid-America Center
1 Arena Way
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Tickets are $6; children 10 and younger are free
Featuring unique, handmade products.
More Information: facebook.com
AfroCon 2022
Oct. 7 VIP Event: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
MCC Center for Advanced and Emerging Technology (CAET)
Bldg. #24 32nd & Sorensen Parkway
Omaha, NE 68111
Tickets range from $10 to $75
Featuring Award Ceremony for Nancy Williams & screening of "Woman in Motion," chronicling the life and work of award-winning actress, Nichelle Nichols.
More information: afroconomaha.com
Oct. 8 Main Event: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
MCC Center for Advanced and Emerging Technology (CAET)
Bldg. #24 32nd & Sorensen Parkway
Omaha, NE 68111
Tickets range from $10 to $75
Featuring games, cosplay contests, informational panels, and vendors.
More Information: afroconomaha.com
Farnam Festival
Oct. 8: 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Blackstone District at 40th and Farnam Street
Featuring an amateur dog show, a drag show, DJs, an adult spelling bee, fine arts and craft vendors.
More information: farnamfest.com
Japanese Ambience Festival
Oct. 8:10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Oct 9: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lauritzen Gardens
100 Bancroft Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68108
Most activities are free with garden admission or membership
Featuring Japanese calligraphy, koinobori, origami , chopsticks, traditional Japanese games, food tastings and more.
More Information: lauritzengardens.org
Ghouls and Glow at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo
Oct. 7-9, Oct. 14-16, Oct. 21-30
Tickets: $13.50 - $23.50
Halloween festivities throughout the zoo.
More information: Ghouls and Glow returns 'bigger and better' to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo; offers fun for kids and adults
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .
Comments / 0