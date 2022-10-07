Read full article on original website
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nemaha, Otoe, Richardson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 23:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nemaha; Otoe; Richardson The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Nemaha County in southeastern Nebraska Eastern Otoe County in southeastern Nebraska Western Richardson County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1143 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles north of Dunbar to 3 miles northwest of Liberty, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Nebraska City around 1200 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Hamburg and Sidney. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 1 and 15. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Nemaha, Richardson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 00:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Nemaha; Richardson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NEMAHA AND WESTERN RICHARDSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Omaha.
Special Weather Statement issued for Cloud, Republic, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cloud; Republic; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Republic, northwestern Washington and northwestern Cloud Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1145 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Morrowville to 3 miles southeast of Belleville to 4 miles southwest of Randall. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Concordia, Belleville, Washington, Clyde, Hanover, Glasco, Scandia, Jamestown, Cuba, Morrowville, Norway, Haddam, Munden, Narka, Mahaska, Agenda and Hollenberg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Lancaster by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 23:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Lancaster The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Lancaster County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1124 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Bennet to 3 miles south of Diller, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Bennet and Panama around 1130 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Barneston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Gage, Jefferson, Lancaster by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 23:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Lancaster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LANCASTER...SOUTHEASTERN SEWARD...JEFFERSON...EASTERN SALINE AND GAGE COUNTIES At 1103 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles west of Hallam to 4 miles southwest of Endicott, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Clatonia, Hallam, Sprague, Cortland, Hickman, Diller, Firth, Adams, Odell, Panama, Wymore, Blue Springs and Barneston. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Johnson, Pawnee by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Johnson; Pawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR JOHNSON...WESTERN NEMAHA...OTOE AND PAWNEE COUNTIES At 1150 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Dunbar to near Liberty, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Tecumseh, Pawnee City, Syracuse, Sterling, Johnson, Cook, Unadilla, Table Rock, Talmage, Dunbar, Douglas, Summerfield, Du Bois, Elk Creek, Burchard, Lewiston, Lorton, Crab Orchard, Otoe and Steinauer. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 23:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Mitchell County in north central Kansas Southern Jewell County in north central Kansas * Until midnight CDT. * At 1129 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Glen Elder, or 12 miles northwest of Beloit, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Beloit, Glen Elder, Randall and Scottsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Saline, Seward by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Saline; Seward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LANCASTER...SOUTHEASTERN SEWARD...JEFFERSON...EASTERN SALINE AND GAGE COUNTIES At 1103 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles west of Hallam to 4 miles southwest of Endicott, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Clatonia, Hallam, Sprague, Cortland, Hickman, Diller, Firth, Adams, Odell, Panama, Wymore, Blue Springs and Barneston. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Marshall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Marshall County through 1245 AM CDT At 1209 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northwest of Oketo, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marysville, Axtell, Beattie, Summerfield, Oketo and Bremen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Mitchell by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 23:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MITCHELL AND SOUTHEASTERN JEWELL COUNTIES At 1138 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was centered a few miles north of Glen Elder, or 9 miles northwest of Beloit, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Beloit around 1150 PM CDT. Randall around 1155 PM CDT. Scottsville around 1200 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Atchison, Holt, Nodaway by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 00:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Atchison; Holt; Nodaway A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Atchison, northwestern Holt and northwestern Nodaway Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1201 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Peru, or 10 miles northeast of Auburn, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tarkio, Rock Port, Fairfax, Craig, Elmo, Big Lake, Westboro, Watson, Corning, Indian Cave State Park and Phelps City. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 90 and 123. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
