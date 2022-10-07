Effective: 2022-10-11 23:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nemaha; Otoe; Richardson The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Nemaha County in southeastern Nebraska Eastern Otoe County in southeastern Nebraska Western Richardson County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1143 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles north of Dunbar to 3 miles northwest of Liberty, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Nebraska City around 1200 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Hamburg and Sidney. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 1 and 15. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

