Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Smith Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Mitchell, Jewell, southeastern Smith, northeastern Osborne, southeastern Nuckolls and southern Thayer Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1101 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms extending from Hebron to near Lovewell State Park to near Portis. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pockets of hail up to around penny size. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hebron, Mankato, Deshler, Cawker City, Glen Elder, Jewell, Chester, Alexandria, Hardy, Formoso, Byron, Ionia, Hubbell, Randall, Gilead, Webber, Scottsville, Lovewell State Park and Montrose. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

JEWELL COUNTY, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO