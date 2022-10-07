Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Smith Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Mitchell, Jewell, southeastern Smith, northeastern Osborne, southeastern Nuckolls and southern Thayer Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1101 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms extending from Hebron to near Lovewell State Park to near Portis. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pockets of hail up to around penny size. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hebron, Mankato, Deshler, Cawker City, Glen Elder, Jewell, Chester, Alexandria, Hardy, Formoso, Byron, Ionia, Hubbell, Randall, Gilead, Webber, Scottsville, Lovewell State Park and Montrose. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 23:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Mitchell County in north central Kansas Southern Jewell County in north central Kansas * Until midnight CDT. * At 1129 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Glen Elder, or 12 miles northwest of Beloit, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Beloit, Glen Elder, Randall and Scottsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Andrew, Atchison, Holt, Nodaway by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 00:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Andrew; Atchison; Holt; Nodaway A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Doniphan, eastern Atchison, Holt, Nodaway and northwestern Andrew Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1259 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mound City, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Maryville, Tarkio, Mound City, Highland, Oregon, Fairfax, Burlington Junction, Hopkins, Maitland, Skidmore, Forest City, Craig, Fillmore, White Cloud, Denton, Blanchard, Barnard, Bolckow, Graham and Clearmont. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 63 and 102. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Johnson; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR JOHNSON...WESTERN NEMAHA...OTOE AND PAWNEE COUNTIES At 1150 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Dunbar to near Liberty, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Tecumseh, Pawnee City, Syracuse, Sterling, Johnson, Cook, Unadilla, Table Rock, Talmage, Dunbar, Douglas, Summerfield, Du Bois, Elk Creek, Burchard, Lewiston, Lorton, Crab Orchard, Otoe and Steinauer. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Lancaster, Saline, Seward by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Lancaster; Saline; Seward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LANCASTER...SOUTHEASTERN SEWARD...JEFFERSON...EASTERN SALINE AND GAGE COUNTIES At 1103 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles west of Hallam to 4 miles southwest of Endicott, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Clatonia, Hallam, Sprague, Cortland, Hickman, Diller, Firth, Adams, Odell, Panama, Wymore, Blue Springs and Barneston. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Nemaha, Richardson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Nemaha; Richardson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Nemaha and eastern Richardson Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1222 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 2 miles northeast of Nemaha to 3 miles southwest of Humboldt. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree branches and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rulo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Gage, Jefferson, Lancaster by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 23:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Lancaster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LANCASTER...SOUTHEASTERN SEWARD...JEFFERSON...EASTERN SALINE AND GAGE COUNTIES At 1103 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles west of Hallam to 4 miles southwest of Endicott, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Clatonia, Hallam, Sprague, Cortland, Hickman, Diller, Firth, Adams, Odell, Panama, Wymore, Blue Springs and Barneston. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 23:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR JOHNSON...WESTERN NEMAHA SOUTH CENTRAL OTOE AND PAWNEE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1215 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds up to 55 mph and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Saline, Seward by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Saline; Seward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LANCASTER...SOUTHEASTERN SEWARD...JEFFERSON...EASTERN SALINE AND GAGE COUNTIES At 1103 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles west of Hallam to 4 miles southwest of Endicott, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Clatonia, Hallam, Sprague, Cortland, Hickman, Diller, Firth, Adams, Odell, Panama, Wymore, Blue Springs and Barneston. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lincoln County through 115 AM CDT At 1235 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles west of Lincoln, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lincoln, Beverly and Barnard. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Cloud, Republic, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cloud; Republic; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Republic, northwestern Washington and northwestern Cloud Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1145 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Morrowville to 3 miles southeast of Belleville to 4 miles southwest of Randall. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Concordia, Belleville, Washington, Clyde, Hanover, Glasco, Scandia, Jamestown, Cuba, Morrowville, Norway, Haddam, Munden, Narka, Mahaska, Agenda and Hollenberg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
