Where to Sip Spooky Halloween Cocktails at Bars in Orlando

Time to drink up, witches! The season for spirits is here. Don your bewitching outfit and grab some potions at these Halloween bars in Orlando. Some of these spellbinding bars have Halloween cocktails in Orlando year-round, others serve spooky drinks only during this time of year. Either way, they’ll put a spell on you.

Spooky Halloween Cocktails in Orlando

ICEBAR Orlando

Head to the coolest bar in Orlando for a bone-chilling evening. You don't have to stay cold all night at ICEBAR Orlando , the Fire Lounge is open to all, without a cover charge most nights. And it is here at Fire Lounge that you'll find five delectable Halloween cocktails.

Pumpkin Spice Martini – This sweet and creamy cocktail tastes like fall in a glass

– This sweet and creamy cocktail tastes like fall in a glass Witches Brew – The beautiful glowing green cocktail will haunt you forever with its deliciousness

– The beautiful glowing green cocktail will haunt you forever with its deliciousness Sweet Poison – Spooky sweet and tart cocktail is definitely worth living for

– Spooky sweet and tart cocktail is definitely worth living for Grim Reaper – Soul-sucking black raspberry liqueur and vodka with a dangerous grenadine-filled syringe

– Soul-sucking black raspberry liqueur and vodka with a dangerous grenadine-filled syringe Skeleton Key – The best combination of spine-chilling tequila and orange juice and a sinister black floater

Check out this Reel with the full lineup of Halloween drinks at ICEBAR Orlando's Fire Lounge.

Propagate Windermere

From ghoulish garnishes to colorful mixers, these Halloween drinks look simply sinful. Head to Propag8 in Windermere for Halloween cocktails.

Honolulu Harry’s

There’s something so fun about combining spooky Halloween fun with tropical tiki vibes. Sip on tropical libations with spooky touches and served in skull-shaped glasses at Honolulu Harry's in College Park .

Dead Coconut Club

Continuing the spooky tiki theme, Dead Coconut Club is a must do for retro tiki fans. Live singers kick off the evening and a DJ takes over as the night goes on. The awesome new addition to Universal Orlando is open to everyone on nights that Halloween Horror Nights takes place.

It is important to note that Universal Orlando can sometimes sell all of CityWalk as a private event, closing it off to regular guests. Sadly there is not much communication in advance about when this happens, so be flexible when heading out for a night at CityWalk.

Eden Bar

This is the ultimate bar for a Halloween cocktail in Orlando. Hands down. Whether you see a flick that’s part of the 13 Films of Halloween , or not, you’ve got to stop by Eden Bar at Enzian theater for one of their hand-crafted Halloween cocktails .

Vault 5421

The spooky speakeasy is open year-round. Comic, games, and movie enthusiasts will immediately fall in love with Vault 5421 inside Gods and Monsters. Its location near Universal Orlando makes it a fun stop to or from the parks.

The Edison at Disney Springs

Head to Disney Springs for some of the most high-end Halloween drinks in Orlando. The Edison is a lavish laboratory for date night.

Pumpkin Spice Forever – Made with The Edison’s blend of Stoli Elit vodka, Borghetti espresso liqueur, Faretti biscotti liqueur, pumpkin spice and black walnut bitters — froth and all

– Made with The Edison’s blend of Stoli Elit vodka, Borghetti espresso liqueur, Faretti biscotti liqueur, pumpkin spice and black walnut bitters — froth and all Blood Donor – Served in a blood bag, the Blood Donor combines Aperol, Solerno, Espolòn Silver, lime juice and simple syrup to make a vivid crimson concoction — eerie, yet delicious.

– Served in a blood bag, the Blood Donor combines Aperol, Solerno, Espolòn Silver, lime juice and simple syrup to make a vivid crimson concoction — eerie, yet delicious. Eye Drop – a blend of Absolut Citron, Cointreau, acid-adjusted simple syrup and cherry juice, garnished with a spooky eyeball. (featured image)

– a blend of Absolut Citron, Cointreau, acid-adjusted simple syrup and cherry juice, garnished with a spooky eyeball. (featured image) Red Rum – featuring Cruzan rum, orgeat, and hints of lemon, honey and cinnamon finished with muddled berries, promises easy drinking and only the sweetest dreams.

Even more Halloween cocktails in Orlando…

Cocktails and Screams in Downtown Orlando is the ultimate year-round Halloween bar in Orlando

in Downtown Orlando is the ultimate year-round Halloween bar in Orlando Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini at Milkhouse Orlando

Green Goblin-tini and more at Colorado Fondue Company in Casselberry

