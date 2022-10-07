Two arrested after abused young boy forced to sleep outside without food, SC cops say

Two adults have been arrested after an abused young boy was forced to sleep outside, sometimes without food, South Carolina cops say.

Domonic Jamal Davis, 29, was arrested and charged Thursday, Oct. 6 with abuse by inflicting great bodily injury upon a child and unlawful conduct toward a child, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says.

The boy’s mother, whom McClatchy News is not naming to protect the child’s identity, was also arrested and charged Oct. 6, according to the sheriff’s office. She was charged with abuse by allowing another person to inflict great bodily harm upon a child and unlawful conduct toward a child.

Between Nov. 12, 2019, and Aug. 16, officials say Davis used multiple objects to repeatedly assault the young boy. The boy was between the ages of 9 and 11 years old during the two years he was abused.

Investigators say the assaults left the child with “severe scarring on the body and several broken bones.”

Objects used in the abuse include Davis’ hands and feet, extension cords, metal poles and wooden boards, cops say. Davis also is accused of forcing the boy to sleep outside, sometimes refusing to give him food.

Officials say the boy’s mother failed to report his injuries or seek medical attention.

Both adults are being held at the Florence County Detention Center while they await their bond hearings, cops say.

Florence is about 80 miles east of Columbia.

