Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
It wouldn’t be overstating it to say that Black Panther wasn’t just a cultural phenomenon, but one of the best Marvel films in recent years. It was nominated for 14 Academy Awards, including Best Picture (the first superhero film to receive such an honor), and won six. It was that rare breed of film loved by critics and fans alike. With all its success, a sequel seemed inevitable. Until the tragic death of star Chadwick Boseman in 2020 put those plans on hold. Rather than recast the role, the production team decided to honor Boseman’s memory and incorporate his death into the new film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As T’Challa himself said, “Death is not the end.” Read on for more details about the upcoming film.
Deadpool's TJ Miller says he won't work with "horrifically mean" Ryan Reynolds again
Known to be the utmost professional on a set, comedian and actor T.J. Miller has some complaints about his treatment while filming the superhero comedy Deadpool from a certain Merc with a Mouth. Speaking on The Adam Carolla Show, the Silicon Valley star shared that he’d never work with his Deadpool co-star Ryan Reynolds again after the actor supposedly took some jabs at Miller while filming a scene.
How Hellraiser director David Bruckner turned me into a movie villain after a negative review
The relationship between filmmakers and critics can be a complicated one. Directors can spend years getting something made, and may become understandably defensive when a critic fires off a review that dismisses, misinterprets, or condemns that project. Conversely, critics consider themselves analysts of form and/or function, and temperature-takers of the merits of a work. When their critique is rebuked it can feel like their role as cultural commentators is being challenged. Of course, each party can learn from the other, but like with any relationship, their dynamic requires mutual respect, humility, and a level of compassion.
John Carpenter talks us through his favorite video games of 2022, plus scoring Halloween Ends
John Carpenter is a legend—and he’s exactly the sort likely to scoff when you tell him that fact to his face. (In his role as a co-composer on David Gordon Green’s continuations of his beloved Halloween, Carpenter is apt to refer to himself and his collaborators as “carpet men,” brought in to install a background element, rather than claiming any more obvious creative role.) A long-time outsider from the Hollywood system, Carpenter is well-known for an irascible, self-deprecating wit and a natural blunt honesty—both of which were on fine display in our recent conversation with him about scoring Green’s upcoming Halloween Ends.
Marvel puts Blade movie on hold, delays everything else
It’s another “Mr. Stark, I don’t feel so good” day at Marvel HQ, with the Mahershala Ali-starring Blade movie officially being put on pause and pretty much every other big movie on the slate getting pushed back—including some we don’t know about yet. Is this the end of Marvel’s box office dominance? No, we’ll just have to wait slightly longer to see our favorite superhero friends… and more than slightly longer in at least one case.
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. to play father and son on new sitcom
In a clever bit of casting, Damon Wayans Jr. from New Girl and Happy Endings is going to play the son of Damon Wayans from My Wife And Kids and In Living Color in an untitled CBS sitcom. Two guys with the same name playing a father and son? What are the odds of that?
Mustache enthusiast Kenneth Branagh to make third Poirot movie
Kenneth Branagh’s combing those whiskers, packing his mustache guards, and heading to Venice. Announced today, the Oscar-nominated director will return to the Christie-verse with A Haunting In Venice, another mustache-centric Poirot mystery that follows Death On The Nile. A Haunting In Venice isn’t shaking up the formula. Branagh’s bringing...
Hulu’s Devil In The White City also loses director Todd Field
Things aren’t going especially well in 1890s Chicago, and not just because of serial killer H.H. Holmes and his funky Murder Castle: Just a few days after losing star Keanu Reeves, Hulu’s adaptation of Erik Larson’s best-selling book The Devil In The White City has also lost director Todd Field (according to Variety). Set around the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago and focusing on the dual storylines of architect Daniel H. Burnham and aforementioned murderer H.H. Holmes, the highly anticipated adaptation seems to be settling into development hell with these recent departures.
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited for a Back To The Future panel at Comic Con tonight
During a warm, emotionally fulfilling conversation at New York Comic Con on Saturday, Back To The Future stars Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox hilariously reflected on their decades-long friendship and career together. Fielding questions from the audience—and embracing frequently throughout the reunion session—the two spoke happily about their time together on the films and their friendship since, dating back to the moment Lloyd first met Fox, who was brought in to replace Eric Stoltz as Marty McFly after several weeks of filming on the movie’s set in early 1985.
The M3GAN trailer yass-ifies the haunted doll trope
Chucky, pack your bags. Annabelle, take your braids and go. There’s a new doll slayer in town, and between her high-tech programming and perfectly blown-out hair, she’s no haunted plaything to be trifled with. M3GAN, a new horror picture produced by genre veterans James Wan and Jason Blum, introduces an android bestie unlike all the resties with one of the most fun trailers in recent memory.
Kunchacko Boban, Mahesh Narayanan’s Festival Hit Film ‘Declaration’ Snapped Up by Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)
“Declaration” (“Ariyippu”) a festival hit film by acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan and popular actor-producer Kunchacko Boban, has been snapped up by Netflix. The film bowed at Locarno and is playing at the BFI London Film Festival. This week it plays in the Busan International Film Festival’s A Window on Asian Cinema strand. The Malayalam-language film follows Hareesh (Boban) and Reshmi (Divya Prabha), an immigrant couple from Kerala working in a medical gloves factory near Delhi, and who aspire to go abroad for a better life. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, when an old video resurfaces among the factory workers, it opens up a...
In Piggy, body shaming and a slasher add up to a horror film withatwist
The poster for Piggy, with a blood-soaked girl standing in what looks like a defiant pose, strongly implies a particular sort of story that the movie itself doesn’t exactly offer. As one might reasonably assume, the girl in question is given the insulting nickname of the title and bullied. As one might not, this isn’t about her taking violent revenge upon her tormentors. Writer-director Carlota Pereda, in her solo feature debut that expands her previous short, adds a major swerve that takes things in a different direction from the usual underdog vengeance tale. Not that the opening pig head on a butcher hook is entirely misdirection, mind.
Alan Moore unsurprisingly thinks superheroes “can be a precursor to fascism”
Despite Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version swinging into theaters last month, Watchmen author Alan Moore still isn’t a fan of superheroes. Speaking to The Guardian last week, Moore spoke with his typical candor, bluntly saying that our cultural obsession with superheroes “can very often be a precursor to fascism.”
The best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals on Blu-rays: Game Of Thrones, James Bond, Star Trek, Harry Potter, and more
If you’re a physical media collector, you’re in luck—Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale has a ton of Blu-ray and HD box sets on sale from October 11–12. From 4K movie collections such as the complete Lord Of The Rings and Back To The Future trilogies to TV box sets containing every episode of hit shows like Game Of Thrones and Star Trek: The Original Series, this 48-hour sale has all the blockbuster franchises and originals you’ll need to build up the ultimate home video library. Here are the best Blu-ray deals you can find on Prime Day, according to The A.V. Club.
Could Mad Men's Matthew Weiner get a writing credit on Taylor Swift's Midnights?
Inspiration can come from anywhere, even a good binge-watch. Just ask Taylor Swift, who has drawn from all sorts of places to create her lyrics and visuals (she’s cited The Way We Were, Love Story, and Kramer vs. Kramer as crucial to crafting the All Too Well short film). The upcoming Midnights album is no exception, with one song title plucked straight out of the Golden Age of Television.
Halloween costume ideas to suit every pop culture fan for 2022
After a couple of tough pandemic years, Halloween is finally back with a vengeance. Sure, you could dress up as a sexy witch/devil/baseball player/cowboy/cheerleader/whatever, but as a reader of The A.V. Club, why not take advantage of your affinity for pop culture and draw inspiration from this year’s crop of charismatic characters? The following movie and TV figures are sure to make appearances at your next Halloween costume party, parade or gathering. Read on to find inspiration and helpful links to props, masks, and other clothing to complete your costume. Which look best suits you?
Jennifer Lawrence knows things got a bit weird there for a minute
Such is the cannibalistic nature of the Hollywood starlet cycle: when a female star is on the rise, our culture is all too happy to chew her up and spit her back out, deeming her “annoying” for all the reasons we previously enjoyed her. It happened to Anne Hathaway, and it also affected Jennifer Lawrence, who admitted during an event at the BFI London Film Festival that she “lost a sense of control” during the peak of her fame.
Aubrey Plaza discusses producing more, freaking out Robert De Niro
During a recent appearance at a London Film Festival Screentalk session (via Variety), Aubrey Plaza took a moment to talk about her new movie Emily The Criminal, why she wanted to do more producing at this point in her career, and how she freaked out Robert De Niro while filming Dirty Grandpa by being “totally insane” (in character). That’s about as wide-ranging as a celebrity chat can get, so let’s start with the serious one.
The 20 biggest game-changing moments from The Walking Dead
Remember when everyone was watching The Walking Dead? At the height of its popularity, way back in the early 2010s, it was the most-watched, most talked-about show on television. Every twist and turn was a collective experience, and if you cared about it you had to watch the episodes live or risk being spoiled. Now, as the series shambles towards the end of its 11th and final season, those conversations are still happening, just with a smaller number of die-hard fans. There’s enough interest to ensure the surviving characters will live on through a seemingly unending stream of spinoffs and movies (and books and games and merch). The Walking Dead isn’t just a TV show based on a comic-book series anymore; it’s a global brand.
David O. Russell's Amsterdam is turning into a massive box-office bomb
Well, every prestige ensemble picture can’t be a home run. The latest victim of astronomical hype: David O. Russell’s Amsterdam, which appears to be morphing from a star-studded 1930s caper with awards-season buzz to a box-office bomb. Deadline reports that between a projected global gross of $35 million, $70 million in estimated global P&A, and all other home ancillaries, Amsterdam could lose $97 million.
