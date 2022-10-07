It wouldn’t be overstating it to say that Black Panther wasn’t just a cultural phenomenon, but one of the best Marvel films in recent years. It was nominated for 14 Academy Awards, including Best Picture (the first superhero film to receive such an honor), and won six. It was that rare breed of film loved by critics and fans alike. With all its success, a sequel seemed inevitable. Until the tragic death of star Chadwick Boseman in 2020 put those plans on hold. Rather than recast the role, the production team decided to honor Boseman’s memory and incorporate his death into the new film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As T’Challa himself said, “Death is not the end.” Read on for more details about the upcoming film.

