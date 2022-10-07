Read full article on original website
Here are 29 new movies to get excited about
Fall’s crop of films is here, many of which played at the various festivals that kick off the season. Some are on the road to awards season; others are seeking fun-loving holiday audiences. Most of them steer away from the IP-driven fare that clogs up the rest of the season. Keeping on top of the glut can be a challenge.
Colin Farrell Was Terrorized by a Donkey on ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’
In Martin McDonagh’s new black comedy film “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson play two longtime friends whose falling out has intense consequences in their small Irish community. Off camera, Farrell had a similar falling out with one of his other co-stars on the film: Jenny the Donkey, who plays his character Pádraic’s loyal animal companion.
Kenneth Branagh Continues Agatha Christie Series With 'A Haunting in Venice'
Kenneth Branagh is tackling another Hercule Poirot Agatha Christie novel, as the filmmaker will direct and star in A Haunting in Venice, a film inspired by Christie's 1969 novel titled Hallowe’en Party. Branagh is reprising his role as the detective Hercule Poirot, who he previously played in 2017's Murder...
Mustache enthusiast Kenneth Branagh to make third Poirot movie
Kenneth Branagh’s combing those whiskers, packing his mustache guards, and heading to Venice. Announced today, the Oscar-nominated director will return to the Christie-verse with A Haunting In Venice, another mustache-centric Poirot mystery that follows Death On The Nile. A Haunting In Venice isn’t shaking up the formula. Branagh’s bringing...
Kenneth Branagh Sets All-Star Cast For ‘A Haunting In Venice’ At 20th Century
Kenneth Branagh has set another A-list ensemble for his next Agatha Christie adaptation with Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarico and Michelle Yeoh joining the cast of A Haunting In Venice for 20th Century. Branagh is set to reprise his role as Inspector Hercule Poirot and will also return to direct the pic. Michael Green adapted the script, which is based on Christie’s Hallowe’en Party, with production currently under way at Pinewood Studios outside of London. Set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve, “A Haunting in...
Box Office: ‘Smile’ Outpacing ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ for No. 1 as ‘Amsterdam’ Bombs
There’s one key question gripping the box office: will audiences be smiling, or will they be Lyling? Sony’s “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” had hopes to challenge for the top slot at the box office this weekend, though it seems that the family comedy won’t be able to outpace the second weekend of Paramount’s smash horror film “Smile.” Meanwhile, 20th Century Studios’ “Amsterdam” is bombing in its debut, aiming to finish in third. “Lyle, Lyle” landed a $3.47 million opening day, screening in 4,350 locations. While that’s not exactly the most impressive debut on paper, the majority of ticket sales for the musical will...
Aubrey Plaza discusses producing more, freaking out Robert De Niro
During a recent appearance at a London Film Festival Screentalk session (via Variety), Aubrey Plaza took a moment to talk about her new movie Emily The Criminal, why she wanted to do more producing at this point in her career, and how she freaked out Robert De Niro while filming Dirty Grandpa by being “totally insane” (in character). That’s about as wide-ranging as a celebrity chat can get, so let’s start with the serious one.
Paddy Considine’s Devastating Performance as Viserys in ‘House of the Dragon’ is Going to Win an Emmy
Paddy Considine has ruled over House of the Dragon as King Viserys I since the HBO show’s premiere, but last night’s episode was his chance to reign supreme. Considine’s performance as the dying Targaryen king was a tour de force, full of vulnerability, courage, and tragedy. While Viserys has always been in ill health, the man who reunites with daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and brother Daemon (Matt Smith) is a living corpse. Considine didn’t just fully embrace playing a man falling apart, but turned Viserys’s decrepit body and full on zombie face into a conduit to beautifully reveal the king’s...
Stephen King’s New Novel ‘Fairy Tale’ Will Be Coming to a Theater Near You
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Normally we need to wait years to see a new movie in theaters inspired by a Stephen King novel, but it seems like that will not be the case here. According to Syfy, during the COVID-19 pandemic, King wrote his newest novel Fairy Tale. Readers were finally able to get their hands on a copy of this 600-page coming-of-age novel last month (September 6, 2022) but moviegoers will not have to wait that long to see this novel on the big screen.
Kenneth Branagh's next Poirot mystery will be 'Haunting in Venice'
20th Century Studios announced plans for its next Hercule Poirot detective drama on Monday.
Festival breakout Women Talking gets an emotional, somber first trailer
Premiering at the Telluride Film Festival last month, Sarah Polley’s Women Talking seemed poised to compete with the other major #MeToo-inspired drama, She Said, also set to come out this year (and also produced by Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B). However, Women Talking has already begun differentiating itself.
New ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 3 Trailer Reveals the Return of Moriarty and Lore
The new trailer for Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard is so jam-packed with action, emotion, and new and returning characters that you're going to want to watch it over and over just to catch everything. Last month on Star Trek Day, Paramount revealed the first teaser trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. From that first footage, we learned that Season 3, and the impetus for getting the Next Generation crew back together, centers around a distress call from Beverly Crusher. In today's trailer, released during the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic-Con, we get our first look at Beverly and Picard together, as well as the season's new villain, played by the legendary Amanda Plummer, and Mica Burton playing her father's daughter as Ensign Alandra La Forge.
