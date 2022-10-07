The new trailer for Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard is so jam-packed with action, emotion, and new and returning characters that you're going to want to watch it over and over just to catch everything. Last month on Star Trek Day, Paramount revealed the first teaser trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. From that first footage, we learned that Season 3, and the impetus for getting the Next Generation crew back together, centers around a distress call from Beverly Crusher. In today's trailer, released during the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic-Con, we get our first look at Beverly and Picard together, as well as the season's new villain, played by the legendary Amanda Plummer, and Mica Burton playing her father's daughter as Ensign Alandra La Forge.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO