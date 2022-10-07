ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

informnny.com

Former New York couple describes horror and hope of Hurricane Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WETM) – For Floridians, the last week of September 2022 saw unprecedented destruction at the hands of Hurricane Ian, but the effects touched close to home for people around the country. One couple that used to live in Elmira and now lives in North Port, Fla. described to 18 News the horrors of waiting out the hurricane for hours in their home.
NORTH PORT, FL
informnny.com

NYS Troopers Police Benevolent Association president on leave

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Long-time president of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association, Thomas Mungeer, is on a leave of absence. The PBA confirmed the leave on Monday, though the board of directors declined to comment any further. Mungeer has been a state trooper since 1993, and has...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
informnny.com

Honda, LG to build $3.5B battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Honda says it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture battery factory in rural southern Ohio and hire 2,200 people to staff it as the company starts to turn the state into its North American electric vehicle hub. Honda, which announced its first Ohio factory 45...
OHIO STATE
informnny.com

GOP makes push to weaken Democrats’ grip on Texas border

HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — Just weeks before Election Day in Texas, once again there is big money, new signs of shifting voters and bold predictions of an upset that will turn heads across the U.S. But this time, it’s coming from Republicans. “We are going to turn the...
TEXAS STATE
informnny.com

NY paying about 30 cents less than the US average for gas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices are going back up, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The national average, which has jumped closer to four dollars, is now $3.92 after increasing by 12 cents week to week. New York’s remains lower, at $3.63 per gallon. Since last Monday,...
TRAFFIC
informnny.com

California governor’s wife among accusers at Weinstein trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said. “Like many other women, my client...
CALIFORNIA STATE
informnny.com

Veteran-led organization provides disaster relief

(NewsNation) — Veterans are built to serve, and now some of them are taking their call of duty off the battlefield and providing crisis support to victims on the front lines of natural disasters across the globe. The veteran-led humanitarian organization Team Rubicon responds to all kinds of natural...
KENTUCKY STATE
informnny.com

Hockey skate slices teen’s neck during game

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – A Colorado teenager is recovering after his neck was sliced by a skate during a hockey game Friday. Reed Borgman is the son of an employee at Nexstar’s Denver news station, KDVR. Reed was injured when he and another player fell to the ice.
DENVER, CO
informnny.com

NY Attorney General files motion to restore all challenged gun laws

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following a federal judge’s temporary restrictions on some of New York’s latest gun laws, NY Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday that she’s filed a motion to reinstate the entire act. The Concealment Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) was introduced on September 1,...
POLITICS
informnny.com

Noem’s balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — They had waited in the desert heat in a line that wrapped around the block and now the excitement was palpable when South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took the stage in a suburban Phoenix convention hall. “She’s our governor!” someone yelled. Kari...
POLITICS

