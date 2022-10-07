ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Famed Actor to Attend the 12th El Paso Buddy Walk

Evan George Vourazeris, of the Netflix hit series Ozark, will headline the Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso Buddy Walk. The walk will raise awareness of Down syndrome and raise funds for the Coalition’s many projects and El Paso Community College (EPCC) Buddy Walk Scholarship for students with disabilities.
EL PASO, TX
EPCC- The Jenna Welch & Laura Bush Community Libraries hold Digital Literacy Trainings

The Jenna Welch & Laura Bush Community Library, at El Paso Community College (EPCC) Northwest Campus in partnership with the El Paso Public Libraries (EPPL) is among over 160 public libraries nationwide awarded funding by the Public Library Association (PLA) to conduct digital literacy workshops using Digitallearn.org resources. The PLA...
EL PASO, TX
Southern New Mexico State Fair quick and dirty review

New Mexico has a State Fair up in Albuquerque, but we do things differently here in Southern New Mexico. So much so that we have our own version of the state fair. I was there on Saturday and it was pretty packed. Lots of entertainment, fair food, and rodeo stuff to take in.
LAS CRUCES, NM
TxDOT – El Paso Engineer Receives Prestigious Recognition

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso District Deputy District Engineer Eddie Valtier, P.E., was recognized with the Dewitt C. Greer Award Tuesday morning. The recognition is awarded to one recipient every year and is one of the “Big 5 Awards” presented by TxDOT and administered by Texas A & M University at the annual Texas Transportation Short Course.
EL PASO, TX
Ysleta ISD: All 7 marching bands earn Division I rating

For the second year in a row, Ysleta ISD was the only district in the city to see every high-school marching band – Bel Air, Del Valle, Eastwood, Hanks, Parkland, Riverside, and Ysleta high schools – successfully earn the top Division I rating in last Saturday’s UIL regional contest, qualifying them for the next level of competition at Area.
EL PASO, TX
Rhinos NA3 Team sweeps Brahmas on the road

The El Paso Rhinos (NA3 team) swept the Texas Brahmas on the road this weekend with 3 consecutive victories. Friday night saw the Rhinos defeat the Brahmas in a 2-1 game that went into overtime with Payne Pent scoring the game-winning goal. Saturday ended in a 3-2 victory while Saturday...
EL PASO, TX

