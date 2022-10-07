ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Cowboys suffer setback, OG Jason Peters could be out few weeks with chest injury

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a huge setback on the offensive line for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles and possible weeks to come.

Veteran offensive guard Jason Peters suffered a chest injury in practice. He had an MRI on Friday morning and is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Rams. But he will not play and could be out a few weeks, according to a source.

Peters, a 19-year veteran who signed with the Cowboys two weeks before the season opener, was rotating with Connor McGovern at left guard.

He was expected get more snaps against the Rams after logging 14 and 21 in the previous two games combined and was considered a key part of the plan to contain All-Pro tackle Aaron Donald.

Peters was also instrumental in the mental development of rookie left tackle Tyler Smith with his advice and in-game tips.

The injury is a huge setback for Peters, 40, who was trying to get into shape after missing all of OTAs and training camp.

Now, the process could start over while rehabbing from the chest injury.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Tyler, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#Chest Injury#American Football#Otas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
14K+
Followers
467
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy