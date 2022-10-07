Read full article on original website
Related
flaglernewsweekly.com
Sixth Annual Magic of Lights® Holiday Display Returns to Daytona International Speedway for Magical, Family-Friendly Drive-through Experience
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Sept. 15, 2022) – Magic of Lights®, the popular drive-through, family-friendly holiday twinkling lights extravaganza, returns to Daytona International Speedway Nov. 18 through Jan. 1, 2023. Back for its sixth year at the World Center of Racing, Magic of Lights will continue to bring a dazzling display of more than one million sparkling lights and magical scenes. Pre-sale tickets are on sale today by visiting www.magicoflights.com/daytona.
ormondbeachobserver.com
NASCAR driver is Halifax Humane Society's Humanitarian of the Year
On Dec. 7, the Halifax Humane Society will honor its Humanitarian of the Year, NASCAR driver Alex Bowman, during its 11th-annual FurBall Gala to be held at the Ocean Center. “Alex’s unwavering commitment to animal welfare has captured the hearts of millions while saving millions of animals’ lives,” said Dawn Duncan, Director of Development for Halifax Humane Society. “His use of the national stage to promote happy and healthy pets makes him a stellar example to all.”
Orlando Science Center opens Hot Wheels exhibit for racing, building cars
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Children can form their own pit crews at a new Orlando Science Center exhibit this fall. OSC launched its Hot Wheels “Race to Win” exhibit presented by Nemours Children’s Health on Saturday. Each part of the exhibit allows families to learn about...
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents in shelters worry as Daytona Beach hotels are full: 'I just go day by day'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Some people in Daytona Beach are relying on shelters in the area as hotels are very limited. For some people in Daytona Beach whose homes were flooded, staying in the Ocean Center shelter is their only option as many affordable hotels and motels are booked. "We...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westorlandonews.com
Goodwill Launches ‘Hurricane Ian Relief Roundup’ at All Central Florida Stores
While it may still take days, weeks or even months to get a full picture of the destruction Hurricane Ian left in its path across Florida’s peninsula, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida stands ready to help the community. Starting Monday, October 10th, the nonprofit will host a special roundup...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL
Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Bikers will rally for 30th Daytona Biketoberfest
Daytona Beach will celebrate a significant milestone in 2022 with the 30th annual Biketoberfest Oct. 13-6. The four-day motorcycle rally attracts motorcycle enthusiasts to the Daytona Beach and Volusia County area with beautiful Florida weather, live music, vendors, bike shows, motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway, and miles of scenic rides along famous A1A, historic Main Street or the Ormond Scenic Loop.
Eight skydivers over 80 break world record in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — Eight skydivers took to the sky in DeLand on Saturday and accomplished a new Guinness world record. Jim Culhane, Cliff Davis, Scotty Gallan, Walt Green, Paul Hinen, Sky Huminsky, Woody McKay and Ted Williams made the record-breaking jump with the largest formation of jumpers over the age of 80.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westorlandonews.com
Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner Heads to Orlando
Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Orlando to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by Hurricane Ian. On Monday and Tuesday next week, October 10th and 11th, hot meals will be served to Florida residents from 8am – 2pm at Lake Lorna Doone Park on Rio Grande Ave. (between W. Central Blvd. and W. Church Street) from the Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner.
Winter Park Village to get new-to-market luxury retailer
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The ongoing reimagining of one of metro Orlando’s most prominent shopping centers has landed another trophy tenant. Premium home furnishings retailer Arhaus Inc. will...
Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond
When it comes to reasons why living in Central Florida is so great, there’s hardly a shortage. We live where others vacation! To help locals take advantage of these benefits, we have gathered a list of venues offering Florida resident... The post Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Vermont Bound, Sally’s Ice Cream Owners Celebrated with Community Farewell
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla.(October 8, 2022) – Adieu, for now. Ready to take on her life’s next great adventure, Karen Barchowski and daughter Madison celebrated one last hurrah as the owners of Sally’s Ice Cream in Flagler Beach on Saturday night under a nearly full moon and a rocket launch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 7, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
tastychomps.com
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Orlando? Inside Look: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr Phillips Area / Southwest Orlando
Have you heard about this new Cantonese Chinese Dim Sum and Seafood restaurant in Orlando?. It’s called YH Seafood Clubhouse and they recently opened in the Dr Philips / Sand Lake area, serving up some of the best Cantonese Chinese food in town with unique dishes – like black truffle mushroom ha gow dumplings and abalone siu mai – in a gorgeous setting.
Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando
When it comes to birthdays, kids aren’t the only ones that deserve an epic birthday celebration. Everyone deserves to let loose and celebrate another year around the sun. Looking for a few suggestions to celebrate another year wiser? Look no... The post Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
WESH
Portion of flooded Kissimmee neighborhood may be condemned
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The bad news keeps coming for residents of a Kissimmee senior living community, which is flooded under several feet of water. Hurricane Ian left Good Samaritan Society almost uninhabitable, and now at least a portion of the property may be condemned. "The ones on this side...
WESH
NHC: Hurricane Julia may bring life-threatening flash floods
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Julia strengthened into a hurricane on Saturday and is forecast to move toward Central America. As of Sunday morning, the system was 60 miles west-northwest of Bluefields, Nicaragua. Julia had winds of 75 mph, and the system was moving west at 16 mph. Life-threatening...
pethelpful.com
Video of 'Longest-Resident Dog' at Orlando Shelter Losing Hope After the Hurricane Has Us in Tears
There are some dogs that take a long time to get adopted from shelters, and this can be for a variety of reasons. However, no matter the reason, all pups deserve to be adopted and spend their lives in loving and comfortable homes. One viral video is trying to help a pup get that opportunity after a long time spent in the shelter.
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach buys new vehicle to assist with future flooding rescues
DAYTONA BEACH, FLA - Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry said the flooding from Ian was historic. He hopes the city does not experience it again but said the city will be more prepared in the future. City commissioners approved an emergency purchase of a used, high-water rescue vehicle. Emergency crews...
fox35orlando.com
Juvenile shot in street during argument in Orlando, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A juvenile was shot early Tuesday morning in Orange County. According to the sheriff's office, some juveniles were walking in the area of 3719 W. Jefferson Street in Orlando when they were confronted by several unknown suspects. "An argument began and shortly after multiple shots were...
Comments / 0