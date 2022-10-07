ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
flaglernewsweekly.com

Sixth Annual Magic of Lights® Holiday Display Returns to Daytona International Speedway for Magical, Family-Friendly Drive-through Experience

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Sept. 15, 2022) – Magic of Lights®, the popular drive-through, family-friendly holiday twinkling lights extravaganza, returns to Daytona International Speedway Nov. 18 through Jan. 1, 2023. Back for its sixth year at the World Center of Racing, Magic of Lights will continue to bring a dazzling display of more than one million sparkling lights and magical scenes. Pre-sale tickets are on sale today by visiting www.magicoflights.com/daytona.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

NASCAR driver is Halifax Humane Society's Humanitarian of the Year

On Dec. 7, the Halifax Humane Society will honor its Humanitarian of the Year, NASCAR driver Alex Bowman, during its 11th-annual FurBall Gala to be held at the Ocean Center. “Alex’s unwavering commitment to animal welfare has captured the hearts of millions while saving millions of animals’ lives,” said Dawn Duncan, Director of Development for Halifax Humane Society. “His use of the national stage to promote happy and healthy pets makes him a stellar example to all.”
ORMOND BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volusia County, FL
Society
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Society
County
Volusia County, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL

Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Bikers will rally for 30th Daytona Biketoberfest

Daytona Beach will celebrate a significant milestone in 2022 with the 30th annual Biketoberfest Oct. 13-6. The four-day motorcycle rally attracts motorcycle enthusiasts to the Daytona Beach and Volusia County area with beautiful Florida weather, live music, vendors, bike shows, motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway, and miles of scenic rides along famous A1A, historic Main Street or the Ormond Scenic Loop.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Festival#Art Gallery#Local Life#Visual Arts#Localevent#Arts Education#Nascar Communications#The Wine Walk
westorlandonews.com

Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner Heads to Orlando

Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Orlando to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by Hurricane Ian. On Monday and Tuesday next week, October 10th and 11th, hot meals will be served to Florida residents from 8am – 2pm at Lake Lorna Doone Park on Rio Grande Ave. (between W. Central Blvd. and W. Church Street) from the Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond

When it comes to reasons why living in Central Florida is so great, there’s hardly a shortage. We live where others vacation! To help locals take advantage of these benefits, we have gathered a list of venues offering Florida resident... The post Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Arts
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 7, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
tastychomps.com

The Best Chinese Restaurant in Orlando? Inside Look: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr Phillips Area / Southwest Orlando

Have you heard about this new Cantonese Chinese Dim Sum and Seafood restaurant in Orlando?. It’s called YH Seafood Clubhouse and they recently opened in the Dr Philips / Sand Lake area, serving up some of the best Cantonese Chinese food in town with unique dishes – like black truffle mushroom ha gow dumplings and abalone siu mai – in a gorgeous setting.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando

When it comes to birthdays, kids aren’t the only ones that deserve an epic birthday celebration. Everyone deserves to let loose and celebrate another year around the sun. Looking for a few suggestions to celebrate another year wiser? Look no... The post Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Portion of flooded Kissimmee neighborhood may be condemned

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The bad news keeps coming for residents of a Kissimmee senior living community, which is flooded under several feet of water. Hurricane Ian left Good Samaritan Society almost uninhabitable, and now at least a portion of the property may be condemned. "The ones on this side...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

NHC: Hurricane Julia may bring life-threatening flash floods

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Julia strengthened into a hurricane on Saturday and is forecast to move toward Central America. As of Sunday morning, the system was 60 miles west-northwest of Bluefields, Nicaragua. Julia had winds of 75 mph, and the system was moving west at 16 mph. Life-threatening...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Juvenile shot in street during argument in Orlando, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A juvenile was shot early Tuesday morning in Orange County. According to the sheriff's office, some juveniles were walking in the area of 3719 W. Jefferson Street in Orlando when they were confronted by several unknown suspects. "An argument began and shortly after multiple shots were...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy