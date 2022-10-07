Read full article on original website
newsantaana.com
A Santa Ana DUI suspect slammed his pickup truck into two restaurants at the LAB in Costa Mesa
Juan Bustamante, a 53-year-old man from Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Saturday after he drove his pickup truck through the front of one restaurant and the kitchen of another at the LAB Anti-Mall in Costa Mesa, at the 2930 Bristol Street. Three people were injured as...
foxla.com
Man dies after shootout with LAPD officers in Wilmington
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot and killed when exchanging gunfire with Los Angeles police officers in the Wilmington area early Tuesday morning. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said Harbor Division officers were following the suspect who was driving a...
newsantaana.com
Long Beach man sentenced for executing a Guatemalan immigrant in Anaheim
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third-striker was sentenced today to 40 years to life for murder for executing a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant after following the man home from a market in a botched robbery attempt. The killer was on parole when he shot 30-year-old Oscar Humberto Chunmichicoj in the head.
1 dead after shooting involving LAPD officers during foot pursuit in Wilmington area
One person is dead after a police shooting in the Wilmington area Tuesday morning, and the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating.
mynewsla.com
Driver Killed in Collision with Big Rig on I-10 in Riverside County
A motorist was killed Tuesday in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon, forcing lane closures on the busy east-west artery. The fatality occurred about 1:45 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP,...
Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home
An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
foxla.com
8 hospitalized after pickup truck crashes into Rialto Stater Bros. store
RIALTO, Calif. - Eight people were hurt after an elderly woman accidentally drove her truck into a Stater Bros. store in Rialto Monday morning. According to the Rialto Police Department, the driver, 74-year-old Deloris Jones, crashed into the front of the store located at 168 E. Baseline Road around 9:46 a.m.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID San Bernardino man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – The man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens over the weekend was a San Bernardino resident, authorities said Monday. Carlos Alvarez Diaz, 39, died inside a vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. Saturday...
Man strikes co-worker with cleaver at Chino Hills grocery store after ongoing dispute: Police
A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly striking his co-worker with a cleaver multiple times at a Chino Hills grocery store amid an ongoing dispute, authorities said Monday. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday at the 99 Ranch Market, located at 2959 Chino Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County […]
Man arrested for suspected murder of missing Riverside County mother
A man was arrested on Friday for the suspected murder of a Riverside County mother who went missing in 2020. The suspect, Angel Martine McIntire, a 28-year-old Beaumont resident, was arrested on charges of suspicion of murder, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The missing woman, Diana Perez Gonzalez, a 27-year-old San Jacinto resident, […]
foxla.com
Man arrested for allegedly attacking, robbing homeless man in his tent in Culver City
CULVER CITY, Calif. - One man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a sleeping homeless man in his tent in Culver City, police announced Monday. Anthony Paul Yanez, 32, was charged Monday with assault with a deadly weapon for the October 5 attack, Culver City Police said. That...
newsantaana.com
Repeat DUI driver who killed a retired Register editor while street racing facing up to live in prison
Louie Robert Villa, 31, Santa Ana, a repeat DUI driver who killed 67-year-old Gene Harbrecht, a retired O.C. Register editor and Santa Ana resident, while street racing in 2020 has been found guilty and faces up to life in prison. Villa previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in...
Video shows man struck by car during street takeover in Buena Park (Warning)
A man was struck by a car that was doing donuts at a street takeover in Buena Park late Thursday night. Video captured the incident, which occurred around 11:30 p.m., as spectators gathered around the intersection of Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard. The video shows a man trip and fall as a car heads […]
2urbangirls.com
Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
fullertonobserver.com
Investigating the History of Featherly Regional Park
When my dad was an elementary school student in the early 1970s, he remembers going with a friend to Featherly Regional Park in Anaheim as part of Fullerton’s Youth Science Center. It was there that they learned about edible plants native to Orange County. Located roughly 30 minutes away from Fullerton on Santa Ana Canyon Road in Anaheim Hills, Featherly Regional Park has always been a natural riparian wilderness area. However, access to most of the park is now restricted, and the finest viewing opportunities are available from the Santa Ana River Bikeway which runs adjacent to the park.
Lightning strikes lead to closure of pier, beach in Huntington Beach, Seal Beach
Huntington Beach and Seal Beaches closed their beaches Tuesday afternoon after lightning was spotted in the area.
foxla.com
Young boy reunited with family after being found alone in Torrance
TORRANCE, Calif. - A young boy was reunited with his family after the Torrance Police Department found the boy alone Monday morning. Torrance PD said officers found the boy in the area of Madrona Avenue and Torrance Boulevard around 5:50 a.m. and that he appeared to be nonverbal. Just after...
vvng.com
UPDATE: Woman dies after jumping from Main Street bridge near the railroad tracks in Hesperia
UPDATE 10/11 — On Tuesday morning sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez provided VVNG with an update and said the 46-year-old female jumped from the bridge and was later pronounced deceased. The female had jumped prior to deputies arriving on scene. HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was rushed to...
SUV Goes Over Embankment of 405 Freeway Off-Ramp in Hawthorne; Man Killed
A man was found dead inside a white SUV that went down an embankment of an off-ramp from the San Diego (405) Freeway in Hawthorne tonight, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down the ramp.
foxla.com
Woman ran man over with his own car in Griffith Park; faces murder charge
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Police said the woman wanted for a felony hit-and-run that happened Saturday in Griffith Park, has been arrested, and she's facing a murder charge. This all happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, in a parking lot in the area of Griffith Park's Western Canyon Road. Police said 70-year-old Valeriy Saakyan was run over by his own vehicle. Police said Saakyan lost his footing and fell to te ground before the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Sonia Sovereign of Los Angeles, drove Saakyan's own car over him. Sovereign then drove away in Saakyan's car, LAPD said.
