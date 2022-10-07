ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 5

Related
foxla.com

Man dies after shootout with LAPD officers in Wilmington

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot and killed when exchanging gunfire with Los Angeles police officers in the Wilmington area early Tuesday morning. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said Harbor Division officers were following the suspect who was driving a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Long Beach man sentenced for executing a Guatemalan immigrant in Anaheim

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third-striker was sentenced today to 40 years to life for murder for executing a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant after following the man home from a market in a botched robbery attempt. The killer was on parole when he shot 30-year-old Oscar Humberto Chunmichicoj in the head.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Buena Park, CA
Buena Park, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
Costa Mesa, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Anaheim, CA
Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Driver Killed in Collision with Big Rig on I-10 in Riverside County

A motorist was killed Tuesday in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon, forcing lane closures on the busy east-west artery. The fatality occurred about 1:45 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home

An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
SOUTH GATE, CA
foxla.com

8 hospitalized after pickup truck crashes into Rialto Stater Bros. store

RIALTO, Calif. - Eight people were hurt after an elderly woman accidentally drove her truck into a Stater Bros. store in Rialto Monday morning. According to the Rialto Police Department, the driver, 74-year-old Deloris Jones, crashed into the front of the store located at 168 E. Baseline Road around 9:46 a.m.
RIALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Racing#Takeovers#First Street#Doughnut#Park Police#Kalmus Drive
KTLA

Man arrested for suspected murder of missing Riverside County mother

A man was arrested on Friday for the suspected murder of a Riverside County mother who went missing in 2020. The suspect, Angel Martine McIntire, a 28-year-old Beaumont resident, was arrested on charges of suspicion of murder, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The missing woman, Diana Perez Gonzalez, a 27-year-old San Jacinto resident, […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Investigating the History of Featherly Regional Park

When my dad was an elementary school student in the early 1970s, he remembers going with a friend to Featherly Regional Park in Anaheim as part of Fullerton’s Youth Science Center. It was there that they learned about edible plants native to Orange County. Located roughly 30 minutes away from Fullerton on Santa Ana Canyon Road in Anaheim Hills, Featherly Regional Park has always been a natural riparian wilderness area. However, access to most of the park is now restricted, and the finest viewing opportunities are available from the Santa Ana River Bikeway which runs adjacent to the park.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Young boy reunited with family after being found alone in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. - A young boy was reunited with his family after the Torrance Police Department found the boy alone Monday morning. Torrance PD said officers found the boy in the area of Madrona Avenue and Torrance Boulevard around 5:50 a.m. and that he appeared to be nonverbal. Just after...
TORRANCE, CA
foxla.com

Woman ran man over with his own car in Griffith Park; faces murder charge

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Police said the woman wanted for a felony hit-and-run that happened Saturday in Griffith Park, has been arrested, and she's facing a murder charge. This all happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, in a parking lot in the area of Griffith Park's Western Canyon Road. Police said 70-year-old Valeriy Saakyan was run over by his own vehicle. Police said Saakyan lost his footing and fell to te ground before the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Sonia Sovereign of Los Angeles, drove Saakyan's own car over him. Sovereign then drove away in Saakyan's car, LAPD said.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy