Cleveland Jewish News
Solon’s Glazer inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame
When Greer Glazer was inducted into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Sept. 14 at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus, she represented more than just her own lifetime achievements, but that of others in the nursing profession and the first generation of mothers with full-time professional careers. The recently...
cleveland19.com
19 News reporter Harry Boomer recognized by Cleveland council for community contributions
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of 19 News’ own was honored during a recent Cleveland city council meeting for his service in the community throughout his decades-long career. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and other council members were present to recognize Harry Boomer on Monday night. Boomer, a resident of...
We overcame JobsOhio secrecy to learn Ohio spent $12 million on Cleveland-to-Ireland flight: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The financial incentive to lure Irish airline Aer Lingus to Cleveland is likely the largest financial contribution ever committed to persuade an airline to fly from an airport in Ohio. We’re talking about the nearly $12 million over three years on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
Cleveland Jewish News
ADL Cleveland to host inaugural Walk Against Hate
ADL Cleveland is planning its inaugural Walk Against Hate on Oct. 23 at Wade Oval Park in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood. Meant to engage the community toward a future without antisemitism, racism and all forms of hate, James Pasch, ADL’s regional director for Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Western Pennsylvania, told the Cleveland Jewish News that holding this sort of event felt necessary, especially now.
Cleveland EMS commissioner given new position
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mayor Justin Bibb has moved Cleveland EMS Commissioner Nicole Carlton to a new job overseeing the city’s Emergency Operations Center. Carlton’s new position, effective last Monday, is assistant director of emergency operations. She is charged with preparing for major emergencies and coordinating the city’s response to them.
Homecoming Elegy: What the People in J.D. Vance's Hometown of Middletown, Ohio Really Think of Him
We went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
cleveland19.com
Loaded gun found at Summit County school
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One student is in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to the SOAR School Tuesday. “SOAR is Student Outreach Alternative Resource. It’s not a school, but a program Akron Public Schools (APS) contracts services through to a private company. The program is for APS students who have been disciplined by the board of education and assigned to SOAR,” said APS Director of Communications Mark Williamson.
Did Ryan or Vance win the debate? A check in on our poll
For the first time, JD Vance (R) and Tim Ryan (D) went head-to-head in a statewide debate trying to win over voters for the Ohio Senate seat.
buckeyefirearms.org
CHL-holder forced to use firearm to defend life in Akron mall attack
WEWS (ABC Cleveland) is reporting that an Ohio CHL-holder was forced to defend his life and that of a companion when they were attacked at an Akron shopping mall. A concealed carry weapons permit holder told police that he drew his pistol while he and a woman were being attacked by two men at the Summit Mall, and he said his weapon fired while he was being tackled. The bullet hit the ceiling, and the attackers fled, according to Fairlawn police.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ursuline awarded NEH grant for Rust Belt Summer Institute
The National Endowment for the Humanities awarded a $173,680 grant to Ursuline College to host a NEH Summer Institute for higher education faculty. This seminar, “Reading, Writing, and Teaching the Rust Belt: Co-creating Regional Humanities Ecosystems,” will be held in June 2023 and will bring 25 national scholars to Cleveland and the Ursuline campus in Pepper Pike to discover the best teaching practices for sharing the story of the Rust Belt, according to a news release.
Why are flags flying at half-staff Sunday in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across Ohio will be flying at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. President Joe Biden has issued an order observing the day, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to […]
cleveland19.com
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Preliminary Injunction has been granted against an abortion ban in the state of Ohio. This means that abortions can still take place in Ohio within 22 weeks. The decision comes after a joint lawsuit by multiple organizations across the state. “Today we will celebrate this...
spectrumnews1.com
Sherwin-Williams, Cleveland Mayor provide update on global headquarters facility in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Sherwin-Williams CEO and Cleveland Mayor, Justin Bibb provided update on the new headquarters site in Cleveland on Monday. The Sherwin Williams CEO, John G. Morikis, provided an update on construction and also announcing a commitment known as ‘Building Our Future. This all coming less than a year after the new global headquarters facility broke ground in the heart of Downtown Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Dave’s Markets coming to Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A new grocery store is coming to Cleveland Heights. City officials announced Dave’s Markets has taken over Zagara’s Marketplace at Lee and East Overlook Roads. “Zagara’s has been a part of Cleveland Heights for nearly 35 years, so it’s disappointing to see them...
Buchards Jewelers in Berea to close by end of year: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- After 34 years as a fixture at the Parkway Shops, Buchards Jewelers will close up shop after the Christmas holiday. Owner Jim Butchart said the business was started by his late wife, Catherine, in 1988. She had bought it from Smith Jewelers. At first, the store was...
Columbus Day to some, Indigenous Peoples' Day to others; controversial for many
It's Columbus Day to some and Indigenous Peoples' Day to others. In Cleveland, the day is significant to different people for different reasons.
NE Ohio breweries win 4 medals at Great American Beer Festival
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Eight Ohio breweries won 10 medals at the annual Great American Beer Festival competition, with a pair of Greater Cleveland breweries winning twice each – Platform Beer Co. and Fat Head’s Brewery. Winning at GABF – a prestigious annual competition that caps a three-day...
Ohio Super 25: Cleveland Heights, Hudson move up for Week 9; Moeller puts No. 1 on the line vs. St. Edward
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A potential state championship preview in Division I looms Saturday as St. Edward heads to Cincinnati to take on Archbishop Moeller, which not only is Ohio’s No. 1-ranked team in Division I and in cleveland.com’s Super 25, but also knocked off the Eagles last year in the regular season.
Cleveland Jewish News
Niki Lustig named Chagrin Falls Schools staff employee of year
Niki Lustig, an educational aide at Chagrin Falls High School, was recently named the Chagrin Falls Schools staff employee of the year at an Aug. 15 staff convocation meeting for the district. An employee of Chagrin Falls High School for 16 years, Lustig told the Cleveland Jewish News that she...
