Ohio State

Cleveland Jewish News

Solon’s Glazer inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

When Greer Glazer was inducted into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Sept. 14 at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus, she represented more than just her own lifetime achievements, but that of others in the nursing profession and the first generation of mothers with full-time professional careers. The recently...
SOLON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

ADL Cleveland to host inaugural Walk Against Hate

ADL Cleveland is planning its inaugural Walk Against Hate on Oct. 23 at Wade Oval Park in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood. Meant to engage the community toward a future without antisemitism, racism and all forms of hate, James Pasch, ADL’s regional director for Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Western Pennsylvania, told the Cleveland Jewish News that holding this sort of event felt necessary, especially now.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland EMS commissioner given new position

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mayor Justin Bibb has moved Cleveland EMS Commissioner Nicole Carlton to a new job overseeing the city’s Emergency Operations Center. Carlton’s new position, effective last Monday, is assistant director of emergency operations. She is charged with preparing for major emergencies and coordinating the city’s response to them.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Loaded gun found at Summit County school

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One student is in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to the SOAR School Tuesday. “SOAR is Student Outreach Alternative Resource. It’s not a school, but a program Akron Public Schools (APS) contracts services through to a private company. The program is for APS students who have been disciplined by the board of education and assigned to SOAR,” said APS Director of Communications Mark Williamson.
AKRON, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

CHL-holder forced to use firearm to defend life in Akron mall attack

WEWS (ABC Cleveland) is reporting that an Ohio CHL-holder was forced to defend his life and that of a companion when they were attacked at an Akron shopping mall. A concealed carry weapons permit holder told police that he drew his pistol while he and a woman were being attacked by two men at the Summit Mall, and he said his weapon fired while he was being tackled. The bullet hit the ceiling, and the attackers fled, according to Fairlawn police.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Ursuline awarded NEH grant for Rust Belt Summer Institute

The National Endowment for the Humanities awarded a $173,680 grant to Ursuline College to host a NEH Summer Institute for higher education faculty. This seminar, “Reading, Writing, and Teaching the Rust Belt: Co-creating Regional Humanities Ecosystems,” will be held in June 2023 and will bring 25 national scholars to Cleveland and the Ursuline campus in Pepper Pike to discover the best teaching practices for sharing the story of the Rust Belt, according to a news release.
CLEVELAND, OH
WOWK 13 News

Why are flags flying at half-staff Sunday in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across Ohio will be flying at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. President Joe Biden has issued an order observing the day, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to […]
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Preliminary Injunction has been granted against an abortion ban in the state of Ohio. This means that abortions can still take place in Ohio within 22 weeks. The decision comes after a joint lawsuit by multiple organizations across the state. “Today we will celebrate this...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Sherwin-Williams, Cleveland Mayor provide update on global headquarters facility in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Sherwin-Williams CEO and Cleveland Mayor, Justin Bibb provided update on the new headquarters site in Cleveland on Monday. The Sherwin Williams CEO, John G. Morikis, provided an update on construction and also announcing a commitment known as ‘Building Our Future. This all coming less than a year after the new global headquarters facility broke ground in the heart of Downtown Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Dave’s Markets coming to Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A new grocery store is coming to Cleveland Heights. City officials announced Dave’s Markets has taken over Zagara’s Marketplace at Lee and East Overlook Roads. “Zagara’s has been a part of Cleveland Heights for nearly 35 years, so it’s disappointing to see them...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Niki Lustig named Chagrin Falls Schools staff employee of year

Niki Lustig, an educational aide at Chagrin Falls High School, was recently named the Chagrin Falls Schools staff employee of the year at an Aug. 15 staff convocation meeting for the district. An employee of Chagrin Falls High School for 16 years, Lustig told the Cleveland Jewish News that she...
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH

