PSAT/SAT and College/Career Day 10.12.2022
9th and 10th grade students’ school day will begin at their usual time- 8:50. We ask that they are quiet as they navigate the building (inside and out) as it is important that we maintain a quiet testing environment. On this day 9th and 10th grade students will need to report to alternate locations, which will be posted throughout the building. They will spend the day engaging in sessions around planning for post high school paths and success, followed by lunch and an early dismissal at 12:35. Students will remain with their assigned small group teacher in the same room for the day (with the exception of going to the gym for all class meeting) as they move through the planned lessons.
10.10.22, Bagley’s Monday Message
Good morning families, take a look at the Nectar News and our other school updates below. We look forward to seeing you virtually at our Curriculum Night on Thursday. Every Monday teachers will show the Nectar News to share upcoming events, appreciations, and to educate and celebrate varied cultures and school expectations. Check your email for the link.
Special Schedule: Wednesday, 10/12/22
Grades 9 and 10 Schedule for Wednesday, October 12, 2022. This is a 2-hour late-start “in-service” day for 9th and 10th graders, meaning that we will have supervision available for grade 9 and 10 grade students, however, a student’s attendance or absence will not be counted for or against them. If your student elects to be on campus, they will need to check in at the commons at 10:45am. A space for students to do schoolwork and access the school Wi-Fi will be available. Breakfast and lunch will also be available. Movement in the building will be limited due to the testing happening in classrooms.
Principal Newsletter 10/7/2022
Thank you so much for those of you who were able to attend last evening. As I said, I was so elated to see the number of families who came and watching students lead their parents through their McClure experience. There was so much connection happening in our community last night, and that has definitely been missed. Because this is the first time we have had this format for Curriculum Night, I am attaching a survey for your voice and feedback. It should not take longer than three minutes. We know the first time we try something, we can always make it better with the input of our community; or…if your experience was great, let us know that, too! Thank you in advance for participating in this short survey.
