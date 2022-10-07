NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly dry. Skies are partly cloudy for areas south of I-40, with a couple of sprinkles and light showers in Lea and Roosevelt counties. Clouds will start to clear in central New Mexico, including the Metro, throughout the morning. Many areas will stay drier today with afternoon sun. Storms will be possible in southeast NM, the Gila, western mountains and northern mountains.

