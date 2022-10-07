ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Millions of dollars going to New Mexico to support small businesses

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – $74.4 million of federal funding has been allocated to New Mexico. The funds will be allocated to operate a collateral support program and an equity capital program to promote small business growth. Federal officials say the funding will increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurships as communities come out of the pandemic. The […]
SMALL BUSINESS
KRQE News 13

Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Just days after Hurricane Ian struck, a crowd of locals gathered under a huge banyan tree at a motel’s outdoor tiki bar for drink specials and live music. Less than 10 miles away, crews were finishing the search for bodies on a coastal barrier island. Even closer, entire families were trying to get comfortable for the night in a mass shelter housing more than 500 storm victims.
FORT MYERS, FL
KRQE News 13

Honda, LG to build $3.5B battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Honda says it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture battery factory in rural southern Ohio and hire 2,200 people to staff it as the company starts to turn the state into its North American electric vehicle hub. Honda, which announced its first Ohio factory 45...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Biloxi, MS
Biloxi, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
KRQE News 13

Governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations by former...
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

UNMH doctors take Alzheimer’s study to Zuni Pueblo

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – UNM Hospital doctors are taking their Alzheimer’s study on the road. The UNM Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at UNM has a Tesla mobile MRI scanner. Researchers were on a three-day visit to the Zuni Pueblo, conducting the scans on more than a dozen people. The goal–to fill a gap in Alzheimer’s research and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Drier and breezier this morning, more PM storms

Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re seeing drier conditions at Balloon Fiesta for the last day which is great news. We also have a drainage wind from the north which will drive the box effect. Our only concern is some relatively breezier conditions aloft for the mass ascension. Forecast Continues...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Deming, Lemitar farms win big in statewide chile taste-off

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Chile growers from Deming and Lemitar, New Mexico are taking home the title of “Best Green and Red Chile in New Mexico.” Over the weekend at the Socorro Rodeo and Sports Complex, chile growers competed in New Mexico’s chile taste-off. As part of this event, a panel of judges determined this year’s […]
DEMING, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Leads#Cold Case#Genealogy#Violent Crime
KRQE News 13

Storms Monday, ahead of drier and warmer week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly dry. Skies are partly cloudy for areas south of I-40, with a couple of sprinkles and light showers in Lea and Roosevelt counties. Clouds will start to clear in central New Mexico, including the Metro, throughout the morning. Many areas will stay drier today with afternoon sun. Storms will be possible in southeast NM, the Gila, western mountains and northern mountains.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

State of Texas: Common ground solutions where Texans agree

AUSTIN (Nexstar) – More Texas voters of all ages say they’re worried about the path Texas is taking. New polling from the non-partisan non-profit group Texas 2036 found 93% of Texas voters expressed concern about the state’s future. More than a third, 38% in the poll, said they are “extremely concerned.” That’s up from 25% when Texas 2036 did their previous poll in 2021.
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Remembering the Pueblo Revolt of 1680

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With Columbus Day recently replaced by Indigenous Peoples’ Day, it’s the perfect time to learn about the Pueblo Revolt in 1680 in New Mexico. No historic event better commemorates Indigenous people than the only successful Native American uprising against a colonial power in North America. Celebrity Historian Raffi Andonian says it’s often known […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Harris presses Texas Democrats on reproductive, voting rights in Austin remarks

Vice President Harris urged Texas Democrats to “fight like we never have before” at a fundraiser on Saturday evening as she railed against Republican-led pushes to enact voting and abortion restrictions. Speaking in Austin, Harris condemned a sweeping overhaul of Texas’s voting procedures last year signed into law...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Molina Cares Accord focuses on giving back to the community

MolinaCares Accord oversees a platform that’s focused on community investment as a way to improve the health and well-being of disadvantaged populations. Through substantial investments, the MolinaCares Accord works to try and solve many gaps that exist in health care today. MolinaCares Healthcare focuses on giving back to communities...
ADVOCACY
KRQE News 13

Dry Westerlies Return This Week

The upper level low pressure system that has been impacting the state all weekend, bringing monsoon-like conditions and 2″-3″+ of rain, will begin to break down starting tonight. As this system breaks down, the jet stream will push further south, just to the north of New Mexico. This will allow westerly winds to return across the state, bringing much drier conditions this week.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Advocates speak out against failed vote on new harassment procedure

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – What some lawmakers are calling a “broken policy” on sexual harassment at the roundhouse is staying just the way it is, at least for now. Lawmakers shot down a proposal that would have made it easier for an investigation into claims against lawmakers to move forward.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy