Millions of dollars going to New Mexico to support small businesses
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – $74.4 million of federal funding has been allocated to New Mexico. The funds will be allocated to operate a collateral support program and an equity capital program to promote small business growth. Federal officials say the funding will increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurships as communities come out of the pandemic. The […]
KRQE News 13
Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Just days after Hurricane Ian struck, a crowd of locals gathered under a huge banyan tree at a motel’s outdoor tiki bar for drink specials and live music. Less than 10 miles away, crews were finishing the search for bodies on a coastal barrier island. Even closer, entire families were trying to get comfortable for the night in a mass shelter housing more than 500 storm victims.
New Mexico retailers now using private database to track retail criminals
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ever-evolving scene of criminal intelligence has now moved into the world of retail crime. In an August news conference, some of New Mexico’s top officials announced a new partnership, allowing some of the state’s largest retailers to easily share crime data with police through a new system. Run by a company called […]
KRQE News 13
Honda, LG to build $3.5B battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Honda says it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture battery factory in rural southern Ohio and hire 2,200 people to staff it as the company starts to turn the state into its North American electric vehicle hub. Honda, which announced its first Ohio factory 45...
KRQE News 13
Governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations by former...
UNMH doctors take Alzheimer’s study to Zuni Pueblo
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – UNM Hospital doctors are taking their Alzheimer’s study on the road. The UNM Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at UNM has a Tesla mobile MRI scanner. Researchers were on a three-day visit to the Zuni Pueblo, conducting the scans on more than a dozen people. The goal–to fill a gap in Alzheimer’s research and […]
KRQE News 13
Drier and breezier this morning, more PM storms
Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re seeing drier conditions at Balloon Fiesta for the last day which is great news. We also have a drainage wind from the north which will drive the box effect. Our only concern is some relatively breezier conditions aloft for the mass ascension. Forecast Continues...
Deming, Lemitar farms win big in statewide chile taste-off
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Chile growers from Deming and Lemitar, New Mexico are taking home the title of “Best Green and Red Chile in New Mexico.” Over the weekend at the Socorro Rodeo and Sports Complex, chile growers competed in New Mexico’s chile taste-off. As part of this event, a panel of judges determined this year’s […]
KRQE News 13
Storms Monday, ahead of drier and warmer week
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly dry. Skies are partly cloudy for areas south of I-40, with a couple of sprinkles and light showers in Lea and Roosevelt counties. Clouds will start to clear in central New Mexico, including the Metro, throughout the morning. Many areas will stay drier today with afternoon sun. Storms will be possible in southeast NM, the Gila, western mountains and northern mountains.
KRQE News 13
State of Texas: Common ground solutions where Texans agree
AUSTIN (Nexstar) – More Texas voters of all ages say they’re worried about the path Texas is taking. New polling from the non-partisan non-profit group Texas 2036 found 93% of Texas voters expressed concern about the state’s future. More than a third, 38% in the poll, said they are “extremely concerned.” That’s up from 25% when Texas 2036 did their previous poll in 2021.
Remembering the Pueblo Revolt of 1680
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With Columbus Day recently replaced by Indigenous Peoples’ Day, it’s the perfect time to learn about the Pueblo Revolt in 1680 in New Mexico. No historic event better commemorates Indigenous people than the only successful Native American uprising against a colonial power in North America. Celebrity Historian Raffi Andonian says it’s often known […]
KRQE News 13
Harris presses Texas Democrats on reproductive, voting rights in Austin remarks
Vice President Harris urged Texas Democrats to “fight like we never have before” at a fundraiser on Saturday evening as she railed against Republican-led pushes to enact voting and abortion restrictions. Speaking in Austin, Harris condemned a sweeping overhaul of Texas’s voting procedures last year signed into law...
Linguist: Spanish dialect spoken in New Mexico is fading away
Researchers say the Spanish language spoken by many New Mexicans, their family members and ancestors is starting to disappear.
KRQE News 13
Molina Cares Accord focuses on giving back to the community
MolinaCares Accord oversees a platform that’s focused on community investment as a way to improve the health and well-being of disadvantaged populations. Through substantial investments, the MolinaCares Accord works to try and solve many gaps that exist in health care today. MolinaCares Healthcare focuses on giving back to communities...
KRQE News 13
Dry Westerlies Return This Week
The upper level low pressure system that has been impacting the state all weekend, bringing monsoon-like conditions and 2″-3″+ of rain, will begin to break down starting tonight. As this system breaks down, the jet stream will push further south, just to the north of New Mexico. This will allow westerly winds to return across the state, bringing much drier conditions this week.
KRQE News 13
Advocates speak out against failed vote on new harassment procedure
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – What some lawmakers are calling a “broken policy” on sexual harassment at the roundhouse is staying just the way it is, at least for now. Lawmakers shot down a proposal that would have made it easier for an investigation into claims against lawmakers to move forward.
