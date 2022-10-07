Read full article on original website
The Local’s Guide to Internet Service in the Bay Area
Whether you’re relocating to the Bay Area or you’ve been residing here for a decade or more, picking the right internet provider can be challenging. With 28 internet providers serving the Bay Area, there’s so much to know about the connection types, companies, speeds, and prices to get the best deal. We’ll go over these details and more, so you can select an internet service that meets all your household’s needs. Choosing an internet provider isn’t much different from buying any other product or service. Imagine internet providers are like cars. Usually, you pick a car based on features such...
The Best Internet Providers in Fremont
Picking the best internet provider for you means knowing the most important characteristics of a good internet provider. We assessed the 10 internet providers in Fremont by focusing on five core attributes: availability, speed, affordability, reliability, and customer service. Our top priority was availability, then we compared each internet provider head-to-head to assess the top internet provider picks. Price range: $55-$180 per monthSpeed range: 25 Mbps - 5 GbpsFine print: No contracts or data caps, router includedConnection types: Fiber, DSL, and fixed wireless Get AT&T Internet AT&T combines a widespread fiber network, diverse plan pricing, and top-ranked customer service into one package for subscribers in Fremont. Offering symmetrical speeds up to 5 Gbps, AT&T’s fiber-optic internet service covers the areas of Fremont that Xfinity doesn’t, including Sundale, Brookvale, and Ardenwood.
These Are the Best Internet Providers in Oakland
With 13 different internet providers in Oakland, comparing them all can be a challenge. The best internet providers offer a mix of five central characteristics: availability, speed, affordability, reliability, and customer service. But for any customer, coverage in your area is obviously the key factor. After evaluating each provider’s coverage area, we have identified the best internet providers in Oakland that stand out in one or more of those core categories. Price range: $55-$180 per monthSpeed range: 25 Mbps - 5 GbpsFine print: No contracts or data caps, router includedConnection types: Fiber, DSL, and fixed wireless Get AT&T Internet AT&T provides sweeping fiber availability, affordable plan pricing, and excellent customer service in Oakland. While AT&T isn’t as fast as Xfinity at 5 Gbps, its fiber internet network is widespread and covers more homes in Oakland than competitors. Starting at $55 for gigabit speeds, AT&T’s plans provide a better value than Xfinity, as Xfinity’s gigabit plans come at a premium cost.
Developers ditch plans at former San Francisco car wash site
Supervisor Dean Preston says he's now trying to convert the site into 100% affordable housing.
San Francisco's 'Million Dollar Listing' failed after one season. Why?
The reality TV show only had one season and no one knows exactly why.
SFGate
Tuesday News Roundup
With four weeks to go until Election Day, all registered Bay Area voters can expect to receive a vote-by-mail ballot with a prepaid return envelope very soon. Millions of vote-by-mail ballots are on the way to voters statewide for the Nov. 8 election, according to Shirley Weber, the California Secretary of State.
San Francisco's Hotline restaurant to close months after opening
Its last service day is Sunday.
San Francisco rent soars to $4,170 a month for a two-bedroom apartment
In 2022, San Francisco’s rental market has maintained its reputation as being one of the most unaffordable in the country. Back in July, I reported the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in San Francisco was $3,950 a month, up 7 percent from the previous year. Well, hang onto your wallets because the price for rent has gone up again.
KGO replaced by ‘rapid-fire sports smack’ gambling station
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Area’s 80-year-old local talk radio news station went back on the air Monday without a single familiar voice to listen to. Legendary KGO-AM 810 was replaced with 810 THE SPREAD, “The Bay Area’s first sport radio station focused on sports betting … (with) behind-the-book perspectives from experts […]
New Format Replaces Old KGO Radio in San Francisco
KGO (AM) - Wikipedia. On Monday morning, October 10, the KGO 810- AM in San Francisco officially rebranded as 810 The Spread, a sports betting format. Cumulus Media, the radio giant that owns the station, ended the station’s long-time News/Talk format and KGO branding last week, abruptly firing news/talk hosts for the second time. The format was previously changed from news/talk to all-news in 2011, which also included a sudden lay-off of many hosts.
'Worst nightmare': Residents of flooded San Francisco tower 33 Tehama sue building managers
"It was really scary because it was like a waterfall."
Blink-182 release crude video announcing reunion tour coming to Bay Area
"Well, I guess this is growing up."
SFGate
Pandemic exodus left Bay Area with largest drop in household income in U.S.
The San Francisco Bay area has long been known as the home of Big Tech - and the extreme wealth the industry has created. But during the pandemic, as workers and companies relocated elsewhere, San Francisco experienced the largest drop in median household income among top U.S. metropolitan areas, according to data from the Census Bureau.
One of the oldest Whole Foods in the Bay Area plans to move to bigger location
The store was only the fourth Whole Foods to open in the Bay Area.
These three California cities are the most unsafe, study says
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
Paradise Post
KGO 810 news-talk radio replaced by sports-gambling station The Spread
The 810 frequency on the AM radio dial — where, for decades, Bay Area residents tuned in to KGO for talk about the news of the day — on Monday began a new era: coverage of gambling on sports. After station owner Cumulus Media on Thursday abruptly shut...
You’ll Never Be Able To Afford Retirement in These Cities — So Look Here Instead
Frequently, the top locations on people's lists of potential cities to live out their golden years don't have a lot of crossover with America's most affordable cities, leaving plenty of people...
NBC Bay Area
Over 50 Tenants on Tehama Street Sue Building Owner for Damages
Despite being promised the best San Francisco has to offer, tenants at a luxury high rise in the city have spent months moving from place to place. Several people who called the 33 Tehama apartments home are now suing after their building was flooded out. According to former tenants, they...
Bay Area archaeologists dig deep to uncover San Francisco's hidden history
Bay Area archaeologists are uncovering San Francisco's hidden past at the largest public archaeological excavation west of Mississippi.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: City Officials Release Sj Mayor Liccardo Emails
A new trove of Mayor Sam Liccardo's private emails released by San Jose raises more questions about the city's practice of improperly withholding public records. The city last week released 132 pages of previously withheld documents, prompted by a lawsuit by San Jose Spotlight and the First Amendment Coalition. The emails detail Liccardo's conversations with city officials and consultants on issues like funding for homelessness projects, the airport connector and gun control.
SFGate
