The Local’s Guide to Internet Service in the Bay Area

Whether you’re relocating to the Bay Area or you’ve been residing here for a decade or more, picking the right internet provider can be challenging. With 28 internet providers serving the Bay Area, there’s so much to know about the connection types, companies, speeds, and prices to get the best deal. We’ll go over these details and more, so you can select an internet service that meets all your household’s needs. Choosing an internet provider isn’t much different from buying any other product or service. Imagine internet providers are like cars. Usually, you pick a car based on features such...
The Best Internet Providers in Fremont

Picking the best internet provider for you means knowing the most important characteristics of a good internet provider. We assessed the 10 internet providers in Fremont by focusing on five core attributes: availability, speed, affordability, reliability, and customer service. Our top priority was availability, then we compared each internet provider head-to-head to assess the top internet provider picks. Price range: $55-$180 per monthSpeed range: 25 Mbps - 5 GbpsFine print: No contracts or data caps, router includedConnection types: Fiber, DSL, and fixed wireless Get AT&T Internet AT&T combines a widespread fiber network, diverse plan pricing, and top-ranked customer service into one package for subscribers in Fremont. Offering symmetrical speeds up to 5 Gbps, AT&T’s fiber-optic internet service covers the areas of Fremont that Xfinity doesn’t, including Sundale, Brookvale, and Ardenwood.
These Are the Best Internet Providers in Oakland

With 13 different internet providers in Oakland, comparing them all can be a challenge. The best internet providers offer a mix of five central characteristics: availability, speed, affordability, reliability, and customer service. But for any customer, coverage in your area is obviously the key factor. After evaluating each provider’s coverage area, we have identified the best internet providers in Oakland that stand out in one or more of those core categories. Price range: $55-$180 per monthSpeed range: 25 Mbps - 5 GbpsFine print: No contracts or data caps, router includedConnection types: Fiber, DSL, and fixed wireless Get AT&T Internet AT&T provides sweeping fiber availability, affordable plan pricing, and excellent customer service in Oakland. While AT&T isn’t as fast as Xfinity at 5 Gbps, its fiber internet network is widespread and covers more homes in Oakland than competitors. Starting at $55 for gigabit speeds, AT&T’s plans provide a better value than Xfinity, as Xfinity’s gigabit plans come at a premium cost.
Tuesday News Roundup

With four weeks to go until Election Day, all registered Bay Area voters can expect to receive a vote-by-mail ballot with a prepaid return envelope very soon. Millions of vote-by-mail ballots are on the way to voters statewide for the Nov. 8 election, according to Shirley Weber, the California Secretary of State.
KGO replaced by ‘rapid-fire sports smack’ gambling station

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Area’s 80-year-old local talk radio news station went back on the air Monday without a single familiar voice to listen to. Legendary KGO-AM 810 was replaced with 810 THE SPREAD, “The Bay Area’s first sport radio station focused on sports betting … (with) behind-the-book perspectives from experts […]
New Format Replaces Old KGO Radio in San Francisco

KGO (AM) - Wikipedia. On Monday morning, October 10, the KGO 810- AM in San Francisco officially rebranded as 810 The Spread, a sports betting format. Cumulus Media, the radio giant that owns the station, ended the station’s long-time News/Talk format and KGO branding last week, abruptly firing news/talk hosts for the second time. The format was previously changed from news/talk to all-news in 2011, which also included a sudden lay-off of many hosts.
Over 50 Tenants on Tehama Street Sue Building Owner for Damages

Despite being promised the best San Francisco has to offer, tenants at a luxury high rise in the city have spent months moving from place to place. Several people who called the 33 Tehama apartments home are now suing after their building was flooded out. According to former tenants, they...
San Jose Spotlight: City Officials Release Sj Mayor Liccardo Emails

A new trove of Mayor Sam Liccardo's private emails released by San Jose raises more questions about the city's practice of improperly withholding public records. The city last week released 132 pages of previously withheld documents, prompted by a lawsuit by San Jose Spotlight and the First Amendment Coalition. The emails detail Liccardo's conversations with city officials and consultants on issues like funding for homelessness projects, the airport connector and gun control.
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

