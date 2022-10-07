High school football Thursday night highlights – Week 8

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week 8 of high school football kicked off on Thursday night. Here is a breakdown of some of the action.

In class 6A, new district 2/5 rivals Farmington and West Mesa met up at Community Stadium. Both teams having many ups and downs this year, and the game proved to be full of excitement. In a game that featured 89 total points, the Scorpions came out on top 48-41.

In district 3/4, Carlsbad made the trip to Las Cruces to battle Organ Mountain. In an even matchup of 3-3 teams, the Cavemen came out on top 33-26

In a battle of 1-1 teams, Valencia and Rio Grande met up at Milne Stadium. The Jaguars got up to an early lead, 12-0 at the half, and continued to pour in on in the third quarter, leading by more than 20. The Ravens were able to get on the board, but it wouldn’t be enough, as Valencia went on to win 32-12.

