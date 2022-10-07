ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

High school football Thursday night highlights – Week 8

By Bradley Benson
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sjAnh_0iQOOFW600

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week 8 of high school football kicked off on Thursday night. Here is a breakdown of some of the action.

Story continues below:

In class 6A, new district 2/5 rivals Farmington and West Mesa met up at Community Stadium. Both teams having many ups and downs this year, and the game proved to be full of excitement. In a game that featured 89 total points, the Scorpions came out on top 48-41.

In district 3/4, Carlsbad made the trip to Las Cruces to battle Organ Mountain. In an even matchup of 3-3 teams, the Cavemen came out on top 33-26

In a battle of 1-1 teams, Valencia and Rio Grande met up at Milne Stadium. The Jaguars got up to an early lead, 12-0 at the half, and continued to pour in on in the third quarter, leading by more than 20. The Ravens were able to get on the board, but it wouldn’t be enough, as Valencia went on to win 32-12.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
elpasoheraldpost.com

Southern New Mexico State Fair quick and dirty review

New Mexico has a State Fair up in Albuquerque, but we do things differently here in Southern New Mexico. So much so that we have our own version of the state fair. I was there on Saturday and it was pretty packed. Lots of entertainment, fair food, and rodeo stuff to take in.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Marine recruit from Las Cruces collapses during training, dies

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A marine recruit from Las Cruces died after he collapsed during a training exercise last month. In a statement released on Saturday, the Marine Corps says Pfc. Javier Pong “became unconscious and unresponsive” while “conducting scheduled training” at Camp Pendleton near San Diego on Sept. 27. The 18-year-old died at the naval […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Education
City
Farmington, NM
City
Rodeo, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Football
City
Albuquerque, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Sports
City
Carlsbad, NM
KRQE News 13

Report: New Mexico teacher vacancies down 34%

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A new report from New Mexico State University shows that the number of job postings for teachers across the state has dropped over 30% since last year. The data suggests the state is on its way to reducing some recent teacher shortages, but there are some caveats. “Things are starting to level […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Car rolls over at I-10 and Piedras

EL PASO, Texas -- A car has rolled over at I-10 and Piedras. Emergency crews are on the scene. A car appears to be on its side. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. Article Topic Follows: Traffic. BE...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Why El Paso’s star on the mountain is shining red this month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’ve been driving around El Paso lately, you might have noticed the iconic star on the mountain is lit up in the color red; that’s because there are several important messages behind it. Since October 1, 2022 the star on the mountain was shining red for the month in […]
KRQE News 13

Project aims to raise awareness, protect the Gila

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Student filmmakers from New Mexico State University are getting hands-on experience out in the field, while also learning about the history of the Gila wilderness. NMSU partnered with the U.S. Forest Service to create the Gila Film School. The program aims to help protect local wildlife in the Gila wilderness. To help get […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#High School Football#Ravens#American Football#Highschoolsports#New Mexico Ballon Fiesta#Mcdonald#Valencia#Nexstar Media Inc
KCBD

Trial begins for man accused of killing Texas Tech police officer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial has started for Hollis Daniels who is accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech police officer in 2017. The trial begins five years and one day after the fatal shooting of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. Daniels, 24, is...
LUBBOCK, TX
KVIA

Overnight storms force complete closure of Transmountain Road

EL PASO, Texas -- Loop 375 at Transmountain is closed in both directions after rain from overnight caused heavy debris to fall along the highway. Drivers are being asked to see an alternate routes. TxDot crews will be working to clean up the debris to make things safe for drivers. It's unclear how long the closure could stay in effect.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Education
KVIA

Man arrested in connection to south-central El Paso fire identified

EL PASO, Texas -- A 52-year-old man has been identified as the person arrested in connection to a structure fire in south-central El Paso, according to fire officials. The fire was reported Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, around 4:35 a.m. Officials identify the man taken into custody as Mauricio Marmolejo. He's...
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

A Tribute to Latinas in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month at Rincon de Mesilla

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Rincon de Mesilla Co-owner, Juan Albert, about their first annual tribute to Latinas in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. He and his wife and Co-owner, Claudia Gonzalez, are proud to host their first Latina Leadership Award Breakfast on Tuesday, October 11th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Rincon de Mesilla, 2488 Calle de Guadalupe in Mesilla, across from the Fountain Theatre. Albert says, “this year’s honor goes to Erlinda Puentes Portillo, a long-time contributor in our community in the arts, culture and education.” Portillo worked 12 years with the Las Cruces Public Schools, 25 years at New Mexico State University and Dona Ana Community College and served for 12 years as the Director of the Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference. RSVP by calling 575-556-9510, they will be serving coffee and breakfast items. Rincon de Mesilla is also on Facebook.
MESILLA, NM
El Paso News

Las Cruces fire offers tips on how to escape home or business during a blaze

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department is recognizing Fire Prevention Week by providing tips on how to safely evacuate a structure that has been compromised. Fire Prevention Week, held Oct. 9-15 this year, is annually sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association and most professional fire services throughout the U.S. The theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week is “Fire won’t wait; Plan your escape.”
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

Several people injured after New Mexico school bus rollover

BENT, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say several people have been injured after a rollover involving a school bus in southern New Mexico. Roswell Independent School District officials say students from Mountain View Middle School were headed on a trip to Las Cruces on Wednesday morning when the bus left the road and went into a ditch. They say several people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries but it's unclear if they were children or adults. New Mexico State Police say it’s not immediately known how many students were on the bus, how many were injured or how the rollover occurred about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of Bent.
ROSWELL, NM
95.5 KLAQ

4 El Paso Bars Proudly Owned By El Paso Musicians

We love getting a drink around El Paso; some bars allow open mic nights or concerts every week. But did you know some bars are owned BY El Paso musicians?. 1. The Lucky Boy Bar & Grill, 2706 N Piedras St. The Lucky Boy is owned by Nando Gallardo. You...
ktep.org

Socorro ISD Superintendent, Dr. Nate Carman

For this edition of El Paso Prime Time, host Richard Dayoub from Thunderbird Management welcomes Superintendent for the Socorro ISD, Dr. Nate Carman, appointed to his title earlier in 2022;discussing Dr. Carman’s upbringings, security funding for student’s safety in schools, the efforts to combat the COVID-learning gap with beneficial programs and various new facilities openings.
SOCORRO, TX
KVIA

Semi-truck rollover causes major backup at I-10 near Vinton Exit

EL PASO, Texas - A semi-truck rolled over causing major back up on I-10 near Vinton. According to a spokesperson from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, there were no reported injuries. The rollover happened around 11:20 a.m Sunday morning. One lane has been opened up for traffic just before...
VINTON, TX
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy