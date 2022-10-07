ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

WJBF.com

Hurricane Ian scam alert: Waterlogged cars for sale

(NewsNation) — It has been nearly two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall, ravishing Southwest Florida communities and causing massive damage across the state. According to local reports, cars are among the countless items residents in those areas are learning they have to replace, as Carfax estimates more than 300,000 vehicles were potentially damaged due to flooding.
