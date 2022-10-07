Read full article on original website
Related
Who are the white cloaked figures in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
There may be a dark history behind the enigmatic new characters
‘The Lord of the Rings’ Star Morfydd Clark Confirms Galadriel Believes Her Husband Celeborn is Dead — But Is He?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 “The Eye” deals with the devastating fallout of the eruption of Mount Doom. Our heroes are scattered, our villains appear to be victorious, and Galadriel is finally explaining one key part of her history. This week’s Rings of Power episode on Prime Video finally confirms that, yes, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is married to an elf named Celeborn. So where is he? Well, as Galadriel explains in a touching exchange with Theo (Tyroe Muhafin), she believes he is dead. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 opens...
A.V. Club
Netflix’s massive Lord Of The Rings pitch apparently freaked out the Tolkien estate
Common sense would say that one of the reasons Amazon convinced J.R.R. Tolkien’s estate to let them make Rings Of Power was the outrageous amount of money that Prime Video was willing spend on it, but apparently the Tolkien estate has more willpower than… all of the bad guys in Tolkien’s stories. According to The Hollywood Reporter’s big piece on Rings Of Power showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay (during which they discussed the “patently evil” racist backlash), Netflix actually bid $250 million for the Lord Of The Rings rights but lost out to Amazon—despite Jeff Bezos’ company offering “tens of millions less” for the rights.
‘The Rings of Power’ Prediction: Isildur Will Be Saved in a Way That Parallels Aragorn’s Story
‘The Rings of Power is pretending Isildur is dead, but he’ll probably be saved in the same way as Aragorn in ‘The Two Towers.’
IN THIS ARTICLE
How many episodes are in The Rings of Power season 1?
Here's the number of episodes in the first season of Amazon's Lord of the Rings series
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: where are the Númenóreans going now?
Where are the Númenóreans going now? The latest episode of Rings of Power, the new fantasy series exploring the Second Age of Middle-earth, dealt with the aftermath of the cataclysmic volcanic eruption. After defeating Adar and the orcs in battle, the Númenóreans‘ celebration was interrupted when the volcano in the Southlands exploded into life.
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: all Sauron’s magic rings explained
What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
ComicBook
Rings of Power: Secret Sauron Suspects Ranked
Considering his place in The Lord of the Rings mythology and how he'll certainly have a big role in The Rings of Power, fans of the franchise are still surprised that Sauron hasn't actively appeared in the Amazon Prime Video series. While we all continue to wait for Sauron to appear in some capacity, speculation has run rampant that someone we've already been introduced to in the series is actually the sorcerer and successor to Morgoth but in disguise. With five episodes of the series released so far we decided to look at the most likely suspects, ranked by who is most likely to actually be Sauron. Spoilers follow!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gizmodo
Rings of Power's Quest Stands Upon the Edge of a Knife
Rings of Power has spent its entire season reminding us that it, at its core in manners similar to Lord of the Rings as a whole, is a story of enduring hope in the face of seemingly unyielding darkness. This week is much the same, but it also takes a lot of time to allow its heroes to wallow in the fact that seemingly unyielding darkness really, really sucks.
Decades Before ‘The Rings of Power,’ the 1978 Animated ‘Lord of the Rings’ Showed the Potential of Tolkien’s Power
A few weeks ago, Amazon unveiled its expensive, ambitious new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It’s been 19 years since The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King grossed over a billion dollars, going on to win 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It’s been 10 years since director Peter Jackson went back to the J.R.R. Tolkien well to deliver The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, the first part of a new trilogy that was never as beloved or influential as the previous trilogy — but still managed to rake in $2.9 billion over three films. No surprise, then, that Amazon is banking on the assumption that there’s still a ton of interest in a franchise that’s been one of this century’s major cultural landmarks. (In fact, you could argue that The Lord of the Rings helped open the door for the other significant pop-culture fixture of the last 20 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe.)
Collider
'The Rings of Power': Is Adar Telling the Truth About Killing Sauron?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Rings of Power.J.R.R. Tolkien's Sauron is one of the greatest villains of both literature and film. As Galadriel (Cate Blanchett) tells us in The Fellowship of The Ring, it was "his will to dominate all life in Middle-earth," and the fact that he nearly succeeds a few times is reason enough to fear him. The story that is being told in Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes place thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings, so audiences know that there are many years to go before Sauron’s true defeat.
‘The Rings of Power’ Finale: Episode Release Date, Time, and Our Predictions
Here is the release date and our predictions for the season 1 finale of ‘The Rings of Power’ following the penultimate episode
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’: What is the White Tree in Númenor?
With the debut of Númenor in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and its greatest city, Armenelos, fans once again bore witness to Nimloth the Fair, the White Tree of Kings, and ancestor to the White Tree of Gondor in Minas Tirith. But what is the history of the tree and what is its significance in keeping the sovereignty intact?
We asked The Rings of Power showrunners whether The Stranger is actually Gandalf
We didn't get a definite answer, but the showrunners did reveal the surprise inspiration behind the character
Polygon
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s NYCC season finale trailer reveals Sauron
Amazon Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has almost reached the end of its first season, and it’s got one final trailer to tease a massive final episode. Prime Video premiered the trailer during its panel at New York Comic Con, which was shared by both The Rings of Power and Wheel of Time, the streaming service’s two big tentpole series. The last episode of The Rings of Power’s first season is set for release on Oct. 13.
Galadriel, the "Rings of Power" horse girls and why they matter to Middle-earth
In an interview about her memoir "Let the Tornado Come," writer Rita Zoey Chin spoke of finding her horse, a "flight animal" prone to panic attacks, after she survived her own difficult childhood, marked by violence. Chin told HuffPost, "It does seem like we're invariably drawn to creatures who mirror us in some way." Perhaps only in finding our mirror, as Chin found her horse Claret, can the healing begin.
Polygon
Everyone on The Rings of Power is pissed off and conflicted, thank god
A big draw of the fantasy genre is the way it so often presents the world in binary terms: There are good guys, there are bad guys, and not much else in between. Yet it’s this in-between area that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 5, “Partings,” largely concerns itself with, picking up where episode 4 left off, with our heroes continuing to serve as their own worst enemies. “Partings” takes this theme a step further, with several characters now forced to agonize over make-or-break choices not easily labeled “good” or “bad.” The upshot of this is an extra layer of moral ambiguity to proceedings that comes as a welcome addition — not just to The Rings of Power episode 5, but to the show’s wider vision of Middle-earth itself, too.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: The Song of Ice and Fire prophecy explained
The Song of Ice and Fire is such an integral part of Game of Thrones that the book series that the TV series are based on take their name from it. But what is The Song of Ice and Fire? And who is the Prince that was Promised?. In the...
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 Review - "The Eye"
Warning: the below contains full spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7, which is now streaming on Prime Video. To refresh your memory, check out our review of last week's episode. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power deals with the wide-ranging...
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: What are the Valar?
What are the Valar? The world that Tolkien created is wild and wonderous, full of curiosities and complexities in equal measure. It has gone on to inspire countless other fantasy authors, and his work has been forged into some truly epic adaptions like the Lord of the Rings movies. This...
Comments / 1