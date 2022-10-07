ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Cybersecurity business rebrands in Milford

MILFORD — A decade after its founding, TBNG Consulting moved from West Haven to Milford in 2015. Now the company is choosing to stay in the city following a rebrand and grand reopening as Vancord. "At the time (2015), we were known as TBNG Consulting, and following that, in...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington High School has WCSU alumni in the music classroom

DANBURY — Torrington Public Schools recently announced that it was recognized as one of the Best Communities for Music Education in America for the 22nd year by the NAMM Foundation. Torrington has received this national designation more than any other community in Connecticut and is one of only two...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

First bids awarded for Torrington middle-high school project

TORRINGTON — The City Council took a major step in building a new school for city students, awarding bids for the Torrington middle-high school project first approved by voters in 2020. The project originally was approved by voters in November 2020 for $159 million, and then in January 2022...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student

NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milford, CT
Government
City
Milford, CT
Milford, CT
Education
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
State
Utah State
Register Citizen

21 CT restaurants make it to Yelp's 'Top 100 In New England' list

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut restaurants are well-represented on Yelp's recently-released list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, including two in the top 10 and four in the top 20. Zeneli in New Haven, a traditional Neapolitan-style pizzeria on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Connecticut boys soccer state coaches polls (Oct. 11)

Trumbull and Ellington lead this week's Connecticut high school coaches boys soccer state polls. Others receiving votes: Newington (16), Fairfield Warde (11) Newtown (8), Masuk (4), Danbury (3), Pomperaug (2) Farmington (2), Wilbur Cross (1) Coaches Voting: Dave Zlatin, Avon; Chris Laughton, Norwalk; Joe Mancini, Pomperaug; Tony Fernandes, Bethel; Zeke...
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

Fairfield parents concerned about Dwight Elementary possibly closing

FAIRFIELD — Parents at Dwight Elementary say they are deeply concerned about possible plans to close the school. Nick Aysseh, the school board's vice chair, said the board has not made any decisions or finalized plans about possibly closing Dwight, but some board subcommittees have started to discuss the possibility and whether the district can operate with 10 or 11 elementary schools.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk Hospital demolition — part of $220M expansion — set for next spring

NORWALK — A more established timeline has been released for Norwalk Hospital's $220 million expansion, including plans for a massive demolition. In a legal notice alerting the public of its plans, Nuvance Health, which owns and operates Norwalk Hospital, said the eastern portion of Tracey Pavilion and the entire Community Pavilion will be demolished on the hospital's Maple Street campus.
NORWALK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Planetarium#Renovate#The Board Of Education
Register Citizen

Overtime drives up Manchester police and fire payrolls, data shows

MANCHESTER — Police officers and firefighters topped the town’s payroll for the last fiscal year, with significant overtime tallied for many employees in both departments. Police Lt. Robert Stanford was the town’s highest-paid employee for fiscal year 2021-22, according to data obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group through a Freedom of Information Act request. Stanford’s regular wages were $113,874.52, plus $92,706.10 in overtime for a total of $206,580.62, the data shows.
MANCHESTER, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Register Citizen

Connecticut billionaire buys jet ownership, leasing company

A billionaire who splits his time between Darien and Los Angeles — and the occasional weekend in London to view his Premier League team — is taking the "fractional" aircraft company Flexjet public via the "blank check" firm he controls in Greenwich. Flexjet agreed to a buyout by...
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Jury resumes deliberations in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury resumed deliberations Tuesday in its effort to decide on how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was staged by “crisis actors.”. Roughly an hour into their second full...
WATERBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy