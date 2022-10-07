MMH receives accreditation from American Academy of Sleep Medicine

The Midland Memorial Hospital Diagnostic Sleep Center recently received program accreditation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, a press release detailed.

“The American Academy of Sleep Medicine congratulates Midland Memorial Hospital on meeting the high standards required to earn accreditation as a sleep disorders center,” Dr. Jennifer Martin, AASM president, stated in the press release. “Midland Memorial Hospital is an important resource for the local community and will provide the highest quality care for people who have sleep disorders. Sleep is essential to health, and the effective treatment of sleep disorders can be life-changing.”

To receive and maintain accreditation for a five-year period, a sleep center must meet or exceed all standards for professional health care as designated by the AASM. These standards address core areas such as personnel, facility and equipment, policies and procedures, data acquisition, patient care, and quality assurance.

Additionally, the sleep center’s goals must be clearly stated and include plans for positively affecting the quality of medical care in the community it serves.

“The Diagnostic Sleep Center of Midland is proud of our physicians and staff for the dedication to providing high quality sleep care for greater Midland,” Shawn Stark, Cardiopulmonary and Neurology Diagnostics Manager, stated in the press release. “Sleep is an important pillar to helping us fulfil our vision of becoming the healthiest community in Texas.”

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine accredited a sleep disorders center for the first time in 1977. There are more than 2,600 AASM-accredited sleep centers across the country.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine is a professional medical society for clinicians, researchers, and other health care providers in the field of sleep medicine.

As the national accrediting body for sleep disorders centers, the AASM improves sleep health and promotes high quality, patient-centered care through advocacy, education, strategic research, and practice standards.