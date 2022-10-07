Improvements Completed at Two City Parks

Playground at Acacia Park

The Acacia Park playground in downtown Colorado Springs is now open following a complete renovation this summer.

New equipment, including an artistic Ninja Warrior-like climbing structure, a tot lot with colorful rubberized features, and a slide and a spinner were added as part of the project. New trees and landscaping were also planted in the park.

The playground is funded thanks to voter approval of ballot issue 2B in the November 2019 election. It allowed the City to keep $7 million in excess 2018 TABOR revenue.

Acacia, one of three downtown historic parks, is Colorado Springs' first park. It was donated to the City by General William Jackson Palmer, the city's founder, in 1871.

The Parks department will celebrate the grand re-opening at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, Oct. 17 at 11:30 a.m.

Sport Courts and Boulder Park

The new tennis and basketball courts in Boulder Park located next to UCHealth.

The renovation is part of the Boulder Park Master Plan. The master plan was developed after residents began a discussion with the City and the hospital about smoking issues in Boulder Park as well as needed park improvements. This resulted in the creation of The Friends of Boulder Park and launched the Boulder Park master plan process, which collected community input and evaluated park improvement needs.

Thanks to the Friends of Boulder Park, the Trails & Open Space Coalition, UC Health, and the over 100 community members who have been involved in bringing these improvements to life.