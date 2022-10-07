Read full article on original website
Dennis Gunderson
2d ago
They want their indoctrinated to vote, so they can maintain demonic control of Minnesota. I hope these young people are free thinking enough to recognize the absolute destruction the democrats are causing in America.
redlakenationnews.com
Tim Walz seeks second act as Minnesota governor amid headwinds for Democrats
ROCHESTER - Tim Walz can think of nine billion reasons Minnesotans should give him another shot as governor. Pacing in the center of a circle of teachers and activists at the local DFL Party headquarters, the Democrat said re-electing him means he'll fight for the state's $9 billion budget surplus left unspent last session to go to schools, child care and direct checks to Minnesotans.
mprnews.org
Minnesota to get more than $10 million for school safety in the wake of Uvalde
Minnesota schools will soon have the chance to apply for part of over $10 million dollars designated for school mental health and safety. The funds are part of legislation passed in the wake of a mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said the money...
fox9.com
Fact Check: Outside groups' claims against Secretary of State candidate mostly hit the mark
(FOX 9) - In the race for Minnesota secretary of state, much of the 2022 campaign is about 2020. Like in several other states, Minnesota's contest pits a Democratic incumbent against a Republican challenger who questions the 2020 election results. Republican Kim Crockett criticizes DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon's actions, while Simon says Crockett promotes "the big lie" about the 2020 results.
arizonasuntimes.com
Watchdog Files Lawsuits in Minnesota over Voter Registration Duplicates, Finds Millions Lacking Required ID
With midterm elections a month away, an election integrity watchdog has filed multiple lawsuits in Minnesota over duplicate registered voters while also finding millions of voter registrations in New York missing personal identifying information. Public Interest Legal Foundation, a conservative election law nonprofit, filed six lawsuits in Minnesota counties over...
mprnews.org
DNR aims to capture hunter observations for science
Deer hunters often spend hours in the woods sometimes over several days, waiting for deer. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources believes what hunters see as they wait can be valuable data to help manage the deer population. "This allows hunters to become actively involved in deer management in Minnesota,”...
willmarradio.com
Minnesota man gets 6 months probation for taking part in January 6th U.S. Capitol riots
(Undated, MN) -- A Minnesota man is sentenced to six months of probation for his involvement in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Court documents say that Frank Bratjan, who pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building, will also serve 60 hours of community service and pay two-thousand-dollars in fines and restitution.
boreal.org
Cook County lies in Minnesota's 8th District: here's a guide on candidates' stances on iron mining, guns, more
Editor's note: Boreal Community Media reached out to both Jen Schultz and Pete Stauber for an interview. You can read the interview with. . Pete Stauber (or his campaign) did not respond to requests. Minnesota has eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and all of them are up...
3 Small Towns in Minnesota Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
There are plenty of small towns to cozy up in Minnesota this winter. MyDatingAdvisor.com took on the task of ranking 170 of the coziest towns in the country to find the best of the best. We’ve swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a...
Minnesota DNR Makes Big Request From Hunters to Help Manage Deer Population
One Department of Natural Resources (DNR) branch is coming up with plans to help utilize a valuable on-the-ground resource when collecting data on the deer population in the area. Officials know well that hunters spend hours upon hours in the woods waiting for their prizes to make themselves known. Sometimes, these hunters even remain in the woods for days as they patiently wait for the animals to emerge.
Sudden death of candidate throws Minnesota election into chaos - again
MINNEAPOLIS — The Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate for Minnesota's Second Congressional District, Paula Overby, has died, KARE 11 learned on Wednesday. Overby previously ran for the Second Congressional District as an independent in 2014 and 2016. She was a Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate in 2018, then later ran in the DFL primary for the U.S. Senate in 2020.
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
Designed to be all-inclusive, parents are outraged
willmarradio.com
Police group endorses Jensen for governor
(Minneapolis MN-) Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is touting the endorsement of Minnesota's largest police officers group. Brian Peters is executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, and they endorsed the Jensen campaign near the site of Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct building which was destroyed during the riots after George Floyd's killing. The Walz campaign says," Jensen opposes universal background checks and red flag laws that would help keep guns out of the hands of criminals and off our streets.”
What's open, closed in Minnesota on Indigenous People's Day/Columbus Day 2022
The federal holiday known as either Indigenous People's Day or Columbus Day is being marked on Monday, Oct. 10. The federal holiday was formerly known as Columbus Day, but was recognized as Indigenous People's Day last year by President Joe Biden, following the growing number of states and municipalities that had changed the name.
willmarradio.com
Walz' lead over Jensen shrinks by 8 points
(St. Paul, MN) -- Democratic Governor Tim Walz still has a double-digit lead over Republican challenger Scott Jensen, but it’s a smaller lead. The K-S-T-P/Survey U-S-A poll show Walz with 50 percent support, Jensen at 40 percent, seven percent undecided, and four percent prefer another candidate. The previous poll had Walz up by 18 points over Jensen. The governor has a 23-point advantage with women while Jensen leads by two percent among men. The previous poll had Walz leading among both men and women.
wizmnews.com
Another Minnesota 3rd party US House candidate dies
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paula Overby, a third-party candidate in Minnesota’s hotly contested 2nd Congressional District, died Wednesday, her family said. Her son, Tyler Overby, said the 68-year-old died of complications from heart valve trouble after being hospitalized for the past two weeks. Overby was a candidate for Legal...
gowatertown.net
Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association endorses Scott Jensen for governor
MINNEAPOLIS – Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is touting the endorsement of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. “Governor Walz has been missing in action during his term,” Executive director Brian Peters said during the announcement. “We need leadership, and we believe Scott Jensen as the next governor will provide that.”
fox9.com
12 Europeans detained in northern Minnesota for smuggling attempt
(FOX 9) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents stopped a "smuggling attempt" after two cars with 12 migrants unlawfully entered Minnesota near the Canadian Border. The agency announced on Friday an agent at the Warroad Station was notified on Sept. 25 that two cars had made unlawful entry into the country near Roseau, Minnesota.
Minnesota and Iowa Homeowners Could Be Out Thousands Because of Huge Mistake
WARNING! Before that first freeze happens in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, or Illinois, there is one thing that you MUST take care of that will take you less than a minute and could save you thousands and thousands of dollars. This morning, we had frost everywhere and I know at my...
fox9.com
Fact Check: Walz claim of 'sending checks' lacks receipts
(FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is campaigning for re-election as the national economy appears headed for a recession, is shoring up his economic credentials. But Walz has overstepped his record on one of his most well-known proposals, a FOX 9 Fact Check finds. On the campaign trail,...
tcbmag.com
In The Weeds: Misconceptions Around Minnesota THC
It’s easy to get into the weeds trying to explain Minnesota’s new hemp-derived THC law. There are a lot of moving parts and plenty of questions. What’s the difference between state and federal regulations? What exactly changed in Minnesota? Why does the 2018 Farm Bill keep coming up? What does “hemp-derived” even mean? Do retailers need a license to sell hemp products?
