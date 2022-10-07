(Minneapolis MN-) Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is touting the endorsement of Minnesota's largest police officers group. Brian Peters is executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, and they endorsed the Jensen campaign near the site of Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct building which was destroyed during the riots after George Floyd's killing. The Walz campaign says," Jensen opposes universal background checks and red flag laws that would help keep guns out of the hands of criminals and off our streets.”

