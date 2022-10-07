ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
They want their indoctrinated to vote, so they can maintain demonic control of Minnesota. I hope these young people are free thinking enough to recognize the absolute destruction the democrats are causing in America.

Tim Walz seeks second act as Minnesota governor amid headwinds for Democrats

ROCHESTER - Tim Walz can think of nine billion reasons Minnesotans should give him another shot as governor. Pacing in the center of a circle of teachers and activists at the local DFL Party headquarters, the Democrat said re-electing him means he'll fight for the state's $9 billion budget surplus left unspent last session to go to schools, child care and direct checks to Minnesotans.
Fact Check: Outside groups' claims against Secretary of State candidate mostly hit the mark

(FOX 9) - In the race for Minnesota secretary of state, much of the 2022 campaign is about 2020. Like in several other states, Minnesota's contest pits a Democratic incumbent against a Republican challenger who questions the 2020 election results. Republican Kim Crockett criticizes DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon's actions, while Simon says Crockett promotes "the big lie" about the 2020 results.
Watchdog Files Lawsuits in Minnesota over Voter Registration Duplicates, Finds Millions Lacking Required ID

With midterm elections a month away, an election integrity watchdog has filed multiple lawsuits in Minnesota over duplicate registered voters while also finding millions of voter registrations in New York missing personal identifying information. Public Interest Legal Foundation, a conservative election law nonprofit, filed six lawsuits in Minnesota counties over...
DNR aims to capture hunter observations for science

Deer hunters often spend hours in the woods sometimes over several days, waiting for deer. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources believes what hunters see as they wait can be valuable data to help manage the deer population. "This allows hunters to become actively involved in deer management in Minnesota,”...
Minnesota DNR Makes Big Request From Hunters to Help Manage Deer Population

One Department of Natural Resources (DNR) branch is coming up with plans to help utilize a valuable on-the-ground resource when collecting data on the deer population in the area. Officials know well that hunters spend hours upon hours in the woods waiting for their prizes to make themselves known. Sometimes, these hunters even remain in the woods for days as they patiently wait for the animals to emerge.
Sudden death of candidate throws Minnesota election into chaos - again

MINNEAPOLIS — The Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate for Minnesota's Second Congressional District, Paula Overby, has died, KARE 11 learned on Wednesday. Overby previously ran for the Second Congressional District as an independent in 2014 and 2016. She was a Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate in 2018, then later ran in the DFL primary for the U.S. Senate in 2020.
Police group endorses Jensen for governor

(Minneapolis MN-) Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is touting the endorsement of Minnesota's largest police officers group. Brian Peters is executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, and they endorsed the Jensen campaign near the site of Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct building which was destroyed during the riots after George Floyd's killing. The Walz campaign says," Jensen opposes universal background checks and red flag laws that would help keep guns out of the hands of criminals and off our streets.”
Walz' lead over Jensen shrinks by 8 points

(St. Paul, MN) -- Democratic Governor Tim Walz still has a double-digit lead over Republican challenger Scott Jensen, but it’s a smaller lead. The K-S-T-P/Survey U-S-A poll show Walz with 50 percent support, Jensen at 40 percent, seven percent undecided, and four percent prefer another candidate. The previous poll had Walz up by 18 points over Jensen. The governor has a 23-point advantage with women while Jensen leads by two percent among men. The previous poll had Walz leading among both men and women.
Another Minnesota 3rd party US House candidate dies

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paula Overby, a third-party candidate in Minnesota’s hotly contested 2nd Congressional District, died Wednesday, her family said. Her son, Tyler Overby, said the 68-year-old died of complications from heart valve trouble after being hospitalized for the past two weeks. Overby was a candidate for Legal...
Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association endorses Scott Jensen for governor

MINNEAPOLIS – Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is touting the endorsement of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. “Governor Walz has been missing in action during his term,” Executive director Brian Peters said during the announcement. “We need leadership, and we believe Scott Jensen as the next governor will provide that.”
12 Europeans detained in northern Minnesota for smuggling attempt

(FOX 9) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents stopped a "smuggling attempt" after two cars with 12 migrants unlawfully entered Minnesota near the Canadian Border. The agency announced on Friday an agent at the Warroad Station was notified on Sept. 25 that two cars had made unlawful entry into the country near Roseau, Minnesota.
Fact Check: Walz claim of 'sending checks' lacks receipts

(FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is campaigning for re-election as the national economy appears headed for a recession, is shoring up his economic credentials. But Walz has overstepped his record on one of his most well-known proposals, a FOX 9 Fact Check finds. On the campaign trail,...
In The Weeds: Misconceptions Around Minnesota THC

It’s easy to get into the weeds trying to explain Minnesota’s new hemp-derived THC law. There are a lot of moving parts and plenty of questions. What’s the difference between state and federal regulations? What exactly changed in Minnesota? Why does the 2018 Farm Bill keep coming up? What does “hemp-derived” even mean? Do retailers need a license to sell hemp products?
