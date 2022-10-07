ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Portland shooting victim’s family: ‘It’s just horrifying’

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police are still searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting that took 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar’s life while his family continues searching for answers. “It has been very, very difficult,” said his mom Maima Yeanay. “Very hard to comprehend and very unbelievable too. It’s...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Portland’s Comparative Dearth of Police Officers

Last week, WW reported that Portland now has 1.2 police officers for every 1,000 people in the city (“Minimum Force,” Sept. 28). Using 2020 federal data, we crunched the numbers to see how Portland now fares compared with other large U.S. cities. The national average is 2.4 officers per 1,000, according to the FBI. The median among the top 50 largest cities is 1.8. Portland ranks 48th out of 50 cities in cops per capita. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Multiple youths detained after Portland armed robberies

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said multiple youths were detained after attempting to flee an area of Northeast Portland where they allegedly robbed pedestrians at gunpoint early Sunday morning. Officers responded at about 1:45 a.m. on Sunday to a reported robbery at Northeast 52nd Avenue and Alberta Street. They...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland police called to two bodies on Sunday

Suspicious death investigations underway after bodies are found hours apart in different parts of town.Police have opened two suspicious death investigations after two bodies were found in different parts of Portland hours apart on Sunday. The names of the deceased were not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the most recent investigation began just after 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 when officers were called out to Northeast Marine Drive near Northeast 2nd Avenue over "suspicious circumstances." Officers discovered a body when they arrived at the scene. After confirming the person was dead, the bureau's Homicide Unit was called...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Smartphone app leads to DUII arrest

The Tigard Police Department responds to calls both human- and computer-generated from Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Sunday, Sept. 25 Officers received an automatic crash report from a phone app and learned a motorcyclist crashed on Highway 217 near Southwest Scholls Ferry Road. Officers found the man OK on the...
TIGARD, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Bike lanes versus the elderly

My mother is a 99-year-old resident of Cherrywood Village Royal Anne Assisted Living in Southeast Portland. My sisters, a friend and I all visit her, trying to make sure she has a daily visitor. In the past month or so the culmination of a very long period of city road...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Serial Rapist To Be Released

(Portland, OR) — A serial rapist that acted in the Portland area in the ’70s and ’80s is set to be released from prison. Richard Troy Gillmore has been in prison for nearly 36 years, but Oregonian/OregonLive reported Saturday he’s getting out. He admitted to assaulting nine girls and women, but he was only convicted of one charge because of the statute of limitations of the crimes. Gillmore is set to get out on December 16th.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Portland’s Restaurant Industry Mourns the Death of Chef Sarah Pliner

One of the brightest stars in Portland’s culinary pantheon, chef Sarah Pliner, was tragically struck and killed by a truck on October 4 at the age of 50. Pliner’s career began in the ’90s, cooking under pioneering Portland chef Philippe Boulot at the Heathman Restaurant and Bar. Pliner, a three-time James Beard Award semifinalist, gained local and national acclaim at the French-Asian bistro Aviary, which she co-founded with Jasper Shen and Kat Whitehead; she eventually assumed sole ownership of the restaurant. In August 2020, Pliner closed Aviary partially due to the pandemic; she had most recently been lending her talents to Rick Gencarelli’s Greek restaurant Bluto’s, as well as offering multi-course dinners at Fullerton Wines. According to the Oregonian, she had been working toward opening another restaurant, which she planned to call Carte Postale.
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Suspect surrenders to K-9

The Hillsboro Police Log describes calls for service between Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Sept. 26 A man was arrested on several outstanding misdemeanor warrants after he and his spouse were called in for sleeping in their vehicle at a strip mall parking lot in the 2400 block of Northeast Cornell Road and defecating on the property. A red Chevy S10 hit a...
HILLSBORO, OR
NEWStalk 870

Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon

The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
KENNEWICK, WA
