Register Citizen
Bridgeport police chief finalists pitch vision at first public forum
BRIDGEPORT — The three finalists to be the city’s next police chief pitched their vision for the department and answered questions Tuesday evening, marking the first time the public has been offered a chance to quiz the candidates. Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia, Capt. Lonnie Blackwell and recently retired...
Register Citizen
First bids awarded for Torrington middle-high school project
TORRINGTON — The City Council took a major step in building a new school for city students, awarding bids for the Torrington middle-high school project first approved by voters in 2020. The project originally was approved by voters in November 2020 for $159 million, and then in January 2022...
Register Citizen
Tax break questioned for Danbury developer building 150 apartments on Main Street
DANBURY — The developer building nearly 150 apartments on Main Street will need to prove to a group of City Council members why Danbury should extend the property's tax abatement deal. A seven-year tax deferral agreement with the developer, BRT Brookview Common, LLC, or, BRT, called for the project...
Register Citizen
Consultant: Bridgeport's streets need $92M in repairs, upkeep
BRIDGEPORT — The city needs to spend a minimum of $7.5 million a year to tackle a backlog of over $92 million worth of road repairs necessary to maintain Bridgeport's streets in modest condition. That was the conclusion of a recent "pavement management" study Mayor Joe Ganim's administration commissioned...
Register Citizen
Fairfield parents concerned about Dwight Elementary possibly closing
FAIRFIELD — Parents at Dwight Elementary say they are deeply concerned about possible plans to close the school. Nick Aysseh, the school board's vice chair, said the board has not made any decisions or finalized plans about possibly closing Dwight, but some board subcommittees have started to discuss the possibility and whether the district can operate with 10 or 11 elementary schools.
Register Citizen
West Haven gets $500,000 EPA grant for economic development
WEST HAVEN — City officials are looking to leverage a federal grant to promote economic development at vacant city properties. City Grants Coordinator Doug Colter said the city roughly one month ago received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to fund environmental studies on vacant sites. In a statement, Mayor Nancy Rossi said developers could contact the city to fund Phases I and II of an environmental assessment report.
Register Citizen
Hamden moms worry students won't get equal access to field trips amid funding challenges
When Sariel Alessi was growing up, school field trips made a big impact on her. “When I did get to go on a field trip, that was like a big light in my life,” she said. “All children deserve to have them, and I really identify with kids from underserved populations.”
Register Citizen
Litchfield's Katalyst Kennels serves families, law enforcement with dogs trained for K9 units, narcotics detection
LITCHFIELD — A sign in front of Katalyst Kennels shows the face of a black Labrador retriever and the words, “Welcome. We already know you’re here.”. Judging from the spontaneous canine chorus from inside the building at 568 Torrington Road when a visitor arrives, the sign is accurate.
Register Citizen
New Britain 'eyesore' public housing complex may get demolished
NEW BRITAIN — The local housing authority is preparing to submit an application to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to redevelop two public housing properties. Mount Pleasant, a 188-unit complex and Bond Street, a development for older adults, may be demolished and rebuilt if the HUD...
Register Citizen
Property transfers in Trumbull, Oct. 1 - Oct. 7
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7.
Register Citizen
Ridgefield farm seeks to turn gas station that’s been empty for 50 years into country store
RIDGEFIELD — Big changes are coming to the former Hilltop Service Station on Route 33 in town — preliminary plans are underway to turn the property into a country store. The old gas station, a 2,000-square-foot freestanding building at 60 Wilton Road West, has stood empty for 50 years. It's owned by Contes Country Farms LLC.
Register Citizen
Greenwich Country Club seeks to consolidate nearby $9.6 million mansion into its property
GREENWICH — In 2021, the Greenwich Country Club acquired a private home, described at the time as one of Greenwich's great estates and abutting its grounds, for $9.6 million. Now, the Greenwich Country Club is seeking to add the home and its 6-acre property at 25 Doubling Road to...
Register Citizen
Cybersecurity business rebrands in Milford
MILFORD — A decade after its founding, TBNG Consulting moved from West Haven to Milford in 2015. Now the company is choosing to stay in the city following a rebrand and grand reopening as Vancord. "At the time (2015), we were known as TBNG Consulting, and following that, in...
Register Citizen
New Haven man pleads not guilty to federal carjacking charges, awaits hearing to discuss release
A New Haven man pleaded not guilty Friday to charges alleging he stole cars from Uber drivers and other residents at gunpoint, according to federal records. The plea comes a little more than a week before Tihaja "TJ" Ortiz-Tucker, 19, of New Haven, is expected to appear in court again to discuss whether he can be released from custody.
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man charged with trafficking fentanyl in Vermont
A Connecticut man is facing charges in Vermont after authorities say an investigation revealed he was involved in a fentanyl distribution operation in the area. Vermont State Police said 26-year-old Devontrez Flowers, of Hartford, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with fentanyl trafficking following a "weeks-long investigation" into allegations that he was distributing fentanyl in the Burlington area. Vermont's largest city of about 43,000 sits about 40 miles west of the capital city of Montpelier along the shores of Lake Champlain.
Register Citizen
Connecticut boys soccer state coaches polls (Oct. 11)
Trumbull and Ellington lead this week's Connecticut high school coaches boys soccer state polls. Others receiving votes: Newington (16), Fairfield Warde (11) Newtown (8), Masuk (4), Danbury (3), Pomperaug (2) Farmington (2), Wilbur Cross (1) Coaches Voting: Dave Zlatin, Avon; Chris Laughton, Norwalk; Joe Mancini, Pomperaug; Tony Fernandes, Bethel; Zeke...
Register Citizen
Police: Incident at Norwalk gay bar was not a hate crime
NORWALK — Police say an assault occurred at a local LGBTQ bar last month in what the establishment’s owners have characterized as a hate crime. But Norwalk police said Tuesday the incident is not being investigated as a hate crime, and described it as "isolated" altercation between the owners and an intoxicated patron.
Register Citizen
Riverton Fair, founded in 1909, draws a crowd in Barkhamsted
BARKHAMSTED — Visitors to the Riverton Fairgrounds in Barkhamsted found plenty of food and fun during the three-day Riverton Fair, which marks the end of fair season in Connecticut. The old-fashioned fair featured animals, food, flower and vegetable judging competitions, a community art show, farm animals, demonstrations, live music,...
Register Citizen
Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student
NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
Register Citizen
Quinnipiac University grads killed in Boston crash were 'inseparable,' professor says
HAMDEN — Two Quinnipiac University graduates who died over the weekend were "the closest of friends" who "aspired to do great things in physical therapy," a former professor said Tuesday. Urushi Madani and Delanie Fekert, both 25, were killed Saturday after the ride-share vehicle they were passengers in was...
