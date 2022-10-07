ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Bridgeport police chief finalists pitch vision at first public forum

BRIDGEPORT — The three finalists to be the city’s next police chief pitched their vision for the department and answered questions Tuesday evening, marking the first time the public has been offered a chance to quiz the candidates. Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia, Capt. Lonnie Blackwell and recently retired...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

First bids awarded for Torrington middle-high school project

TORRINGTON — The City Council took a major step in building a new school for city students, awarding bids for the Torrington middle-high school project first approved by voters in 2020. The project originally was approved by voters in November 2020 for $159 million, and then in January 2022...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Consultant: Bridgeport's streets need $92M in repairs, upkeep

BRIDGEPORT — The city needs to spend a minimum of $7.5 million a year to tackle a backlog of over $92 million worth of road repairs necessary to maintain Bridgeport's streets in modest condition. That was the conclusion of a recent "pavement management" study Mayor Joe Ganim's administration commissioned...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelton, CT
Elections
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
Shelton, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Shelton, CT
Register Citizen

Fairfield parents concerned about Dwight Elementary possibly closing

FAIRFIELD — Parents at Dwight Elementary say they are deeply concerned about possible plans to close the school. Nick Aysseh, the school board's vice chair, said the board has not made any decisions or finalized plans about possibly closing Dwight, but some board subcommittees have started to discuss the possibility and whether the district can operate with 10 or 11 elementary schools.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven gets $500,000 EPA grant for economic development

WEST HAVEN — City officials are looking to leverage a federal grant to promote economic development at vacant city properties. City Grants Coordinator Doug Colter said the city roughly one month ago received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to fund environmental studies on vacant sites. In a statement, Mayor Nancy Rossi said developers could contact the city to fund Phases I and II of an environmental assessment report.
WEST HAVEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Register Citizen

New Britain 'eyesore' public housing complex may get demolished

NEW BRITAIN — The local housing authority is preparing to submit an application to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to redevelop two public housing properties. Mount Pleasant, a 188-unit complex and Bond Street, a development for older adults, may be demolished and rebuilt if the HUD...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Ballot#Registered Voters#Election Local#Residents#Democratic#Democrats#Republicans
Register Citizen

Cybersecurity business rebrands in Milford

MILFORD — A decade after its founding, TBNG Consulting moved from West Haven to Milford in 2015. Now the company is choosing to stay in the city following a rebrand and grand reopening as Vancord. "At the time (2015), we were known as TBNG Consulting, and following that, in...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man charged with trafficking fentanyl in Vermont

A Connecticut man is facing charges in Vermont after authorities say an investigation revealed he was involved in a fentanyl distribution operation in the area. Vermont State Police said 26-year-old Devontrez Flowers, of Hartford, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with fentanyl trafficking following a "weeks-long investigation" into allegations that he was distributing fentanyl in the Burlington area. Vermont's largest city of about 43,000 sits about 40 miles west of the capital city of Montpelier along the shores of Lake Champlain.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Connecticut boys soccer state coaches polls (Oct. 11)

Trumbull and Ellington lead this week's Connecticut high school coaches boys soccer state polls. Others receiving votes: Newington (16), Fairfield Warde (11) Newtown (8), Masuk (4), Danbury (3), Pomperaug (2) Farmington (2), Wilbur Cross (1) Coaches Voting: Dave Zlatin, Avon; Chris Laughton, Norwalk; Joe Mancini, Pomperaug; Tony Fernandes, Bethel; Zeke...
TRUMBULL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Register Citizen

Police: Incident at Norwalk gay bar was not a hate crime

NORWALK — Police say an assault occurred at a local LGBTQ bar last month in what the establishment’s owners have characterized as a hate crime. But Norwalk police said Tuesday the incident is not being investigated as a hate crime, and described it as "isolated" altercation between the owners and an intoxicated patron.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Riverton Fair, founded in 1909, draws a crowd in Barkhamsted

BARKHAMSTED — Visitors to the Riverton Fairgrounds in Barkhamsted found plenty of food and fun during the three-day Riverton Fair, which marks the end of fair season in Connecticut. The old-fashioned fair featured animals, food, flower and vegetable judging competitions, a community art show, farm animals, demonstrations, live music,...
BARKHAMSTED, CT
Register Citizen

Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student

NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy