DOJ: Fresno man pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution

By Marcela Chavez
 4 days ago

FRESNO, calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A 22-year-old man pled guilty to distributing fentanyl to a person under 21 years old and possession of a firearm with the intent of drug trafficking, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

According to court documents, in February 2021, Andres Nunez of Fresno delivered counterfeit M30 pills (Morphine Sulfate 30mg) laced with fentanyl to a person under the age of 21.

After a search of Nunez’s home, officers found several firearms, including an automatic handgun, and four pounds of marijuana that authorities said Nunez was going to distribute.

Officials say Nunez has been scheduled for sentencing on Jan 31, 2023.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of six years in prison, up to a maximum sentence of life in prison, and a fine of up to $2 million.

The actual sentence will be determined at the discretion of the court after considering the federal sentencing guidelines.

