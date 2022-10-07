ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

KSBW.com

California early voting in the November election begins

HOLLISTER, Calif. — In California, early voting for the November elections began on Monday. Monday was the deadline for counties to mail out vote-by-mail ballots. San Benito County assistant county clerk recorder Francisco Diaz said some locals already got to voting on the first day. “We did have quite...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Commitment 2022: Meet the candidates for Santa Cruz mayor

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Two candidates are in the running to be the first elected mayor of Santa Cruz in the city's history. Joy Schendeldecker might not have the political experience, but she's been doing her homework, attending council meetings, reviewing budgets and reading ordinances. She says it's time...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Cal Fire postpones a prescribed burn in the Monterey County

SALINAS, Calif. — Update at 4:30 p.m.: Cal Fire has postponed its planned prescribed burn due to weather and smoke conditions. Cal Fire will meet at a later time to plan an updated time for this event. Cal Fire has announced a planned prescribed burn in Monterey County from...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
City
Salinas, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Salinas, CA
Government
KSBW.com

Long-awaited Faultline Brewery to open in Scotts Valley

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. — Faultline Brewing company will host its grand opening for their new location in Scotts Valley on Wednesday. The brewing company has announced its official opening date to be Oct. 12. As of now, the company has revealed its menu for viewing. The company says that...
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties, including Ventura

The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties.The new maps reflect new data and improved computer modeling since an earlier series of maps was published in 2009, as well as threats from tsunamis originating far away and locally, the Geological Survey said in a press release.In one example of the updates, new modeling for Santa Cruz County shows that a subduction zone earthquake off...
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Midterm Election#Election Day#Election Local
KSBW.com

Scandal at Monterey County Jail another hit to already beleaguered department

SALINAS, Calif. — A commander at the Monterey County Jail is on leave, suspected of receiving prescription drugs meant for inmates. Investigators say Commander Dustin Hedberg received the drugs from Christina Cruz Kaupp, a director at Wellpath. Wellpath is a company contracted to provide health care for inmates. Kaupp's clearance to enter the jail has now been pulled.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Economic impacts California International Airshow has for Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- This weekend, the California International Airshow will be hosting its 41st event in Salinas. The show does so much to give back to the local community.  President of the California International Airshow Karen Curtis explains, “In our 40-year history, we’ve given back roughly eight and a half million dollars to local charities The post Economic impacts California International Airshow has for Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
Voices of Monterey Bay

Another Scandal at the Jail

Alarming developments about sexual harassment at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department are now being compounded with new reports of a commander placed on leave for allegedly receiving drugs illegally obtained for him from the jail’s stockpile. Dustin Hedberg, head of special operations for the Sheriff’s Office, was placed...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KSBW.com

Weekend party turns deadly, still no answers

SALINAS, Calif. — A memorial has been set up outside the house where one man was killed in a deadly shooting on Monday. Salinas police say they have no suspects. "The first time I heard that stuff here," a former neighbor visiting the block said. Investigators say a fight...
SALINAS, CA
pajaronian.com

Man arrested for placing credit card readers in two counties

WATSONVILLE—Watsonville Police on Oct. 4 arrested a man who allegedly placed skimming devices on credit card readers inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. George Cristea, 34, is facing several charges following an investigation involving several law enforcement agencies. The case began in Salinas, where officers were...
WATSONVILLE, CA
cityonahillpress.com

Measure O: What is at Stake For Downtown Santa Cruz?

Fresh produce surrounded by smiling vendors, warm red walls of buildings, and homes of longtime families line the street. Even the parking lots hold sentimental value as you scour for the perfect spot ahead of another memorable day strolling around the city. This is Downtown Santa Cruz. But these familiar...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

2 Watsonville residents killed in head-on crash: CHP

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Two people were killed in a head-on crash early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened on Maher Road around 5:10 a.m. A Ford Explorer was traveling westbound when it crossed into on-coming traffic and collided with a Nissan Pathfinder, according to investigators.
WATSONVILLE, CA

