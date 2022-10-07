The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines remain perfect as they improved to 6-0 after defeating Indiana on the road, 31-10. The Wolverines started off the game with a bang, with an impressive 50-yard run from Blake Corum to set up Michigan’s first touchdown of the game. It seemed Michigan would run the Hoosiers out of their own stadium, but Indiana put up much more of a fight than perhaps many of us expected. The Hoosiers’ second possession of the game resulted in their lone touchdown of the afternoon. The Wolverines and Hoosiers then traded field goals to be tied going into the half.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO