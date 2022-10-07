ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Maize n Brew

Brewcast: Win at Indiana sets up top-10 matchup with Penn State

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. It was a slow start for Michigan in Bloomington, but the Wolverines were able to walk away...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Maize n Brew

Handing out grades for Michigan’s game at Indiana

Quarterbacks: B- J.J. McCarthy finally broke the 300-yard mark through the air — the worst pass defense in the Big Ten. Frankly, he should haven’t have passed that milestone the way he played. McCarthy had three passes that should have been picked off, one of which was and kept Indiana in the game longer than it had any business doing so. Speaking of that pick, McCarthy’s tunnel vision on that play prevented him from noticing a wide-open man underneath that would have garnered Michigan a much-needed first down on that play.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Survey: Do you like have the yearly Maize Out game during the afternoon?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Michigan Wolverines decided to have dessert first in the 2022 season. After polishing off...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
City
East Lansing, MI
Bloomington, IN
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
Maize n Brew

ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after Week 6

Even after a “meh” outing against Indiana, the Michigan Wolverines dropped one spot in the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) rankings to No. 5. The No. 4 slot was taken by the Texas Longhorns, despite Michigan outranking Texas by three spots in terms of overall efficiency. I suppose shutting out Oklahoma was just that impressive.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan picked to finish 3rd in Big Ten in preseason media poll

In a poll from The Athletic and the Columbus Dispatch, Michigan was ranked to finish third in the Big Ten for the 2022-23 season. The poll asks voters to rank the teams in the conference from 1 to 14, assessing that many points to each team when submitting their ballot. Michigan finished with 92 points, including one first place vote.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan finished strong against Indiana, and that matters

Michigan scored a touchdown on their first possession against Indiana, but by the time halftime rolled around the score was tied at 10-10. The first half had a very unfortunate occurrence which impacted the Michigan team from an emotional standpoint. Running backs coach Mike Hart had a seizure on the sideline, was taken off the field on a stretcher, and spent the night in a Bloomington hospital. Players on the sideline were visibly distraught, and that type of event is sure to take their mind of the task at hand. Wideout Ronnie Bell called it spooky, J.J. McCarthy called it a shock, but Michigan ended up being able to push through.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#American Football#College Football#The Indiana Hoosiers
Maize n Brew

Michigan football redshirt tracker: Week 6 at Indiana

The Michigan Wolverines picked up a 31-10 win over Indiana after outscoring the Hoosiers 21-0 in the second half. They are now 6-0 on the season heading back home to host Penn State for the Maize Out. Maize n Brew has been tracking the redshirt statuses of the true freshmen...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Turning Point of the Game: Indiana

The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines remain perfect as they improved to 6-0 after defeating Indiana on the road, 31-10. The Wolverines started off the game with a bang, with an impressive 50-yard run from Blake Corum to set up Michigan’s first touchdown of the game. It seemed Michigan would run the Hoosiers out of their own stadium, but Indiana put up much more of a fight than perhaps many of us expected. The Hoosiers’ second possession of the game resulted in their lone touchdown of the afternoon. The Wolverines and Hoosiers then traded field goals to be tied going into the half.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Handing out game balls for Michigan’s 31-10 victory over Indiana

Following a closer than expected 31-10 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers, the Michigan Wolverines are a perfect 6-0 at the halfway mark of the 2022 football season. Michigan looked sharped early, but after Wolverines running backs coach Mike Hart was carted off due to a medical emergency, the team looked distraught on the sidelines and distracted on the field.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Maize n Brew

Michigan football drops in latest AP Poll

After earning their sixth win of the season on Saturday against the Indiana Hoosiers, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are already bowl eligible. Despite remaining undefeated, they have fallen to No. 5 in the AP Poll. After starting the season ranked eighth in the poll, the Wolverines have remained...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan sweeps Lindenwood to start 2022 season

The No. 6/7 Michigan Wolverines are 2-0 following a weekend sweep over the Lindenwood Lions at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor. The weekend got off to an inauspicious start, but the Wolverines were able to quickly quell any hope of an upset. On Friday night, 15 different Wolverines found...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Noteworthy comments from Jim Harbaugh’s pre-Penn State press conference

After two weeks on the road, the Michigan Wolverines return to Ann Arbor for perhaps the biggest test of the season thus far in Penn State. Head coach Jim Harbaugh took questions about the upcoming contest, the status of run game coordinator Mike Hart after his medical scare on the field on Saturday, and other topics at his press conference Monday afternoon.
ANN ARBOR, MI
My 1053 WJLT

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Geist-area resident killed by roommate at Purdue University

Varun Manish Chheda, a Geist-area resident and Purdue University student, was allegedly killed by his roommate in their dormitory room in the early morning of Oct. 5. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified Ji Min Sha, 22, a junior exchange student from South Korea, as the suspect in Chheda’s death.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy