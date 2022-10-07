Read full article on original website
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Continues to Bus Migrants but New York Mayor is Challenging His ActionTom HandyNew York City, NY
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com
EPCC- The Jenna Welch & Laura Bush Community Libraries hold Digital Literacy Trainings
The Jenna Welch & Laura Bush Community Library, at El Paso Community College (EPCC) Northwest Campus in partnership with the El Paso Public Libraries (EPPL) is among over 160 public libraries nationwide awarded funding by the Public Library Association (PLA) to conduct digital literacy workshops using Digitallearn.org resources. The PLA...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans start program 'Seniors Helping Seniors'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pair of El Pasoans have started a new program aimed at helping seniors. It's called Seniors Helping Seniors. They pair seniors from around the El Paso area with other less active seniors to help them with daily activities. "We still felt we were...
elpasoheraldpost.com
El Paso Pro-Musica Young Artists from Peabody to Connect with the Community
The annual “Young Artist Development Series,” collaboration with El Paso Pro-Musica and Johns Hopkins University and the Peabody School of Music kicks off on October 17 with “The Raven Trio,” in a special residency in schools throughout the region, UTEP Master Classes, as well as community engagement culminating in a Concert on Friday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m. at UTEP’s Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall.
elpasoheraldpost.com
TxDOT – El Paso Engineer Receives Prestigious Recognition
Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso District Deputy District Engineer Eddie Valtier, P.E., was recognized with the Dewitt C. Greer Award Tuesday morning. The recognition is awarded to one recipient every year and is one of the “Big 5 Awards” presented by TxDOT and administered by Texas A & M University at the annual Texas Transportation Short Course.
Operation Pumpkin showcases doctors’ creativity for good cause
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Lee and Beulah Moor Children’s Home is bringing back their most spooktacular event of the year on Sunday, Oct. 23. The 21st Annual Operation Pumpkin event is returning on Sunday, Oct. 23 located at the Coronado Country Club. Operation Pumpkin brings local doctors and physicians together to carve unique […]
elpasoheraldpost.com
Ysleta ISD: All 7 marching bands earn Division I rating
For the second year in a row, Ysleta ISD was the only district in the city to see every high-school marching band – Bel Air, Del Valle, Eastwood, Hanks, Parkland, Riverside, and Ysleta high schools – successfully earn the top Division I rating in last Saturday’s UIL regional contest, qualifying them for the next level of competition at Area.
UTEP Students react to Beto O’Rourke campaign rally at university
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke set to speak at The University of Texas at El Paso on Tuesday afternoon. O’Rourke will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbott on November 8 elections. UTEP is the last stop on O’Rourke’s college tour across the state that started in September at UT Austin. […]
ktep.org
Socorro ISD Superintendent, Dr. Nate Carman
For this edition of El Paso Prime Time, host Richard Dayoub from Thunderbird Management welcomes Superintendent for the Socorro ISD, Dr. Nate Carman, appointed to his title earlier in 2022;discussing Dr. Carman’s upbringings, security funding for student’s safety in schools, the efforts to combat the COVID-learning gap with beneficial programs and various new facilities openings.
elpasoheraldpost.com
UTEP Named 2022 HSI Leader by Fulbright Program
Today, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs commended The University of Texas at El Paso as a Fulbright HSI Leader. This designation recognizes the noteworthy engagement that selected Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) have achieved with the Fulbright Program, the...
El Paso’s ‘A Christmas Fair’ Sets Dates for 2022 Holiday Market Return
It’s the spooky season so you know what that means; time to start planning for Christmas. Kidding. Sort of. While the holiday itself is still weeks away, it’s not too early to start planning for it. To that end, the Junior League of El Paso has locked in the dates for this year’s "A Christmas Fair"
theshelbyreport.com
Novipax To Open New Manufacturing Plant In El Paso, TX
Novipax has announced its plans to open a new manufacturing facility in El Paso, Texas. The plant will help Novipax support its growth plans, including continued growth into markets adjacent to protein, which include healthcare, produce and foodservice. The new location, in addition to its other manufacturing facilities, will offer...
This Cool Map of TX Displays Stars Names on the City They’re From
Usually, the use we have for maps is for seeing the different cities and states around the United States. For example, as we get older some of us tend to forget the capitols of certain states or are curious about other cities in Texas or outside states. But if you...
Club ‘101’ Is Back With Retro Vibes Off North Mesa In El Paso
A new mini version of the original Club 101 has reopened and re-branded simply as '101', giving off nostalgic and retro vibes. Once upon a time, Club 101 ruled the scene where El Pasoans would line up en masse to discover new music and check out their favorite underground artists taking the stage while dancing and drinking the night away inside the hottest dance club in the city.
elpasoheraldpost.com
Division 1 for Fabens High School in UIL Contest
The Fabens High School band earned a Division 1 in the UIL Marching Band Contest held on October 8, 2022 at Franklin High School. Band director Miguel Soto stated “I feel very happy for my students, they have been working hard every day. I am very pleased with the results and very proud.”
El Paso City Council candidates share platforms in an open forum
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso community gathered at EPCC Valle Verde campus Saturday for an open forum to hear from candidates who are vying for District 5 and 6 elections. The open forum was organized by Community First Coalition with the goal of informing the public about the candidate's positions before early voting The post El Paso City Council candidates share platforms in an open forum appeared first on KVIA.
Why El Paso’s star on the mountain is shining red this month
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’ve been driving around El Paso lately, you might have noticed the iconic star on the mountain is lit up in the color red; that’s because there are several important messages behind it. Since October 1, 2022 the star on the mountain was shining red for the month in […]
7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
elpasoheraldpost.com
Providence Children’s Hospital Kicks-off Construction on $15M Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
Providence Children’s Hospital is excited to begin construction on a $15 million dollar construction project to build a new state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Construction will begin with a groundbreaking event on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 10:30am at Providence Children’s Hospital. The latest project will construct...
A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso
There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
4 El Paso Bars Proudly Owned By El Paso Musicians
We love getting a drink around El Paso; some bars allow open mic nights or concerts every week. But did you know some bars are owned BY El Paso musicians?. 1. The Lucky Boy Bar & Grill, 2706 N Piedras St. The Lucky Boy is owned by Nando Gallardo. You...
