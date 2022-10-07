Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Bicycle Education Program Makes A Lasting Impression
WARSAW — A bike rodeo took place with Sacred Heart School and Lincoln Elementary School students on Friday, Oct. 7. Kim Lezark, representing Kosciusko County Velo, was the partner host of this event. Lezark works with schools in the Warsaw Community School district to conduct training in the third-grade classrooms around bicycle education. It all culminates into a really fun rodeo for elementary students to practice at different stations what they learned in the classroom over the last few weeks about bicycling.
inkfreenews.com
Trees And Fees Discussed At Syracuse Park Board Meeting
Syracuse Parks and Recreation Board discussed the new ball field, park and community center rental fees and trees at its monthly meeting Monday night, Oct. 10. Chad Jonsson, park superintendent, reported on the progress that has occurred at the new Schrock Fields. He said as of Friday, the water sprinklers were working and the fields have been seeded.
inkfreenews.com
Watershed Foundation Announces Photo Contest Details
WARSAW — The Watershed Foundation has kicked off its annual “Picture Your Watershed” photo contest. Participants can enter photographs into the contest at watershedfoundation.org/events. Rules and instructions for entering the contest can be found there. Photographers are encouraged to submit their favorite pictures from the land and...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw High School Band Holding Community Performance Oct. 14
WARSAW — Warsaw Community High School’s band will hold a community performance at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Fisher Field. This year’s performance theme is “Vanished,” which is a story about a new ghost. Spectators will join the ghost along its journey of discovery. The show ends with a special twist that you will have to come and see to get the full effect.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Fundraiser For Mitchell J. Price Scholarship Set For Oct. 15
SYRACUSE — The second annual fundraiser for the Mitchell J. Price Memorial Scholarship, a component of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation, will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Syracuse Eagles, 12889 N. Kern Road, Syracuse. The scholarship is awarded to a Wawasee student interested in...
inkfreenews.com
Valley Adopts Budget, Accepts $26K Donation To Bib’s Billfold
MENTONE — The Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation’s board adopted the 2023 budget during an Oct. 10 meeting. Valley’s 2023 budget totals $26,118,125, with $13,158,529 in the education fund; $3,839,232 in the debt service fund; and $9,120,364 in the operations fund. Budget adoption included acceptance of TVSC’s capital...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Education Foundation Offering ‘Honor An Educator’ Packages
WARSAW — The Warsaw Education Foundation is currently offering ‘Honor an Educator’ tribute packages for the month of October. Are you looking for a special gift for an educator to show your appreciation for their extraordinary efforts to continue providing an exceptional education to all children in Warsaw Community Schools? Donate to the Warsaw Education Foundation and members will deliver an “Honored Educator” pennant, engraved pin, and your personal note in October.
inkfreenews.com
Grace College To Host ‘That Armless Guy’ At Chapel Service
WINONA LAKE — Grace College will be hosting George Dennehy at an upcoming chapel service. Dennehy will lead the campus in worship and share his story in chapel at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. The free chapel service is open to the public and will take place at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center, 610 Wooster Road, Winona Lake.
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
Donation Of Land From Salvation Army A Big Boost To Habitat
WARSAW – In an era of exceedingly strong demand for affordable housing, the Salvation Army is coming through for Habitat for Humanity of Kosciusko County like never before. On Saturday, Oct. 8, the countywide Habitat group celebrated its 35th build with a new home at the corner of Lyon and Ellsworth streets in Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Second Culver’s Location Open In Warsaw
WARSAW — Those looking to get their fix of Culver’s ButterBurgers or frozen custard now have another location in the area to visit to do so. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting for Culver’s second Warsaw location at 2455 Jalynn St., on Monday, Oct. 10.
inkfreenews.com
North Webster Library Cooking Up A Fall Favorite
NORTH WEBSTER — The new North Webster Community Public Library Cookbook Club invites the community to pitch in and make “Library Chili.”. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the library’s kitchen. The library will provide the basics, including tomato sauce, chili beans and ground beef. Attendees may bring their favorite chili ingredient, such as peppers, onions or tomatoes, to add to the pot, then stick around and enjoy a delicious chili lunch.
inkfreenews.com
AlignLife’s New Space Allows Room For Growth
WARSAW — AlignLife Chiropractic & Natural Health Center of Warsaw now has more space to serve its clients thanks to a move. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting for the business’ new location at 311 S. Buffalo St., on Monday, Oct. 10. Owner Dr. Kevin Day...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Anita Gaman Dunlavy — UPDATED
Anita Garman Dunlavy, 87, Fort Wayne, formerly of Claypool, died Oct. 4, 2022, at her home in Fort Wayne. She was born Oct. 18, 1934. She married Thom D. Dunlavy; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Shawn (Julie Foust), Delphos, Ohio and Drew (Sheri), Fort...
inkfreenews.com
John Lee Gilbert
John Lee Gilbert, 84, formerly of Warsaw and Autumn Trace, Plymouth, died at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Hickory Creek at Winamac Nursing Home, Winamac. He was born Jan. 5, 1938. He leaves behind his daughter, Shelly Sue. Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Manchester University Offers Fall Career Fair Oct. 20
NORTH MANCHESTER — Manchester University is gearing up for its Fall Career Fair. The fair will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in the Jo Young Switzer Center on the North Manchester campus. Businesses and organizations with opportunities for full-time and part-time employment, internships...
inkfreenews.com
Honor Flight To Celebrate 40th Flight Oct. 26
FORT WAYNE — Honor Flight Northeast Indiana’s 40th Honor Flight from Fort Wayne will be held Oct. 26, 2022. An estimated 86 veterans from the Fort Wayne area, including three Korean War veterans, six Cold War veterans, 77 Vietnam veterans and one Iraqi Freedom veteran, are booked and confirmed for the flight. The Flight will include five female veterans.
inkfreenews.com
Rose Ann Stover
Rose Ann Stover, 94, Goshen, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen, Goshen. She was born March 16, 1928. On Feb. 14, 1947, she married Donald Ray Stover; he preceded her in death. Rose is survived by her children, Gary (Linda) Stover, Syracuse, Vickie Newman, Osceola and...
inkfreenews.com
Gladys Mullins
Gladys Mullins, 88, South Whitley, died at 2:33 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Parkview Whitley, Columbia City. She was born Dec. 22, 1933. On Oct. 15, 1951, she married Cleadis Mullins; he preceded her in death. Surviving are her two daughters, Carolyn (Charles) Beckman, Leipsic, Ohio and Kathy (Thomas)...
inkfreenews.com
Benton Christopher Howard
Benton Christopher Howard, 50, Knox, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Knox. He was born Saturday, July 1, 1972. Surviving are mother, Pamela Gum, Warsaw; daughter, Emily Ann Howard, Rockville; daughter, Aliesha Howard, Plymouth; four grandchildren; and sister, Erica Howard, Knox. Braman & Son Memorial Chapel, Knox, is in charge...
inkfreenews.com
Michael John Wais — PENDING
Michael J. Wais, 76, Leesburg, died Oct. 10, 2022, at Parkview Warsaw, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Comments / 0