WARSAW — A bike rodeo took place with Sacred Heart School and Lincoln Elementary School students on Friday, Oct. 7. Kim Lezark, representing Kosciusko County Velo, was the partner host of this event. Lezark works with schools in the Warsaw Community School district to conduct training in the third-grade classrooms around bicycle education. It all culminates into a really fun rodeo for elementary students to practice at different stations what they learned in the classroom over the last few weeks about bicycling.

WARSAW, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO