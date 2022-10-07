ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

psychologytoday.com

Feeling Dismissed in Your Relationships? Time to Be Heard

A common problem in relationships is that one person's feelings are dismissed, not heard, or not taken seriously. Often this is tied to old childhood wounds that get triggered in the present. Healing the past and changing requires you to speak up, push back, and let others know how you...
psychologytoday.com

Attraction Is the First Step to a Meaningful Relationship

People form groups for communal interaction, and lovers pair off for romantic relationships. Males tend to be attracted to physical beauty, a sign of reproductive health. Women have historically shown preferences for selecting mates who can ensure their survival as well as the survival of their offspring. Personality and self...
psychologytoday.com

Learning to Embrace the Full Catastrophe

Focusing on the present is a key part of mindfulness. Acceptance of the present and being nonjudgmental about one’s emotions are parts of mindfulness. This can include accepting that something is bad, uncomfortable, or unhappy. Throughout my training as a psychologist, I’ve learned many useful and interesting facts and...
psychologytoday.com

Find Genuine Love

Don't be turned into a doormat or punching bag. Let love protect and fuel you. Let love be there in whatever else is present in your relationship with other people. Open to a natural warm-heartedness. Choose to love. Many years ago, I was in a significant relationship in which the...
Tyla

Man reveals what 'Jesus Christ said to him in heaven' before he woke from coma

A man has revealed what 'Jesus Christ said to him' when he was in a coma after suffering from a motorbike accident at the age of 13. Micah Anderson was airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crashed down on his head, causing him a serious brain injury. In the following weeks and months after the accident, Micah remained in a coma while doctors worked to save his life.
Tampa Bay Times

Where we sit in church says a lot about us

If you are reading this in the paper, it’s probably Sunday, which means you have gone to church, or are about to go to church, or don’t care about church. You are reading this in a divided country, where we have names for the divides. We have red states and blue states, Democrats and Republicans, ever-Trumpers and never-Trumpers, the right wing and the left wing.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

