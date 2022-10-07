ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: what we want to see

Over the last few years, Samsung has almost perfected the foldable phone, and 2023’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be even better than the current models. We’re not expecting to see this phone until quite late in 2023, so there aren’t many rumors about it just yet – but we have heard a few things, and you’ll find all of those below, along with information on the possible release date and price.
This 65-inch QLED TV from Samsung has a massive discount

Samsung has always been a big player in screens, with some of the best TVs on the market, whether you’re looking for a 27-inch gaming monitor or a 65-inch behemoth for your living room. Of course, the bigger stuff does come at a premium, but if you’re looking for great Samsung TV deals, the 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is going for just $1,700, discounted down from $2,600, right now directly from Samsung — that’s a whopping $900 discount!
Apple iPhone 14 Plus Review

Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 12MP, 12MP; 12MP. Apple has typically reserved its biggest and best smartphone experiences for the iPhone Pro Max line. In particular, if you want the largest display and the longest battery life of any iPhone, you usually have to pony up for Apple's top-shelf device. That changes this year with the introduction of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus ($899), a new handset in the iPhone lineup that brings you the big-screen experience at a slightly lower price. While we believe the iPhone 14 Pro Max ($1,099) and its powerful new features are worth the extra money (as well as our Editors' Choice award), the iPhone 14 Plus is a respectable alternative with only a few drawbacks at a more budget-friendly price.
Review: Lenovo Makes a Big Change with the ThinkPad Z13 — Is It Worth It?

There’s a strong possibility that the design of the original, early aughts era ThinkPad is etched in stone in your brain. With its iconic black shell and the red-dot mouse built into the center of the keyboard, the original ThinkPad was the go-to laptop for working professionals once upon a time. Now, Lenovo has refreshed the iconic ThinkPad with its Z-series to tailor to the modern-day professional. Are these changes for the best? Lenovo sent over a unit for review, and here’s what we found. Buy: Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Laptop $1,754.35 Buy: Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Laptop $1,999.00    Setting Up the ThinkPad Z13 Upon booting up the...
Check Out These Incipio Cases For The New Google Pixel 7

Now that the Google Pixel 7 series is official, it’s time to start talking about cases. Incipio and kate spade new york have announced their case lineup for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. For Incipio, they are announcing the Incipio Duo for $34.99 and the Incipio Grip...
Apple's 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $300 off and cheaper than ever

The home security hogging all the awards. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
The Pixel Watch might be Google's Apple Watch, but is that what Android needs?

It's hard to believe Google hasn't made a smartwatch until now. Wear OS launched all the way back in 2014 (as Android Wear), and in the intervening eight years, just about every Android device manufacturer you can think of has given it a shot. Samsung, Motorola, LG, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Sony have all released at least one Android-powered smartwatch — not to mention the likes of Fossil and Mobvoi, who seem to offer a new model every few months.
LG 55QNED85AQA TV

A 55-inch LCD (LED) 4K UHD TV from LG, with 2160p resolution, and HDR capability, four HDMI inputs, and two USB ports. This TV is internet enabled. Unlock for unbiased ratings and reviews for products and services you use everyday. The LG 55QNED85AQA is part of the Televisions test program...
Pixel 7 Pro Hands-On: Google's Unexpected Challenge To iPhone 14 Pro Max

There's a sense of familiarity about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Google's latest Android smartphones may only have made their official debut today, but the search giant's decision to effectively spoil the surprise — rather than leave that entirely to the leak merchants — months in advance means the two new handsets feel much more like known quantities than rival announcements manage to land as. Factor in the subtle evolution of Google's Pixel design language, and you can't be blamed for wondering exactly what you should be excited about, here.
Samsung Galaxy A03s Smartphone Review

Most phones these days cost $500 or more. That’s a good chunk of change if all you want is a phone that can make calls, send text messages, and snap photos to send to friends and family. If you don’t place high demands on your phone, the 6.5-inch Samsung...
