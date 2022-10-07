ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New this week: 'Halloween Ends,' 'Rosaline' and The 1975

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— Is it really time to say goodbye to Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode? That’s the idea behind “Halloween Ends,” which promises some kind of conclusion to the Michael Myers saga, which has been going on now for 45 years, and as the promos tease “only one of them will survive.” Director David Gordon Green returns to close his modern trilogy, which will be released in theaters and on Peacock on Friday, Oct. 14. The last film, “Halloween Kills,” ended on a cliffhanger with a mob rising up to hunt down Michael Myers. Green said in an interview recently that, “Any frustration that was expressed about the last one, I kind of just smile and say, ‘Hold tight, here we come.’”

— ”Booksmart” star Kaitlyn Dever lends her comedic skills to “Rosaline,” a cheeky twist on the “Romeo and Juliet” story focused on Romeo’s briefly mentioned ex. Dever plays the title character who has just discovered that her love (Kyle Allen) has become interested in someone else, Juliet (Isabela Merced), and she takes it upon herself to try to sabotage the new relationship. Coming to Hulu on Friday, Oct. 14, “Rosaline” is based on a young adult novel by Rebecca Serle, adapted for the screen by “(500) Days of Summer” scribes Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber and directed by Karen Maine (“Obvious Child”). Minnie Driver and Bradley Whitford co-star. It could make a thematically appropriate double feature with Lena Dunham’s “Catherine Called Birdy,”over on Prime Video.

— On video on demand, you can also check out “Piggy,” a horror that got good buzz out of the Sundance Film Festival early this year. The film stars Laura Galán as a teenage girl who is overweight and bullied by the locals in the Spanish countryside where she spends her summers. But things take a turn when she finds that her tormenters have been kidnapped and she has to figure out what to do about it. It’s the feature debut of Carlota Pereda, who wrote the script, and whose work on the film drew comparisons to Brian De Palma and “Carrie.”

AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— With “Being Funny In a Foreign Language,” The 1975 continue their tradition of long and cryptic album titles. The only clues about the direction of their latest, 11-track collection is some of its singles — the funky “Happiness,” the sweet, uncynical throwback “I’m In Love With You” and the ambitious, totally cynical and progressive “Part of the Band,” with singer Matty Healy’s memorable lyrics: “Am I ironically woke? The butt of my joke? Or I am just some post-coke, average, skinny bloke calling his ego imagination?” So where does that seem to lead? So far, just good music.

— Red Hot Chili Peppers aren’t ready to stop spicing up our lives this year. Their album “Return of the Dream Canteen,” comes out Friday, Oct. 14, their second album release of 2022, following “Unlimited Love” from April. Once again, they’ve joined forces with longtime producer and creative confidant Rick Rubin, with an early single being “Tippa My Tongue.” In between albums, the band won the prestigious Global Icon Award and performed at the MTV Video Music Awards. The band says the new album ”is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts.”

— If you’re feeling down, who is there? Exactly. We mean dance diva Betty Who. It’s virtually impossible to be down after listening to her 14-track “BIG!” — brimming with self-love and acceptance. “I won’t apologize for taking up space/I’m not gonna fight it/I belong out of place,” she sings on the title track. The project’s debut single, “Blow Out My Candle,” is pure empowerment pop and “She Can Dance” sees Betty looking back to an earlier, less conscious self: “Second choice and second best/Couldn’t say the things she meant/Or find the missing pieces that were broke/But she could dance.”

— Global trailblazer and provocateur M.I.A. is back and you better make room. “Beep, beep! Yeah, I’m tryna come through,” she sings on the hypnotic “Beep” from the new album, “Meta.” Other singles include “The One” and “Popular,” where M.I.A.’s sarcastic view of fame is hard to hide: “Suddenly it’s about me, ’bout me/ Now you wanna be around me, ’round me.” The follow-up to 2016’s “Aim,” “Mata” is years in the making, its compositions recorded in London, Los Angeles, Italy, Bali, Jakarta and St Vincent.

— AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION

— “Supernatural,” which ended its 15-year-run in 2020, begat a comic book series, novels and, finally, a spin-off about brothers Sam and Dean Winchester’s parents. Dean (Jensen Ackles) serves as narrator for “The Winchesters,” which traces the love story of John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) in the 1970s. He’s a newly returned Vietnam War veteran, she’s fighting her own battles as a demon hunter, and they are intent on uncovering secrets kept by both their families. The series debuts Tuesday on the CW.

— “High School,” the 2019 memoir by indie pop duo and twins Tegan and Sara Quin, has been adapted for an eponymously named series set in 1990s Canada. TikTok creators Railey and Seazynn Gilliland, also twins, play the teenage versions of, respectively, Tegan and Sara, in the coming-of-age story flavored by the era of grunge. Cobie Smulders and Kyle Bornheimer guest star as the twins’ parents in “High School,” which debuts Friday, Oct. 14, on the Amazon Freevee streaming service.

— “Shantaram” is another book-based series, this time the novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts. In vividly depicted 1980s Bombay, India, fugitive Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam) is trying to disappear into a new life but finds that old patterns and love are getting in the way. It's a grueling journey for Lin, as it was in the novel that Roberts has said incorporates elements of his own life, including drugs, prison and an unlikely role as healer. The Apple TV+ series debuts with three episodes on Friday, Oct. 14, with the remaining nine episodes released weekly.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

Catch up on AP’s entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.

William H Macy says he now realises co-star Philip Seymour Hoffman was 'in pain'

William H Macy has reflected on his late co-star Philip Seymour Hoffman eight years after his death.Hoffman died of a drug overdose in 2014.Speaking to Vulture in a recent interview about Paul Thomas Anderson's modern classic Boogie Nights, Macy said that, looking back, he now realises that Hoffman was "in pain"."He was the best of us; he was never bad," Macy said of Hoffman. "And I don't know if it's just looking back, but I now see that he was in pain. I think the weight of living was heavier on Phil than it is on other people."Macy recalled...
Game of Thrones' Lena Headey marries Ozark star Marc Menchaca in Italy

Game of Thrones actor Lena Headey has married her partner, Ozark star Marc Menchaca, in a lavish ceremony in Italy.Photographs shared online showed the bride dressed in a sleeveless halter neck gown featuring a plunging neckline and backless design. Headey also wore a floral headpiece and veil in her hair, while Menchaca looked smart in a navy-blue suit accessorised with a wide-brimmed beige hat.The couple tied the knot surrounded by friends and family, including fellow GOT actors Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Michelle Fairley, and Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas. The ceremony reportedly took place on Thursday (6...
Angela Lansbury credited Emma Thompson with pulling her 'out of the abyss' after the death of her husband

Angela Lansbury passed away on Tuesday (11 October) aged 96, her family announced.While the renowned actor will be remembered by most as mystery writer Jessica Fletcher from the CBS hit series Murder, She Wrote, she also played a starring role as the supercilious Aunt Adelaide in 2005's Nanny McPhee.The family favourite film starring Emma Thompson as the eponymous, magical childminder played an important role in Lansbury's life.In a 2013 interview with The Guardian, Lansbury credited the film and Thompson with helping her recover from the 2003 death of her husband, actor/producer Peter Shaw."Nanny McPhee pulled me out of the...
'Watch with caution:' Luckiest Girl Alive viewers urge Netflix to add trigger warning to start of film

Netflix users are issuing warnings for those planning to watch Luckiest Girl Alive.The new film, which is based on the 2015 novel by Jessica Knoll, follows Mila Kunis' lead character who is faced with a past trauma related to a horrifying high school shooting.Those who have watched the 15-certificate film since its release on Friday (7 October) are alerting their Twitter followers to the fact that the film features "harrowing" scenes many might find triggering.Netflix briefly mentions that Luckiest Girl Alive features "sexual violence" and "threat" at the top of the screen when the film starts – but many...
Angela Lansbury death: Murder, She Wrote and Beauty and the Beast star dies aged 96

Dame Angela Lansbury has died aged 96.The Murder, She Wrote and Beauty and the Beast star died "peacefully in her sleep" on Tuesday (11 October), her family have announced."The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1.30am today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," her family said in a statement."In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar...
Mila Kunis praised for her handling of booing from Jimmy Kimmel Live audience

Mila Kunis has been praised for her response to being booed multiple times during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.Last week, New York-native Jimmy Kimmel returned to his hometown to host a series of shows at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House, where Kunis promoted her new Netflix film, Luckiest Girl Alive. After Kunis spoke about a wardrobe malfunction that happened right before the show, Kimmel told the Black Swan actor: "You seem like you could be a New Yorker, but you're not a New Yorker.""No, I'm not," she confirmed, followed by a subtle boo...
Kunchacko Boban, Mahesh Narayanan's Festival Hit Film 'Declaration' Snapped Up by Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

"Declaration" ("Ariyippu") a festival hit film by acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan and popular actor-producer Kunchacko Boban, has been snapped up by Netflix. The film bowed at Locarno and is playing at the BFI London Film Festival. This week it plays in the Busan International Film Festival's A Window on Asian Cinema strand. The Malayalam-language film follows Hareesh (Boban) and Reshmi (Divya Prabha), an immigrant couple from Kerala working in a medical gloves factory near Delhi, and who aspire to go abroad for a better life. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, when an old video resurfaces among the factory workers, it opens up a...
The Big Bang Theory: What happened after Jim Parsons 'blindsided' co-stars with news of his exit?

A new oral history of The Big Bang Theory has disclosed how Jim Parsons apparently "blindsided" his co-stars with his decision to exit.Jessica Radloff's forthcoming book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit casts a light on the dramatic conclusion to the hit series, which came to an end in 2019 after 12 seasons.As per Yahoo! Entertainment, Parsons – who played the character of Sheldon – told Radloff: "I  don't think there was a part of me that actually thought I would do more seasons [of Big Bang] after the twelfth."I was ready to…...
Angela Lansbury: A quick-witted and scrupulous star of stage and screen

The British-born actress Angela Lansbury, who has died aged 96, turned her back on a Hollywood film career to find acclaim as a star of stage musicals, then gained her longest-lasting fame on television in Murder, She Wrote as Jessica Fletcher, the best-selling author of mystery novels who solves real-life crimes.The American series was small-screen detective drama at its most formulaic – Jessica arrives in a town, meets friends, family or business associates, someone is found dead, the wrong person is arrested, then she does her own detective work and unmasks the killer. It proved globally popular, running for 264...
Disney delays release schedule with huge Marvel movies caught in the reshuffle

Disney has pushed back the release dates for numerous films, including four huge projects.The studio has overhauled its film schedule, with some highly anticipated films being caught up in the shuffle.Blade fans will have to wait an additional year for the reboot starring Mahershala Ali. The film, which was scheduled for release on 3 November 2023, has been delayed to 6 September 2024.The movement of Blade had a knock-on effect on the rest of the MCU, as reported by Variety. Thankfully for fans, the much-anticipated third entry in the Deadpool franchise has been pushed only a few months back....
Angela Lansbury nearly missed out on Murder, She Wrote role

Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96.An Oscar and Tony award-winning actress, the role she's most famous for playing is Jessica Fletcher, the amateur sleuth at the centre of the long-running US television series Murder, She Wrote.The crime drama aired for 12 seasons, which included 256 episodes and four feature films. Lansbury was nearly 60 years old when she was cast as a retired English teacher who takes up mystery writing in her early widowhood. But the iconic role, which went on to define a large portion of Lansbury's career, nearly went to another actor.In a 2015...
Dame Angela Lansbury hailed as 'one of the last Golden Age of Hollywood stars'

Dame Angela Lansbury has been hailed as "one of the last Golden Age of Hollywood stars" and a "Broadway and West End icon" following her death.Heavyweights across the film, television and live theatre industries paid tribute online to the Murder, She Wrote star, after news of her death was announced on Tuesday.Elaine Paige, Josh Gad and Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson were among those sharing memories of encounters with the renowned actress.So upset to hear the news that the legendary Dame Angela Lansbury has died. One of the last Golden Age of Hollywood stars & a Broadway & West...
Kathy Najimy reveals hesitations over Hocus Pocus script in resurfaced interview: 'Witches were healthcare workers and midwives'

A resurfaced interview featuring Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy has gone viral for its relevant message nearly 30 years later.In the interview clip that's been making the rounds on TikTok, Najimy appeared on the Today show back in 1993 to promote the film's original installment, Hocus Pocus. While speaking with co-anchor Katie Couric, Najimy addressed her initial hesitation about taking on the role of Mary Sanderson because she "didn't want to offend or stereotype real witches.""At the risk of having America roll their eyes, I just feel supportive of all groups, whether they're women's groups or gay groups...
