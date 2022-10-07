Draymond Green still silent on fight on Twitter and his podcast, but featured in ‘f***ing battle’ quote from ‘The Shop’

The tantalizing tools of back-to-back Thunder lottery picks Ousmane Dieng and Jalen Williams flashed over the course of four quarters Tuesday night in Detroit. Dieng, at 6-foot-10, played point guard for a good chunk of the fourth quarter in the Thunder’s 115-99 preseason win against the Pistons. Dieng flashed an in-and-out dribble, a crossover,...

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 12 MINUTES AGO