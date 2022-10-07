ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
KPBS

San Diego, Tijuana to host binational Mayors' summit beginning Tuesday

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero Ramirez will welcome officials from more than 30 cities to the U.S.-Mexico Mayors' Community Summit, beginning Tuesday. The three-day summit is put on by Sister Cities International, which has worked alongside numerous volunteers to hold the binational event. The mayors...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Housing allowance increased for military families

San Diego military families are getting some relief from the housing market because the Department of Defense is increasing the Basic Allowance for Housing. In other news, with the Santa Ana season about to hit its peak in California, the state’s attorney general is leading an effort to assess wildfire risk for new developments. Plus, we explain some of the local and statewide propositions on your ballot.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
KPBS

Jennifer Siebel Newsom to testify about assault in Weinstein trail

California’s first partner, Jennifer Siebel Newsom wrote about her experience with Harvey Weinstein in 2017. She will testify in the sexual assault trial against convicted rapist that began in Los Angeles Monday. Then, If you’ve seen any ads about ballot propositions in November’s election, they’ve probably been about legalizing sports-betting. Supporters of Propositions 26 and 27 have spent more than 400-million dollars on advertising - making them the two most expensive ballot initiatives in U.S. history. Then, in November California residents will vote on an amendment to protect abortion rights under the state constitution. Plus, KPBS breaks down the San Diego County Sheriff’s race. Also, It’s no secret that San Diego is one of the most expensive housing markets in the nation. But military families are getting some relief, because the U.S. Department of Defense is increasing the basic allowance for housing. Later, the San Diego Padres will face the top seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in a best of five division series starting Tuesday. And finally, The San Diego Italian Film Festival was the passion project of Victor Larrucia, who died earlier this year. The festival kicks off its 16th year Wednesday at the Museum of Photographic Arts.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Gas Prices#Sky High#Public Radio#Californians#Capital Public Radio#Kpbs
KPBS

Election 2022: San Diego City Council races

Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. The San Diego City Council is the city’s legislative body. The city can't spend money, sign major contracts or change neighborhood zoning without the approval of the council. It's usually the mayor...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KPBS

Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates a difficult history

This second Monday of October honors the history and culture of Indigenous Peoples in our country. It’s been an official national holiday since last year, replacing Columbus Day in most of the U.S. San Diego County is home to 17 tribal communities, the most of any county in the country. KPBS Education Reporter M.G. Perez takes us to a local high school celebrating a difficult history today.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy