Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth’s plans for ‘Missy Elliott Boulevard’ dedication include the hip hop superstar, along with Gov. Glenn Youngkin

By Kelsey Kendall, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

The city announced new details regarding the dedication of the soon-to-be renamed street, “Missy Elliott Boulevard.” Yes, the award-winning musician still plans to visit for the festivities in her hometown.

The Portsmouth City Council voted in August to rename a 1-mile portion of McLean Street to “Missy Elliott Boulevard.” The new street name will stretch from Airline Boulevard to Greenwood Drive near Tidewater Community College and the future Portsmouth Rivers Casino.

Mayor Shannon Glover announced Friday the ceremony is set to start at Manor High School — Elliott’s alma mater — at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 17, in the football stadium. The parade also will be held at the stadium, with local high school and college bands set to perform.

Elliott will be at “Missy Elliott Boulevard” to take pictures.

Erin Carter, a Portsmouth resident and lifelong fan of Elliott, brought the idea forward to recognize “homegrown talent” and help set an example for the city’s children and students.

“They know that someone that came from this great city, that drove down the streets of Portsmouth, attended this wonderful school that we’re at today and walked the halls as a student rose to fame and stardom and achieved great success with her talent,” Carter said at a news conference Friday.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott also will be there to present a proclamation to honor Elliott, Glover said.

“I just want to say we are beyond proud of Missy’s accomplishments,” Glover said. “And we’re so excited that we’re going to get to recognize her and celebrate her in her hometown, Portsmouth, Virginia. This is a very important moment for many reasons.”

Portsmouth School Board Vice Chairwoman LaKeesha Atkinson said Elliott’s accomplishments in music and entertainment serve as a positive example for students.

“I’m hoping that (the students) take away that they too can be successful as a product of Portsmouth,” Atkinson said. “I’m hoping they see Missy as inspiration and the motivation that ‘I, too, can achieve celebrity and fame on this type of level if that is my dream.’”

Glover noted several partnerships and sponsors involved in the process, including the Finney-Smith Foundation, Dominion Energy, Hampton Roads Urban Agriculture and others.

“We’re working together, and we’re doing things positive that will impact our community and our citizens,” Glover said.

Those driving in the area Oct. 17 can expect road closures during the ceremony and parade, though Carter they won’t be “significant” and should only last about an hour. There also shouldn’t be any impact on school dismissal.

Currently, McLean Street is named for George Tutton McLean, the first developer of the Cavalier Manor neighborhood in the 1950s.

Born Melissa Arnette Elliott in 1971, the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer graduated in 1990 from Manor High, and in 2019, gave the school $25,000. In 2021, she gave another $30,000 to support the school’s name change from Wilson High School to Manor High School.

She is also the first female rapper to be inducted in the Songwriters Hall of Face. Last year, she was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Kelsey Kendall, kelsey.kendall@virginiamedia.com

