Sharon Osbourne says she wants £800k Black Lives Matter donation refunded after Kanye West calls it a ‘scam’

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
 4 days ago

Sharon Osbourne is in agreement with Kanye West’s highly controversial opinion that Black Lives Matter is a “scam”.

After receiving strong criticism for donning a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his recent Yeezy fashion show, the “Flashing Lights” rapper defended his actions in an Instagram story, writing: “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome.”

While several fellow celebrities, including Jaden Smith, Jodie Turner-Smith and Linda Evangelista, have condemned his beliefs, Osbourne appeared to stand in support of West’s claims.

“I don’t understand why white lives don’t matter?” Osbourne told a TMZ paparazzo in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. “Listen, it’s not my thing. It’s not my culture. I don’t understand it. Everybody matters, don’t they?”

However, when further asked to clarify if she “agrees” with West’s point, the British-American TV personality responded: “I don’t know what his point is.”

The interviewer went on to explain that the 45-year-old Grammy-winning artist had labelled BLM a “scam”.

To it, Osbourne laughed: “Oh, well, we gave $900,000 (£800,700), and I’d like my money back. Wish he could’ve said that before.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yHg1c_0iQOMwxZ00
Sharon Osbourne and Kanye West (Getty Images)

The Independent has contacted Black Lives Matter for comment.

Asked if she believes West should be “cancelled”, Osbourne replied: “You can’t stop people from living their lives, doing what they do. Don’t go to his social media. Don’t listen to his music. Leave the guy alone, let him do what he does and if you don’t like him do that.

“Leave him alone.”

Comments / 1867

truthseekr
4d ago

Everybody knows it's a scam. Always has been, always will be. They sold the black community out, just to have them believe it's something it never was. All for money and power. Never any intention to do good. Never.

Reply(207)
1377
Curtis Meeks
4d ago

It is a scam name one thing the have done for the minority community with the 80 million in donations. I’ll wait……. Nothing oh I didn’t give you a chance answer lol 😂

Reply(99)
650
Matthew Timothy Harper
4d ago

because it is. The broad even admitted that and stated she just wanted to party. 3 multi million dollar homes. really, yet local BLM groups trying to do what they thought was right never seen a dime.

Reply(42)
364
