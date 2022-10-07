ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

‘I’m proud of us in the picture’: a family portrait captures laughter in lockdown

By Brigid Delaney
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CaSij_0iQOMnGG00
Alice Gage with her family in Sydney, posing beside the portrait commissioned from Melbourne artist Edie Atkins.

In a new series sharing stories about the artwork in Australian homes, Alice Gage shows the painting she commissioned for her husband’s birthday

Alice Gage’s family portrait originated as an idea to celebrate family life post-lockdown.

“Like all families, we went through a lot during Covid – when the pandemic started our daughter was three, and our son was only five months old, so we basically spent his first two years in our back yard,” says Gage, who lives in Sydney’s Arncliffe. “It was really hard, but there was a lot of joy in it, too. David built a treehouse. We pitched the tent and had fires. We cooked a lot outside.”

“I wanted to have a family portrait painted for my husband’s 40th birthday that celebrated him as a dad, and everything we are as a family.”

She hoped a painting would “capture us on the other side of the lockdown – that we had thrived, and managed to find laughter within the daily struggles”.

Gage had commissioned art before, when she was the founder and editor of Ampersand magazine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37GakU_0iQOMnGG00
‘To me, it represents a distinct moment in time, when the children were so little and we were stuck in the back yard,’ Gage says. Photograph: Nikki To/The Guardian

But the family portrait was next level. Like staring into the sun, Gage still gets a shock when she sees it in the living room.

The artist, Melbourne-based Edie Atkins, “is an old friend of mine and I adore her paintings. I saw on Instagram that she had done commissioned work for someone else, so I approached her.”

Gage sent Atkins a strip of photobooth pictures to work from. “She put together a bit of a composite of them. I also sent her photos of the back yard when our unmistakable orange trees were in fruit. We worked together on colouring and detail, but mostly I trusted Edie and let her do her thing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VyGMm_0iQOMnGG00
Alice Gage’s daughter holds the photo strip Edie Atkins used to paint the family portrait. Photograph: Nikki To/The Guardian

On David’s birthday, the gift was gratefully accepted. “He loves it too,” Gage says.

“There is a naivety in it – a sweetness – that reminds me of childhood. To me, it represents a distinct moment in time, when the children were so little and we were stuck in the backyard. I’m proud of us in the picture and I know it’s something I will grow even more fond of as time passes, and one day the kids will cherish [it] also.”

Given the work’s success, Gage is keen to try again.

“I hope it’s not the last portrait we’ll commission of ourselves – why stop at one?”

Comments / 6

Related
The Guardian

‘I thought my boyfriend of 10 years was going to propose – then he told me he was trans’

It was 3am and I’d had a lot to drink; two reasons why I was pressing my boyfriend of 10 years on why he hadn’t yet proposed. We were strong and happy, and loved each other madly, so his reticence seemed ludicrous to me when sober, let alone drunk. I suspect it was my ceaseless questioning that ultimately blew a fuse in his brain, because that’s when he told me his secret.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
People

Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Told Her Growing Up with 'Lesbian Icon' Mom Wasn't Exactly 'Normal'

Rosie O'Donnell is sharing more of the back story about the moment when daughter Vivienne called her out for not exactly having a "normal" upbringing. Last month, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers that while the teenager is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Family Life#Australian#Ampersand
Tyla

Man reveals what 'Jesus Christ said to him in heaven' before he woke from coma

A man has revealed what 'Jesus Christ said to him' when he was in a coma after suffering from a motorbike accident at the age of 13. Micah Anderson was airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crashed down on his head, causing him a serious brain injury. In the following weeks and months after the accident, Micah remained in a coma while doctors worked to save his life.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Relationships
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Guardian

John Sutcliffe obituary

My brother-in-law John Sutcliffe, who has died aged 78 of cancer, managed to construct a career and a life around his passion for colour and for the domestic design of earlier centuries. Unusually for an interior designer, in his later freelance commissions he did the work himself, mixing the paints to his own palette of pigments and applying them in a wide variety of finishes. He also made important contributions to the Farrow & Ball range of colours.
OBITUARIES
BBC

Family devastated as mum and baby die on same day

The family of a mother and baby who died on the same day say they are living a "nightmare". Viktorija Mardosiene woke on 9 August to find her five-month-old son Kevin Degutis unresponsive at their home in Staffordshire and he later died in hospital, her sister said. Devastated, she was...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'

Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2½ in 2016.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Mother of THIRTEEN reveals she was pregnant at the same time as her DAUGHTER - and is now a grandma at age 36

A mother with 13 kids has revealed that she was pregnant at the same time as her daughter - and is now a grandma at age 36. Veronica Merritt, from New York, has become well known on social media for sharing an inside look at her life as a mother-of-13 - which involves spending three hours on preparing dinner, driving around in a school bus, and color-coding their clothes.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Michigan news anchor, 31, who put her career on hold to raise her children dies after an 11-month battle with blood cancer

A former Michigan news anchor died at age 31 on Wednesday after an 11-month battle with a rare blood cancer, leaving behind her husband and two young children. Faith Rempe, who was known as Faith Gantner when she appeared on WNEM-TV5, was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in October 2021, just three weeks after her second son was born.
MICHIGAN STATE
Newsweek

Woman Praised for 'Embarrassing' In-Laws Over Argument at Family Wedding

Commenters praised a woman for "making a scene" at her brother-in-law's wedding after she was told she could not sit at the family table but instead with the other guests. The Original Poster (OP), known as u/Simple_Judy3409, posted about the situation in Reddit's popular "Am I The A**hole" forum where it received more than 7,000 upvotes and 1,500 comments. The post can be found here.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

The Guardian

468K+
Followers
107K+
Post
214M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy