Memphis, TN

Holiday cheer shines bright at Mistletoe Merchants

By Alicia Davidson
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39lGlu_0iQOMlUo00

Christmas shoppers still have 79 days to go, but an onlooker Friday, Oct. 7, would have thought the holiday was already here as shoppers packed the Agricenter International for the opening of the 19th annual Mistletoe Merchants.

The aroma of cinnamon sugar baked goods wafted through the air and holiday carols blasted over the loudspeaker as patrons shopped and socialized amid holiday decor.

Mistletoe Merchants continues through Sunday at the Agricenter, 7777 Walnut Grove Road.

Featuring more than 160 vendors and merchants from all over the South, the annual shopping event has taken place at the Agricenter since 2003.

Kristi Rowan is the head of Mid-South Media Group and conceptualized the event. She started her company in 1999 and has managed Mistletoe Merchants since its inception nearly 20 years ago.

“This event is to kick off all the holidays — we hit Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas all in one,” Rowan said. “Our tagline is ‘where holiday shopping begins.’”

The event features everything from holiday-themed clothing and accessories to gourmet foods and various home decor.

“We’ve almost outgrown this facility because every year we keep expanding, and it just keeps getting bigger,” Rowan said. “People anticipate this show because it’s really one of the first shows of the season and they know they can count on us to bring great vendors so they can get a lot of shopping done.”

Mistletoe Merchants averages 15,000 attendees over the three-day run from Friday through Sunday each year.

Friday evening features “Margaritas & Mistletoe,” when attendees may enjoy a margarita in a souvenir cup while shopping. There’s also “Muffins & Mimosas” Saturday morning and Silent Auctions benefitting the National Kidney Foundation.

“What people love most about it is the hospitality of the shows, that everyone is friendly and welcoming, and they just have a great experience,” Rowan said. “These types of events keep your spirits up and really get you ready for the holidays.”

Upon entering Mistletoe Merchants, patrons immediately notice the aroma of what smells like freshly baked cinnamon rolls.

While the source of the scent is not the cinnamon-filled gooey baked good, it’s something close: cinnamon sugar German Roasted Nuts.

Based in Tupelo, Mississippi, German Roasted Nuts has been in operation since 1997. Featuring cashews, pecans and almonds roasted in cinnamon sugar and vanilla, the booth also features a salted mixed nut variety for those wanting to skip the sugar.

Mike Barnes, 63, is co-owner of German Roasted Nuts and has been with the company since 2000. Wearing a black apron and supervising the nut glazing process at the back of the booth, Barnes said the nuts and their scent are a great accent for Mistletoe Merchants.

“The recipe we use is a form of an old Bavarian recipe of basically water, cinnamon sugar, vanilla and the nut itself,” Barnes said. “It provides a little bit of a holiday-festive atmosphere to the show; the aroma reaches out and touches people, and they just follow their nose.”

Barnes has been participating in Mistletoe Merchants since 2003 and uses a cooker made in Germany featuring a copper pot that operates at high heat to cook the nuts.

Starting with a water and sugar base, the nuts and cinnamon are added to the copper pot where they are stirred by a paddle attachment, cooking the cinnamon sugar flavor into the nuts.

Barnes said the most theatrical part of the nut-cooking process is the final step: pouring in the vanilla, resulting in a large puff of steam erupting from the roasted confection.

“That’s my advertisement,” Barnes said as the large puff of steam soared above his head. “It gets into the air conditioning system and travels throughout the building.”

Clothing retailers abound and include “Against the Grain Mercantile,” a retailer selling home decor, gifts, ladies and children’s clothing and accessories.

The company is owned by Kathryn Pirani, 42, of Marion, Arkansas. Featuring everything from pumpkin wall hangings to Christmas-themed doormats and Fall-inspired graphic sweatshirts, the booth was bustling with activity just before 10 a.m. Friday.

“This is our second year doing Mistletoe Merchants and the turnout has been amazing,” Pirani said. “It’s only 10 o’clock in the morning and the crowd is shoulder-to-shoulder. Everyone is so excited for the holidays this year and there’s a lot of energy.”

Pirani said Mistletoe Merchants is an ideal way to begin the fall and winter seasons as it offers shoppers a jump-start on the often lengthy process of finding the perfect holiday gifts.

“It’s definitely the kickoff of the season,” Pirani said. “We’re not to Halloween yet, Christmas, Thanksgiving — everything is coming up, so this is basically like a one-stop shop where everyone can get what they need for the rest of the year right here.”

Pirani added she’s looking forward to Margaritas & Mistletoe Friday evening, when she said a fun-loving crowd descends on the event ready to socialize, sip and shop, souvenir glass in hand.

“It’s a different group of ladies that come in in the evening — they’ve all got their wine glass, and it’s basically social hour,” Pirani said. “It’s really fun for those of us who have permanent stores, because we don’t see that in our brick-and-mortars. It’s just a different, fun vibe.”

Attendee Darlene Herring is a fragrance retail vendor in Memphis and has been coming to Mistletoe Merchants every year since it opened at the Agricenter.

“Every year the first day, Friday morning, my best friend and I get here as quick as we can,” Herring said. “I love all the people and the vendors and shops. You’ll always find cute stuff.”

Herring said the shopping event never fails to impress her with its selection of merchants, and that each year many of the returning vendors are situated in the same spot, making navigation easy.

“It’s Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas all in one,” Herring said. “When you come in here, you just want to shop till you drop.”

Tickets for Mistletoe Merchants are $10 per person for a one- day pass and $18 per person for a three-day pass. For more information, visit Mistletoe Merchants .

Comments / 1

 

