Music

Kelly Clarkson Delivers Fantastic Cover Of Trisha Yearwood’s 1991 Hit “That’s What I Like About You”

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
Kelly Clarkson is bringing it with a country cover once again.

Of course, we’ve seen her do countless country covers on the Kellyoke segment of her show, and she never fails to impress.

Last week, she showed a little love to Sierra Ferrell with a great rendition of “Jeremiah,” and this week, she went with Trisha Yearwood’s “That’s What I Like About You.”

The song was originally written by Kevin Welch, Wally Wilson, and John Hadley, and recorded by James House for his 1990 Hard Times for an Honest Man album.

Trisha released her version in December of 1991 as the third single from her debut, self-titled album, and it peaked at #8 U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart.

And I swear, I know I say this every time, but Kelly could sing the dang phonebook and make it sound like a hit.

If she ever decides she wants to do a country album, I’ll be the first one in line to buy it… her vocals are just on another level:

“That’s What I Like About You”

