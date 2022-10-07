ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Interview With the Vampire' Debut and 'Walking Dead' Final Season Return Drive AMC+ to Record-High Viewership, Subscriber Acquisition (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jennifer Maas
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
The premiere of “ Interview with the Vampire ,” AMC ’s first Anne Rice TV adaptation, and the eagerly anticipated return of the final season of “ The Walking Dead ” on Oct. 2 took streamer AMC+ to its highest two days of viewership and subscriber growth since the platform’s October 2020 launch, Variety has learned exclusively.

Per AMC+, “The premiere of ‘Interview’ and the return of The Walking Dead’ drove AMC+ to the most successful two days in its history on Sunday and Monday and highest levels of series viewership and new subscriber acquisition ever.”

According to the company, which currently has 10.8 million streaming subscribers across AMC+ and its other platforms, the series premiere of “Interview” now ranks as the No. 1 new series launch ever for AMC+, in both viewership and acquisition, “tripling the early activity of the previous record holder in these categories,” AMC’s freshman drama “Dark Winds.”

Though AMC did not provide specific viewership and acquisition figures, they revealed to Variety that 75% of first streams on AMC+ Sunday were new customers watching “The Walking Dead” and/or “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire” premieres. Additionally, “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire” also now ranks alongside “The Walking Dead” and “Better Call Saul” as one of the top three new or returning series on AMC+ based on its opening weekend performance.

“Interview with the Vampire,” which has already been renewed for Season 2 at AMC, will continue to rollout its seven-episode first season through Nov. 13 and will be followed by the second series in AMC Networks’ Anne Rice universe, “Mayfair Witches,” which will premiere as an AMC+ exclusive Jan.5.

New episodes of the final season of “The Walking Dead” will be available a week early on AMC+, with the exception of the Nov. 20 series finale.

“The response to ‘Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire,’ the first series in our emerging Anne Rice Immortal Universe, has been extraordinary in every respect,” Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said. “We are so grateful for the creative excellence it took to get here, from so many talented people, and the way the series has been received by viewers. Thanks to Mark Johnson for his leadership of this expanding franchise and universe, Rolin Jones for writing and running the series and the remarkable cast including Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Bailey Bass and Eric Bogosian. We have already ordered a second season of this premium, lush and entertaining rollercoaster ride, and look forward to the arrival of the second series in this immortal universe – ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ – exclusively on AMC+ on January 5.”

