ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

NRF: Imports Expected to Fall Through Holiday Season as Inventory Levels Remain High

By Shoshy Ciment
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4em6LI_0iQOMZqy00

As retail sales grow, imports are expected to fall by the end of 2022 to their lowest level in two years.

That’s according to the National Retail Federation’s and Hackett Associates’ Global Port Tracker, which monitors port data such as i mport volume and congestion. According to recent data, U.S. ports saw 2.26 million 20-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in August, which was up 3.5% from July and down 0.4% from August 2021.

While September’s numbers have yet to come out, the tracker expects import numbers to be down 3% year over year. Compared to last year, October imports are expected to be down 9.4%, with November down 4.9% and December down 6.1%. If these predictions materialize, December’s numbers would represent the lowest number of imports since February 2021, which was the last time the number of 20-foot containers fell below 2 million.

January 2023 will likely see another burst of import activity at 2.06 million TEUs, which would still be down 4.9% from January 2022.

The expected drop in imports can be attributed to cuts in carriers’ shipping capacity and factory closures in China, explained Hackett Associates founder Ben Hackett explained in a statement. At the same time, inventory excesses across American retailers has meant more product available in stores and storage units.

Even though import volumes are expected to drop, retailers will likely have enough product on hand, even as consumers complete their holiday shopping earlier than usual. Executives at Hibbett Sports, Genesco, Foot Locker and Macy’s have recently noted their readiness to meet demand in key categories this season due to higher-than-usual levels of inventory across the board. The excesses are largely a result of delayed orders from Q1 and Q2 that have only recently arrived, compounding existing orders for the season.

“Many retailers brought in merchandise early this year to beat rising inflation and ongoing supply chain disruption issues,” said NRF VP for supply chain and customs policy Jonathan Gold in a statement.

Despite broader headwinds in the spending environment, such as inflation and high interest rates, consumers are still shelling out for purchases . NRF’s chief economist Jack Kleinhenz said in his monthly economic review earlier this week that while the economic environment in the U.S. is “unsettling” and consumer confidence is down, spending has persisted.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Prime Day Won’t Curb Cyber Monday Sales, But Discounts Will Dominate

Online holiday sales in the U.S. are expected to climb 2.5% this year to $209.7 billion, according to a new report from Adobe Analytics. This year’s increase is up from 2021’s huge 8.6% gains over 2020 of $204.5 billion, Adobe added. The new report also showed that consumers are expected to spend earlier this year, as a second Prime Day (Oct. 11-12) kicks off before the holiday season begins. The first Prime Day event drove record online sales for the retail industry overall, with $73.7 billion spent in July (up 20.9% over last year). But despite Amazon’s second Prime Day this month,...
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Dollar Tree Plans to Hire Thousands of Associates During Next Week’s Nationwide Hiring Event

Dollar Tree Inc. is planning to hire thousands of associates to help staff network of stores. According to the discount retailer, it will hold a nationwide hiring event on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at participating Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores. Available positions include sales associates, customer service representatives, stockers, assistant store managers and store managers. Dollar Tree said in a press release on Tuesday that it provides its associates with competitive pay, a comprehensive rewards package and flexible schedules. The company also offers DailyPay, a voluntary benefit offered to associates who can choose to receive their earnings in between traditional paydays, and...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

What Is Gisele Bündchen’s Net Worth? Here’s How Much Money She Makes & How She Spends It

Gisele Bündchen is the textbook definition of a supermodel. Since starting her modeling career in the mid-’90s, the Brazilian-born international celebrity has been the face of countless luxury brands, commanding attention on runways and red carpets. Throughout her prolific career, she’s also starred in countless designer campaigns, dabbled in movies (yes, she’s in “The Devil Wears Prada“) and authored a book. Bündchen has even launched some significant entrepreneurial endeavors in fashion and beauty to fill her copious spare time. With this undeniable top-model status and empire-building behavior, you may wonder how much Bündchen is actually worth at the end of the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Gold
The Hill

Bed Bath & Beyond releases list of stores set to close

(NEXSTAR) — As it continues to face financial uncertainty, home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond is preparing to close 150 stores and cut its workforce by about 20%. The retailer has released a list identifying over one third of those stores set to close in the coming weeks.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Environment#Holiday Season#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nrf#American
Washington Examiner

This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage

Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Thrillist

Butter Prices Continue to Soar Due to Ongoing Supply Shortage

Butter is our lifeblood, our saving grace. When all else fails, butter is there for us to spread on toast, toss into mashed potatoes, shower on our movie popcorn, or use to whip up a cake. But this essential ingredient is starting to cost a pretty penny, and right before its biggest time to shine, the holiday baking season.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
Country
China
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans

Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
BUSINESS
iheart.com

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher

Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price Of This Household Item Is Plunging

The inflation rate for August, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 8.3%. On the surface, this appeared to be an improvement compared to the 9.1% rate in June and 8.5% in July. However, the number could be misleading. Gas, oil, and fuel oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Not including these, […]
BUSINESS
The Hill

The cheapest US homes are in these 10 states: study

(NEXSTAR) – Home buyers open to embracing a new state will get a lot more house for their money, a new study shows. An analysis by The Ascent, which rates and reviews personal finance products, found that the average median home price in the first quarter of 2022 was $428,700.
MARKETS
Footwear News

Footwear News

160K+
Followers
18K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy