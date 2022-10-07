Read full article on original website
Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike
Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
Sons of Duke champ stand out at premier camp
Cayden and Cameron Boozer never disappoint. That was again the case on Saturday as the 2025 Duke basketball recruiting targets, the twin sons of 2001 Blue Devil national champ and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, played in front of pro scouts and alongside other top-shelf high school ...
INTEL: Ranking the contenders for 5-star Aaron Bradshaw
Aaron Bradshaw is the 2023 On3 Consensus No. 7 player. The Camden (NJ) High senior ranks as the No. 2 center in the 2023 class. Listed at 7-foot-1, the five-star played this summer with the NJ Scholars program on Nike’s EYBL Circuit. He averaged 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game.
Mac Lain sets the narrative straight on Clemson
On The ACC Huddle show, a few ACC Network analysts discussed Clemson following the fifth-ranked Tigers’ 31-3 win at Boston College on Saturday night. Eric Mac Lain, the former (...)
Way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft
The 2022-23 season has not even started but basketball fans and scouts are already talking about the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s especially true after seeing two consensus top prospects in this year’s cycle, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, put up big numbers in a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas this past week. Here, we’ll have our initial, way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
Report: Ex-rival could be at top of Panthers’ coaching candidate list
The Carolina Panthers will be searching for a new head coach in the coming months, and at least one former rival is likely on their list of prospective candidates. Matt Rhule was fired as head coach of the Panthers on Monday in an unsurprising move. Steve Wilks has been named interim head coach. Almost immediately after the Rhule news was announced, people started speculating that the Panthers will try to hire former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
Ron Rivera apologizes to Carson Wentz, team over 'quarterback' comments
The day after Ron Rivera made national headlines for comments he said were misconstrued, the head coach apologized to quarterback Carson Wentz and the entire team Tuesday. On his weekly Monday presser, Rivera was asked why Washington’s rebuilding process was coming along a lot slower than the rest of the NFC East, and the head coach gave a one-word response.
Details of Matt Rhule’s buyout with Panthers revealed
Matt Rhule was unable to make it through three seasons of the seven-year contract he signed with the Carolina Panthers back in 2020, but he still stands to make plenty of money until he finds a new job. That is likely one reason the Panthers did not wait until the end of the season to fire the head coach.
Matt Rhule rumors: Greg McElroy predicts where Rhule will wind up for 2023
Matt Rhule, a highly successful college coach has been fired from his NFL job, which means the rumors of his return to college football are pouring out. Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers on Monday morning, so he has now been thrown into the mix for every vacancy that there is right now.
