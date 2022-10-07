ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike

Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
Sons of Duke champ stand out at premier camp

Cayden and Cameron Boozer never disappoint. That was again the case on Saturday as the 2025 Duke basketball recruiting targets, the twin sons of 2001 Blue Devil national champ and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, played in front of pro scouts and alongside other top-shelf high school ...
DURHAM, NC
INTEL: Ranking the contenders for 5-star Aaron Bradshaw

Aaron Bradshaw is the 2023 On3 Consensus No. 7 player. The Camden (NJ) High senior ranks as the No. 2 center in the 2023 class. Listed at 7-foot-1, the five-star played this summer with the NJ Scholars program on Nike’s EYBL Circuit. He averaged 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game.
CAMDEN, NJ
Way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft

The 2022-23 season has not even started but basketball fans and scouts are already talking about the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s especially true after seeing two consensus top prospects in this year’s cycle, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, put up big numbers in a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas this past week. Here, we’ll have our initial, way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
Report: Ex-rival could be at top of Panthers’ coaching candidate list

The Carolina Panthers will be searching for a new head coach in the coming months, and at least one former rival is likely on their list of prospective candidates. Matt Rhule was fired as head coach of the Panthers on Monday in an unsurprising move. Steve Wilks has been named interim head coach. Almost immediately after the Rhule news was announced, people started speculating that the Panthers will try to hire former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Ron Rivera apologizes to Carson Wentz, team over 'quarterback' comments

The day after Ron Rivera made national headlines for comments he said were misconstrued, the head coach apologized to quarterback Carson Wentz and the entire team Tuesday. On his weekly Monday presser, Rivera was asked why Washington’s rebuilding process was coming along a lot slower than the rest of the NFC East, and the head coach gave a one-word response.
WASHINGTON, DC
