El Paso, TX

What is happening inside the El Paso District Attorney’s office?

Dismissed cases, a recall effort and clashes with a judge and victims’ families are raising questions about El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales’ ability to prosecute the alleged killer behind the 2019 mass shooting at a local Walmart – one of the deadliest in Texas history. When Yvonne...
Status hearing for Walmart shooting case set for Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas -- A status hearing for the Walmart shooting case is set for Tuesday morning. It will be the first time embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales will be back in the court room since a new report was released alleging her office used intimidation tactics against one of the shooting victims families.
Mexican Cartel Gang Members Targeted in El Paso for Human Trafficking

EL PASO — The U.S. Border Patrol in the El Paso Sector have announced five criminal targets operating in the El Paso Sector region for their ‘Se Busca Información’ initiative. First launched in 2016, this initiative identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border. The ‘Se Busca Información’ initiative promotes unity and encourages the public to anonymously report information about wanted individuals. “Transnational Criminal Organizations exploit migrants and treat them as a…
Man arrested in connection to south-central El Paso fire identified

EL PASO, Texas -- A 52-year-old man has been identified as the person arrested in connection to a structure fire in south-central El Paso, according to fire officials. The fire was reported Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, around 4:35 a.m. Officials identify the man taken into custody as Mauricio Marmolejo. He's...
3 people killed in head-on collision in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of three people died in a head-on crash in Far East El Paso Monday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around midnight at the 1600 block of N. Ascencion St.. A Ford F-150 and Nissan Sentra collided,...
GoFundMe started in honor of one of the people killed in head-on collision

EL PASO, Texas - The family has identified their son, Gael Torres, as one of the three young adults killed in a head-on collision in Far East El Paso. A GoFundMe fundraiser was started by Jen Fierro, a friend of Torres' mother, Gaby Sanchez. According to the post, "A donation of any amount would help The post GoFundMe started in honor of one of the people killed in head-on collision appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Matters - explosive development revealed in recordings by family of Walmart shooting victim

Explosive development revealed in recordings by family of Walmart shooting victim, including threats of violence by an attorney and municipal judge. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El Paso Matters is a member-supported nonpartisan media organization that uses journalism to expand civic capacity in our region. They inform and engage with people in El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and neighboring communities to create solutions-driven conversations about complex issues shaping our region.
Lawsuit in BLM protest spurs change to city picketing ordinance

When Emma Bowar quickly organized a protest in El Paso against police brutality toward Black Americans days after George Floyd was murdered under the knee of a then-Minneapolis police officer on May 25, 2020, she didn’t anticipate it would garner much attention. On Friday, May 29, 2020, according to...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Oct. 7, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
15-year-old accused of smuggling meth across Paso Del Norte border

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Paso Del Norte international border in downtown El Paso, foiled a methamphetamine smuggling attempt. The interception occurred earlier this week when the young teen arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes. A CBP canine conducting inspections alerted to the odor of […]
Father of Las Cruces Marine recruit who died during training says the two shared a “special bond”

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- An 18-year-old Marine recruit who recently graduated from Mayfield High School has died after collapsing during training at Camp Pendleton. According to a statement from the Marines obtained by the San Diego Tribune, Pfc. Javier Pong collapsed and became "unconscious and unresponsive" while participating in what the Marines have called The post Father of Las Cruces Marine recruit who died during training says the two shared a “special bond” appeared first on KVIA.
A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso

There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
