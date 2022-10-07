Read full article on original website
texasstandard.org
What is happening inside the El Paso District Attorney’s office?
Dismissed cases, a recall effort and clashes with a judge and victims’ families are raising questions about El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales’ ability to prosecute the alleged killer behind the 2019 mass shooting at a local Walmart – one of the deadliest in Texas history. When Yvonne...
KSAT 12
Texas may delay trial for alleged Walmart shooter if federal prosecutors want to seek death penalty
EL PASO — A Texas judge wants to wait and see if the federal government will seek the death penalty against the alleged gunman in the 2019 racist massacre at a local Walmart before weighing a trial on state charges. More than three years after 23 people were killed...
KVIA
Status hearing for Walmart shooting case set for Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas -- A status hearing for the Walmart shooting case is set for Tuesday morning. It will be the first time embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales will be back in the court room since a new report was released alleging her office used intimidation tactics against one of the shooting victims families.
Mexican Cartel Gang Members Targeted in El Paso for Human Trafficking
EL PASO — The U.S. Border Patrol in the El Paso Sector have announced five criminal targets operating in the El Paso Sector region for their ‘Se Busca Información’ initiative. First launched in 2016, this initiative identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border. The ‘Se Busca Información’ initiative promotes unity and encourages the public to anonymously report information about wanted individuals. “Transnational Criminal Organizations exploit migrants and treat them as a…
KVIA
Man arrested in connection to south-central El Paso fire identified
EL PASO, Texas -- A 52-year-old man has been identified as the person arrested in connection to a structure fire in south-central El Paso, according to fire officials. The fire was reported Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, around 4:35 a.m. Officials identify the man taken into custody as Mauricio Marmolejo. He's...
3 People Killed, 1 Seriously Injured In A Fatal Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal accident was reported in El Paso. Officials confirmed that 3 people died and 1 person was seriously injured due to [..]
KFOX 14
3 people killed in head-on collision in Far East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of three people died in a head-on crash in Far East El Paso Monday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around midnight at the 1600 block of N. Ascencion St.. A Ford F-150 and Nissan Sentra collided,...
GoFundMe started in honor of one of the people killed in head-on collision
EL PASO, Texas - The family has identified their son, Gael Torres, as one of the three young adults killed in a head-on collision in Far East El Paso. A GoFundMe fundraiser was started by Jen Fierro, a friend of Torres' mother, Gaby Sanchez. According to the post, "A donation of any amount would help The post GoFundMe started in honor of one of the people killed in head-on collision appeared first on KVIA.
Three people, age 18 to 20, killed in head-on crash near Horizon City
UPDATE: Three people were killed in a head-on collision in far east El Paso, according to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office that occurred at 12:00 am at the 1600 block of N. Ascencion St. in El Paso, Texas. The vehicles involved were an F-150 truck which had one occupant who was transported to a local […]
krwg.org
El Paso Matters - explosive development revealed in recordings by family of Walmart shooting victim
Explosive development revealed in recordings by family of Walmart shooting victim, including threats of violence by an attorney and municipal judge. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El Paso Matters is a member-supported nonpartisan media organization that uses journalism to expand civic capacity in our region. They inform and engage with people in El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and neighboring communities to create solutions-driven conversations about complex issues shaping our region.
El Paso man killed when he veers off I-10, hits parked trailer in Hudspeth County
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 23-year-old El Paso man was killed in a crash in Hudspeth County Monday, Oct. 10, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. It happened about 7 p.m. near mile marker 116, which is about 8 miles east of the Sierra Blanca exit. Eric Gomez was driving westbound when […]
KVIA
Lawsuit in BLM protest spurs change to city picketing ordinance
When Emma Bowar quickly organized a protest in El Paso against police brutality toward Black Americans days after George Floyd was murdered under the knee of a then-Minneapolis police officer on May 25, 2020, she didn’t anticipate it would garner much attention. On Friday, May 29, 2020, according to...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Oct. 7, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
15-year-old accused of smuggling meth across Paso Del Norte border
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Paso Del Norte international border in downtown El Paso, foiled a methamphetamine smuggling attempt. The interception occurred earlier this week when the young teen arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes. A CBP canine conducting inspections alerted to the odor of […]
KVIA
Las Cruces man accused of shooting wife and shooting at police accepts plea and sues city
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man accused of shooting his wife and shooting at police has agreed to a plea deal and is suing the city seven months after the incident. Julian Valenzuela's attorney Kurtis Donisthorpe told ABC-7 Valenzuela entered a no contest plea to the top count of attempted murder. He pled guilty to three lesser charges.
KVIA
Beto O’Rourke to make El Paso stop as part of his College Tour of campuses across Texas
EL PASO, Texas -- Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O'Rourke will stop at UTEP as part of this 15-campus tour of college campuses across Texas. The event will be held at the El Paso Natural Gas Conference Center on 500 W University Ave. The 5:30 p.m. event is open to...
As Rio Grande Shrinks, El Paso Plans for Uncertain Water Future
Since before El Paso was founded by a Spanish missionary in the late 17th century, the Chihuahuan Desert region has been nourished by a steady supply of water: the Rio Bravo Del Norte, as the river is known in Mexico, or the Rio Grande, as it’s known in the United States.
Father of Las Cruces Marine recruit who died during training says the two shared a “special bond”
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- An 18-year-old Marine recruit who recently graduated from Mayfield High School has died after collapsing during training at Camp Pendleton. According to a statement from the Marines obtained by the San Diego Tribune, Pfc. Javier Pong collapsed and became "unconscious and unresponsive" while participating in what the Marines have called The post Father of Las Cruces Marine recruit who died during training says the two shared a “special bond” appeared first on KVIA.
A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso
There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
El Paso Girl Walks For First Time Thanks To Donation From New Jersey Nonprofit
There are a lot of things in life that I can admit I take for granted. One of those things is the ability to walk. For one El Paso girl, having that ability is something she wished for and she was able to get that wish come true all thanks to an act of kindness from a non-profit organization based out of New Jersey.
