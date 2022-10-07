Read full article on original website
Novipax To Open New Manufacturing Plant In El Paso, TX
Novipax has announced its plans to open a new manufacturing facility in El Paso, Texas. The plant will help Novipax support its growth plans, including continued growth into markets adjacent to protein, which include healthcare, produce and foodservice. The new location, in addition to its other manufacturing facilities, will offer...
Club ‘101’ Is Back With Retro Vibes Off North Mesa In El Paso
A new mini version of the original Club 101 has reopened and re-branded simply as '101', giving off nostalgic and retro vibes. Once upon a time, Club 101 ruled the scene where El Pasoans would line up en masse to discover new music and check out their favorite underground artists taking the stage while dancing and drinking the night away inside the hottest dance club in the city.
Spooky Moon Festival Brings EDM, First of Its Kind Drone Show to El Paso
Electronic Dance Music lovers who like their festivals a bit on the spooky side should plan on being at Ascarate Park on the Saturday before Halloween. The county park will play host to the Spooky Moon Festival that evening. The event will celebrate Halloween and EDM with a festival drone show, the likes of which have never been done in El Paso.
The Fab Four Return To Shake Up ‘Beatle Mania’ In El Paso
The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute to The Beatles will make their way back to El Paso to perform at the Plaza Theatre in October. If you love The Beatles, you definitely cannot miss out on The Fab Four, the Ultimate Beatles Tribute Band. Since the mid-90s, this 4-piece group...
El Paso’s ‘A Christmas Fair’ Sets Dates for 2022 Holiday Market Return
It’s the spooky season so you know what that means; time to start planning for Christmas. Kidding. Sort of. While the holiday itself is still weeks away, it’s not too early to start planning for it. To that end, the Junior League of El Paso has locked in the dates for this year’s "A Christmas Fair"
2 New Cookie Plug Locations Are Coming To West & East El Paso
El Paso LOVES cookies. If it's any evidence by our local places like Bella Cora Bakery, or Insomnia Cookies... it's pretty clear that El Paso has a sweet tooth. We love whenever a new spot opens; whether it's local or a chain (like Tiff's Treats or Baked Bear). El Paso...
The Central El Paso Hidden Gem for Those Who Absolutely Love Roses
El Pasoans looking to surround themselves with nature without getting out of the city need only pay our Municipal Rose Garden a visit. Although it's been around since 1958, the outdoor amenity is still an undiscovered treasure to many El Pasoans -- even some life-long residents are surprised to learn there is such a beautiful public area within our city limits.
6 Of The Most Memorable Concerts At The El Paso Sun Bowl
We certainly love concerts in El Paso; we've seen some huge acts pass through & gave us some memorable shows at the Don Haskins Center, the Abraham Chavez Theater, The Plaza Theater & the El Paso County Coliseum. While most of the concerts have audio or footage missing, there are some shows that still DO exist online for people to relive.
Boxing coach voices concern about lack of activities available to kids in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Cross town Boxing, a boxing school in Las Cruces, expressed to city council that there was a large drug problem near their location and they would like to see something done about it by Las Cruces city council. KFOX14 spoke with Michael Clark, the coach...
5 El Paso Places To Help You Get Rid of Your Old CDs & DVDs
In today's day & age, people don't get CDs or DVDs as much anymore. Of course you still have people who love having physical copies (I myself still have boxes of my old albums & movies). But on the El Paso Reddit, one user called "bucketofmonkeys", asked if there were...
El Paso Corvette Club hosts Shine Car Show for Salvation Army
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The El Paso Corvette Club had their annual Shine Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 8. The car show took place at Applebee’s on George Dieter Drive. The club raised donations and funds for The Salvation Army at El Paso. The El Paso Corvette Club is not a nonprofit organization as they contribute […]
Do You Know Why El Paso Is In The Mountain Time Zone?
The short answer is, basically, because El Pasoans don't like being told what to do. Ain't that the truth? We are an independent bunch around El Chuco and when the United States Government initially established the four time zones, (1921), El Paso was placed in the central time zone along with the rest of Texas.
Pomegranate Orchard in Tornillo is a Great Alternative to Apple Picking
I love pomegranates! Which is why I am super excited to share that in Tornillo there is a pomegranate orchard that is a great alternative to apple picking!. Fall is here and if you can't make it out to some of the great apple orchards then consider Marcelino's Pomegrante Orchard. Out at 19271 Highland St. in Tornillo- lies Marcelino Orchard, where there are 2.5 acres for you to pick pomegranates!
The EV Drivers In El Paso Feel the Struggle After Reading This
If you are considering buying an electric vehicle, maybe you should hold off on that. The only reason I say that is because of something I came across the other day. Since gas prices started going up there have been people trading in their gas vehicles for electric ones. Despite driving a gas guzzler I personally couldn't switch to electric but that's just me.
4 El Paso Bars Proudly Owned By El Paso Musicians
We love getting a drink around El Paso; some bars allow open mic nights or concerts every week. But did you know some bars are owned BY El Paso musicians?. 1. The Lucky Boy Bar & Grill, 2706 N Piedras St. The Lucky Boy is owned by Nando Gallardo. You...
There’s Nothing Like A Beautiful Rainbow After An El Paso Storm
El Paso sunsets are in fact, a work of art. They’re beautiful and sometimes they make the sky look like it’s on fire, and they can also make for a great postcard if postcards are still a thing. However, an El Paso rainbow after a rainstorm just might...
El Paso's new dashboard shows the thousands of migrants it serves, and how many it sends north on buses
Amid a spike in migrant encounters at the southern border, the City of El Paso, Texas, launched a migrant dashboard Saturday to follow activity at its welcome center.
The Festival of Chariots flourished in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - On Saturday, a traditional Krishna Consciousness celebration- the Festival of Chariots- took place right here in the Borderland. The festival saw visitors from all over the desert southwest, as well as local and regional monks celebrating their beliefs with others. The colorful event featured cultural music, yoga classes, singing, dancing, gift shops, free food, and traditional clothing.
Why El Paso’s star on the mountain is shining red this month
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’ve been driving around El Paso lately, you might have noticed the iconic star on the mountain is lit up in the color red; that’s because there are several important messages behind it. Since October 1, 2022 the star on the mountain was shining red for the month in […]
Walmart hosts Wellness Day event in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Walmart invites the El Paso community to a wellness day event on Saturday, Oct. 8. Walmart is hosting a wellness day event where the community can get affordable flu shots, Covid-10 boosters and other vaccines. The event will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 […]
