CT Lottery
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 5
02-05-06-19-35
(two, five, six, nineteen, thirty-five)
Lotto
08-14-21-29-34-38
(eight, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1,900,000
Lucky For Life
07-09-13-16-18, Lucky Ball: 1
(seven, nine, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
06-11-29-36-55, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2
(six, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-six, fifty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $445,000,000
Play3 Day
7-1-6, WB: 1
(seven, one, six; WB: one)
Play3 Night
9-2-6, WB: 5
(nine, two, six; WB: five)
Play4 Day
8-0-0-7, WB: 4
(eight, zero, zero, seven; WB: four)
Play4 Night
5-1-7-0, WB: 4
(five, one, seven, zero; WB: four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 378,000,000
