Casper, WY

AM 1400 The Cowboy

We Want the Smoke: Photos from the 2022 Smoke & Soul Fest

The line stretched for hundreds of feet. Each of them ready, willing, hungry. The people waited politely for the judging to occur, but they were there for the main event; namely, the portion of the competition that allowed them to actually eat the succulent BBQ that had been delicately prepared all morning (and, for some, all week).
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

EXPLAINER: The Lodging Tax in Natrona County

Voters in Natrona County can expect to be asked to consider renewing the local loodging tax this November. Wyoming’s statewide lodging tax structure took effect in July last year after Governor Mark Gordon signed the lodging tax legislation into law in March 2020. What is it?. The 2% Natrona...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

LOOK: Goodbye Green Leaves, Casper is Changing Colors

It's a favorite season for many. Football, hunting, and the leaves changing color. As the weather gets colder it poses a risk to the leaves of broadleaf trees and other perennials, so they are forced to drop their leaves and conserve energy. The technical term for this is "leaf abscission" according to experts.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Wyomingites V.S Other States: Who is Friendlier

Sometimes it’s good to take a break from home, work, school, life in general. While on vacation there are things you will notice that you thought everybody did, but don’t. You spend your WHOLE life surrounded by certain types of people, and that’s all you know. As it turns out, there's so much more out there. More faces, more attitudes, more voices, more ways to process thoughts, just more people you’ve never even thought about.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Natrona County Fire District Perform Rope Rescue at Independence Rock, Climber Life Flighted

Members of the Natrona County Fire District were called to perform a rope rescue at Independence Rock on Tuesday. That's according to a social media post from the NCFD, who wrote that "Yesterday afternoon, the Natrona County Fire District was called for a fall at Independence Rock for a male patient stuck on top of the rock after injuring his leg."
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

PHOTOS: Pumpkin Fest Proves to Pack the Parking Lot of the Hat Six Travel Center

The rain couldn't keep away the scores of people who showed up to the 2022 Pumpkin Fest, sponsored by the Hat Six Travel Center. It was a day of all things autumn on Saturday. There were arts. There were crafts. There were locally grown vegetables and hand-carved wooden art designs featuring the profiles of infamous horror movie serial killers displaying their murderous implements of choice.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper, WY
The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that’s just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://caspercowboy.com

