Inside Indiana Business
Logistics firm to open Whitestown fulfillment center
A subsidiary of New Jersey-based Capacity LLC is cutting the ribbon today on its 260,000-square-foot fulfillment hub in Whitestown. Capacity Midwest, which provides third-party logistics services for a variety of industries, says the facility will employ 250 workers when fully operational. Capacity Chief Operating Officer Kevin Adams tells Inside INdiana...
Announcement ends speculation that Indiana could get massive EV battery plant
GREENSBURG, Ind. — It appears Indiana won't be the home for a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles after all. It was announced in August that the production of advanced lithium-ion cells would likely take place in a new plant near Marysville, Ohio, or Greensburg, Indiana, where Honda has factories that make models such as the Accord, CR-V and Civic.
Inside Indiana Business
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields
The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
Inside Indiana Business
Corteva doles out first round of carbon payments to farmers
Indianapolis-based Corteva Agriscience (NYSE: CTVA) is making the first round of payments to farmers who produced credits as part of the company’s Carbon Initiative pilot. The company says the payments are a significant milestone in the push to validate carbon markets in the agriculture sector and incentivize farmers to reduce emissions.
New, larger clinic planned for Indiana’s largest spay/neuter organization
The Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic in Noblesville has outgrown its current space, and now construction is underway on a new facility that will enable them to dramatically increase their efforts to reduce Indiana’s pet overpopulation. Executive Director Tammy Sollenberger said the new building will be much larger. “Oh...
Inside Indiana Business
Upscale $85M Kimpton hotel set to move forward
Plans for a new hotel at the northeast corner of Pennsylvania and Washington streets in downtown Indianapolis are set to move forward now that developers have secured a nod from a city commission to receive financing help with the project. Loftus Robinson LLC last week received approval from the city’s...
Workforce costs, inflation causing 'perfect storm' for Indiana hospitals
(The Center Square) – Increases in labor costs, pharmaceuticals and supplies are creating a financial strain on Indiana’s hospitals, according to a report by the state's hospital association. “Taken together, these challenges are incredibly daunting for our health care system, our patients, and our communities,” Brian Tabor, president...
Inside Indiana Business
Business of Health: Wave Therapeutics wins competition & IU School of Medicine lands major grant
In this week’s Business of health, a Brown County nurse is on a mission to make wheelchairs safer, healthier and more comfortable. Learn more about the high-tech cushion she created and why it grabbed a lot of attention at a big pitch competition. Plus, the IU School of Medicine has received a nearly $50 million grant for Alzheimer’s research. Dr. Bruce Lamb, Executive Director, Stark Neurosciences Research Institute explains how the money will help the MODEL-AD program.
Vocal group of Boone County residents against proposed development project
On Monday night, a meeting was held at the Boone County Fairgrounds where the group updated the community on what they had learned about the proposed research and innovation park
Payments of up to $650 coming to Indiana residents
hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) In case you didn't know, you are likely going to be sent not one but two payments from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds that was approved over the summer. More recently, lawmakers approved another refunds during a special session earlier this month after the refund was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Another tax refund check for $200 is coming to Indiana residents too, which recently agreed upon by state legislators. (Source)
Inside Indiana Business
USW members plan rally during U.S. Steel CEO visit
The chief executive officer of Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel Corp. will be in Indiana on Tuesday, and members of the United Steelworkers union are planning to make their presence known as contract negotiations continue. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the union will rally in Hobart as David Burrett speaks to the local chapter of the Association for Iron and Steel Technology.
wevv.com
Pink Energy files for bankruptcy, following thousands of complaints
Pink Energy, a North Carolina based solar panel company, has filled for bankruptcy two weeks after permanently closing their doors. Last month, 44News spoke with several Indiana customers that purchased solar panels from the company, hoping to save money on future electricity bills. Nakia Cummins purchased $60,000 in panels last November, but quickly ran into issues. He was one of many that claimed the solar panels either did not work at all, or didn't produce the Kilowatts promised.
Inside Indiana Business
(i) on Education: Rose-Hulman STEM job fair & BSU approves land transfer
In this week’s (i) on Education: the push is on to keep more STEM talent in Indiana. We’ll tell you what Rose-Hulman is doing to make that happen. Plus, Ball State approves a land transfer for new homes.
Inside Indiana Business
Around INdiana headlines: Baylor Trucking acquired & Rural Road to Recovery
How are Indiana’s small cities and towns doing as they continue on the road to recovery from COVID-19? Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch joins us to discuss feedback she’s receiving from targeted rural communities around the state.
WISH-TV
Real estate market continues to fall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While sale prices are on the rise, the real estate market continues to fall. Realtor Dan Brown joined Daybreak to discuss why the market is falling. “It’s still a dynamic market. It is slowing down a little bit. Some of that is just due to the season. Although we’re still very busy, the market still is clipping right along. People are buying and selling houses every day. One of the big impacts of course is that the interest rates have picked up,” Brown said.
Inside Indiana Business
Heartland: Hoosier hospitality key to film festival’s success
The Heartland International Film Festival is in full swing in Indianapolis, and the artistic director for Heartland Film says Hoosier hospitality and word of mouth make the event an annual success. This year’s festival features more than 100 independent films, including 10 world premieres, culminating with a closing night screening of The Whale, starring Indianapolis native Brendan Fraser. “People say if a film plays well here, it’ll play well anywhere, and that’s very true,” said Greg Sorvig.
Inside Indiana Business
What to know about Indiana’s latest college completion gains
Although Indiana’s statewide college completion rates continue to show improvement, education officials caution there aren’t enough Hoosiers earning degrees overall to meet the state’s workforce needs. A final report released last week by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education (ICHE) showed the on-time college completion rate for...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Gaming Commission considers legalizing internet casino gaming, some fear a rise in youth gambling addictions
This past week, the Indiana Gaming Commission released a 103-page study analyzing internet casino gaming, or iGaming, and considering its legalization within the state. IGaming includes the operation of digital versions of slot machines, table games and other typical casino games through internet channels and apps on mobile devices and personal computers.
Inside Indiana Business
New chancellor for Ivy Tech Kokomo campus
Ivy Tech Community College named Ethan Heicher chancellor of its Kokomo campus. Heicher previously served as vice chancellor for academic affairs in Kokomo and has held the chancellor position on an interim basis since January. Heicher joined Ivy Tech in 2009 as a professor of English and chair of the...
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
Comments / 0