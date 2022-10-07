ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Inside Indiana Business

Logistics firm to open Whitestown fulfillment center

A subsidiary of New Jersey-based Capacity LLC is cutting the ribbon today on its 260,000-square-foot fulfillment hub in Whitestown. Capacity Midwest, which provides third-party logistics services for a variety of industries, says the facility will employ 250 workers when fully operational. Capacity Chief Operating Officer Kevin Adams tells Inside INdiana...
WHITESTOWN, IN
WTHR

Announcement ends speculation that Indiana could get massive EV battery plant

GREENSBURG, Ind. — It appears Indiana won't be the home for a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles after all. It was announced in August that the production of advanced lithium-ion cells would likely take place in a new plant near Marysville, Ohio, or Greensburg, Indiana, where Honda has factories that make models such as the Accord, CR-V and Civic.
GREENSBURG, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields

The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
WHITE COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Corteva doles out first round of carbon payments to farmers

Indianapolis-based Corteva Agriscience (NYSE: CTVA) is making the first round of payments to farmers who produced credits as part of the company’s Carbon Initiative pilot. The company says the payments are a significant milestone in the push to validate carbon markets in the agriculture sector and incentivize farmers to reduce emissions.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Upscale $85M Kimpton hotel set to move forward

Plans for a new hotel at the northeast corner of Pennsylvania and Washington streets in downtown Indianapolis are set to move forward now that developers have secured a nod from a city commission to receive financing help with the project. Loftus Robinson LLC last week received approval from the city’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Business of Health: Wave Therapeutics wins competition & IU School of Medicine lands major grant

In this week’s Business of health, a Brown County nurse is on a mission to make wheelchairs safer, healthier and more comfortable. Learn more about the high-tech cushion she created and why it grabbed a lot of attention at a big pitch competition. Plus, the IU School of Medicine has received a nearly $50 million grant for Alzheimer’s research. Dr. Bruce Lamb, Executive Director, Stark Neurosciences Research Institute explains how the money will help the MODEL-AD program.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Jake Wells

Payments of up to $650 coming to Indiana residents

hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) In case you didn't know, you are likely going to be sent not one but two payments from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds that was approved over the summer. More recently, lawmakers approved another refunds during a special session earlier this month after the refund was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Another tax refund check for $200 is coming to Indiana residents too, which recently agreed upon by state legislators. (Source)
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

USW members plan rally during U.S. Steel CEO visit

The chief executive officer of Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel Corp. will be in Indiana on Tuesday, and members of the United Steelworkers union are planning to make their presence known as contract negotiations continue. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the union will rally in Hobart as David Burrett speaks to the local chapter of the Association for Iron and Steel Technology.
PORTAGE, IN
wevv.com

Pink Energy files for bankruptcy, following thousands of complaints

Pink Energy, a North Carolina based solar panel company, has filled for bankruptcy two weeks after permanently closing their doors. Last month, 44News spoke with several Indiana customers that purchased solar panels from the company, hoping to save money on future electricity bills. Nakia Cummins purchased $60,000 in panels last November, but quickly ran into issues. He was one of many that claimed the solar panels either did not work at all, or didn't produce the Kilowatts promised.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Real estate market continues to fall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While sale prices are on the rise, the real estate market continues to fall. Realtor Dan Brown joined Daybreak to discuss why the market is falling. “It’s still a dynamic market. It is slowing down a little bit. Some of that is just due to the season. Although we’re still very busy, the market still is clipping right along. People are buying and selling houses every day. One of the big impacts of course is that the interest rates have picked up,” Brown said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Heartland: Hoosier hospitality key to film festival’s success

The Heartland International Film Festival is in full swing in Indianapolis, and the artistic director for Heartland Film says Hoosier hospitality and word of mouth make the event an annual success. This year’s festival features more than 100 independent films, including 10 world premieres, culminating with a closing night screening of The Whale, starring Indianapolis native Brendan Fraser. “People say if a film plays well here, it’ll play well anywhere, and that’s very true,” said Greg Sorvig.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

What to know about Indiana’s latest college completion gains

Although Indiana’s statewide college completion rates continue to show improvement, education officials caution there aren’t enough Hoosiers earning degrees overall to meet the state’s workforce needs. A final report released last week by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education (ICHE) showed the on-time college completion rate for...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Gaming Commission considers legalizing internet casino gaming, some fear a rise in youth gambling addictions

This past week, the Indiana Gaming Commission released a 103-page study analyzing internet casino gaming, or iGaming, and considering its legalization within the state. IGaming includes the operation of digital versions of slot machines, table games and other typical casino games through internet channels and apps on mobile devices and personal computers.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

New chancellor for Ivy Tech Kokomo campus

Ivy Tech Community College named Ethan Heicher chancellor of its Kokomo campus. Heicher previously served as vice chancellor for academic affairs in Kokomo and has held the chancellor position on an interim basis since January. Heicher joined Ivy Tech in 2009 as a professor of English and chair of the...
KOKOMO, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction

There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

