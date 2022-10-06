Read full article on original website
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
This Cool Map of TX Displays Stars Names on the City They’re From
Usually, the use we have for maps is for seeing the different cities and states around the United States. For example, as we get older some of us tend to forget the capitols of certain states or are curious about other cities in Texas or outside states. But if you...
KVIA
Beto O’Rourke to make El Paso stop as part of his College Tour of campuses across Texas
EL PASO, Texas -- Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O'Rourke will stop at UTEP as part of this 15-campus tour of college campuses across Texas. The event will be held at the El Paso Natural Gas Conference Center on 500 W University Ave. The 5:30 p.m. event is open to...
Spooky Texas Locations You Remember Seeing On Ghost Adventures
El Paso certainly remembers seeing the Ghost Adventures tv show come to the De Soto Hotel & Concordia Cemetery. But they've been to other haunting places in Texas. We've seen all the locations the GAC has been to in New Mexico. Now here are all the episodes that show the Ghost Adventures visiting Texas, in chronological order:
2 of the Spookiest US Roads Are Found In Texas & New Mexico
We all love a good scare, especially around Halloween time. You can certainly get a good scare on the road (just drive around El Paso and you'll see what I mean). But maybe you're the kind that loves taking road trips to experience the spookiest of spookiest spots. Well according to the Travel & Leisure website, 2 of the spookiest roads you can drive in the United States are found in Texas & New Mexico, 1 in each state.
KVIA
Car rolls over at I-10 and Piedras
EL PASO, Texas -- A car has rolled over at I-10 and Piedras. Emergency crews are on the scene. A car appears to be on its side. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. Article Topic Follows: Traffic. BE...
theshelbyreport.com
Novipax To Open New Manufacturing Plant In El Paso, TX
Novipax has announced its plans to open a new manufacturing facility in El Paso, Texas. The plant will help Novipax support its growth plans, including continued growth into markets adjacent to protein, which include healthcare, produce and foodservice. The new location, in addition to its other manufacturing facilities, will offer...
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
Nothing compares to a steak that is prepared properly and served in a nice ambiance, with your friends and family members by your side. If you too love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in New Mexico that you should visit because they are known to serve delicious food and provide amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
KSAT 12
Chaos surrounding rookie El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales fuels concerns about Walmart massacre prosecution
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The office of El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales should be readying itself for one of the most high-profile murder trials in recent Texas history — seeking a death sentence for the man accused in a racist massacre at a local Walmart that took the lives of 23 people.
Clash of the Titans: Who is the toughest cop on the beat, detention officer on the block?
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – What agency has the toughest law-enforcement officers in the Borderland? You can find out during the 11th annual Clash of the Titans Oct. 28 at the El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the first bout is at 7 p.m. The event features boxers […]
6 Of The Most Memorable Concerts At The El Paso Sun Bowl
We certainly love concerts in El Paso; we've seen some huge acts pass through & gave us some memorable shows at the Don Haskins Center, the Abraham Chavez Theater, The Plaza Theater & the El Paso County Coliseum. While most of the concerts have audio or footage missing, there are some shows that still DO exist online for people to relive.
Top 5 Ways to Piss Off a Native Texan
Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. 2. Giving us a glass of...
KFOX 14
Rollover crash reported in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department and police department responded to a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday. The crash happened on Gateway West before Piedras. Two cars were involved, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. One of the vehicles was a...
Club ‘101’ Is Back With Retro Vibes Off North Mesa In El Paso
A new mini version of the original Club 101 has reopened and re-branded simply as '101', giving off nostalgic and retro vibes. Once upon a time, Club 101 ruled the scene where El Pasoans would line up en masse to discover new music and check out their favorite underground artists taking the stage while dancing and drinking the night away inside the hottest dance club in the city.
KVIA
EPCSO: 3 killed in head-on crash in far east El Paso, 1 person hospitalized
UPDATE: (9:30 a.m.) - Three people between 18 and 20 were killed in a head-on collision in far east El Paso County, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the three were from one car. The other driver was taken to the hospital with injuries and is reported in stable condition.
Three people, age 18 to 20, killed in head-on crash near Horizon City
UPDATE: Three people were killed in a head-on collision in far east El Paso, according to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office that occurred at 12:00 am at the 1600 block of N. Ascencion St. in El Paso, Texas. The vehicles involved were an F-150 truck which had one occupant who was transported to a local […]
10 Unique Guinness World Records Held Proudly By Texas
"Records are meant to be broken... unless they belong to Texas. In that case, HANDS OFF!" Oh.. that's not how the saying goes? Well that's how I'M gonna start saying it! Here are 10 bizarre world records broken in Texas, BY Texans. World's Tallest Jackass... What? I'm talking about a...
The Fab Four Return To Shake Up ‘Beatle Mania’ In El Paso
The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute to The Beatles will make their way back to El Paso to perform at the Plaza Theatre in October. If you love The Beatles, you definitely cannot miss out on The Fab Four, the Ultimate Beatles Tribute Band. Since the mid-90s, this 4-piece group...
Share the El Paso Area You Advise Future Movers Not to Move to
Sometimes our curiosity gets the best of us when we scroll through social media. By that, I mean you read something that is asking for other opinions on a certain topic. The other day I was scrolling through Facebook and came across something on the Facebook page for Stuff To Do In Dallas regarding someone moving. A person was going to move to Dallas, Texas, and wanted to know what area NOT to move to.
The EV Drivers In El Paso Feel the Struggle After Reading This
If you are considering buying an electric vehicle, maybe you should hold off on that. The only reason I say that is because of something I came across the other day. Since gas prices started going up there have been people trading in their gas vehicles for electric ones. Despite driving a gas guzzler I personally couldn't switch to electric but that's just me.
